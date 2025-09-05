Meet Kuwulira, the 78-year-old boda rider

At first glance, one might struggle to reconcile the frail frame, the wrinkled face, and the gray hair of Regina Kulira with the gruelling trade she has chosen. Yet at 78, this grandmother from Wempere Village, Bumanya Sub-county, Kaliro District still ekes out a living as a boda boda rider, a trade she embraced in her youth. To the casual observer, she may appear too old for a profession that demands both physical stamina and dexterity. But to her community, she is an emblem of perseverance in a community where life’s hardships easily compel the elderly into dependency.

“I have never taken alcohol, and I am a good Catholic. I have the energy to carry anyone on my bicycle. People think I use witchcraft, but I do not. The problem with you young people today is that you consume a lot of cooking oil. That is why there are so many diseases today. In my youth, we would season our food with ash,” she narrates. Although Kuwulira owns a half-acre garden, she says the harvest is usually poor. She needs the extra money that the bicycle brings to sustain herself, her mother, and her 15-year-old granddaughter, who is in Primary Three.

Regina Kuwulira, a boda boda rider in Wampere Village, during the interview. PHOTO BY JOSEPH MAGOBA

Not scared

"Look at what we got from the garden,” she points to a meagre harvest of maize, adding, “The maize was not ready for harvest, but we were hungry. You cannot depend on one source of income. Every journey on this bicycle brings about Shs2,000 to buy sugar. I do not beg for salt, because I can buy it,” she explains. The boda boda stage is just outside her home, and when she is not digging in her garden, she can be found at the stage, wearing a gomesi. She does not call out to passersby, though. Whoever needs her service goes to her. “People come on the road and say, ‘Where is the boda boda person to take me (sic)?’ When I hear that, I abandon my hoe and go to work. I think God gave me a man’s heart because I am not scared of anything.

People knock on my door at night with patients to be transported to Bumanya Health Centre IV, and I never disappoint them,” she says. On an average day, the elder makes Shs5,000, but when Lady Luck smiles down on her, she can pocket Shs10,000. The bicycle never rests. When Kuwulira is indisposed, there is a relative she calls to help her transport people. “The income from this bicycle helped me pay for the treatment of my father-in-law, including surgery. It also helped me cover his burial expenses. I also provided the money that catered for my brother-in-law’s treatment until he died. Should I have let them suffer because they were my in-laws? God knows I have done a lot for this family,” she recalls.

Unlike other people her age, Kuwulira is not ashamed to do menial work, saying those who are ashamed of their work have no right to eat. “I used to work as a rider in Magamaga, on the road going past the barracks to Iguluibi (Mayuge District). I used to transport flour from Magamaga to the landing site. In Busoga, there is no shame in performing work you are comfortable with. You will only find such taboos in Buganda,” she says. At night, the bicycle stands next to Kuwulira’s bed in a small hut. She has a dress code for her work, which is mostly a gomesi. “I can wear any kind of dress, though, but I always have a pair of shorts underneath it. People will come to you only when you are smart and clean.

No one wants a smelly rider. I am always smart. I do not wear the same clothes that I wear when going to the garden,” she says. Kuwulira credits her father’s liberalism for allowing her to ride a bicycle. When he fell ill, she would transport him to the sub-county headquarters to pay tax. She met the man who would be her husband as she dropped off a passenger in Bulumba Village. As the passenger got off the bicycle, she saw a man standing by the roadside. “He called to me and said, ‘you lady, come and take me (sic).’ When I went there, he said, ‘I want to talk to you.’ I told him I thought he was going to give me money to transport him, since I was on duty.

He told me he wanted me to love him and be his wife. I laughed and told him we would talk another time when I was not busy,” she recalls. When they parted, the man gave her Shs1,000 to buy a soda. Their love blossomed into marriage. After the traditional ceremony, although she moved to live with her husband in his village, he allowed her to continue riding the bicycle. Kuwulira gave birth to 15 children. However, over the years, 14 of them died, leaving her with one son, who is an alcoholic. Her husband, who was a butcher, died 10 years ago. Without anyone to support her, she returned to riding a boda boda.

Strength and perseverance

“He developed a swelling on the cheek, which eventually grew bigger and led to his death. We did not have enough money to pay for his medication. Currently, my remaining child is an alcoholic who sometimes wants to beat me. My in-laws advised me to chase him away from home,” he says. Her son now lived in the trading centre, occasionally returning to the village. However, he does not go near his mother’s hut because she once opened up a case of threatening violence against him at the police post. Some of Kuwulira’s clients praise her strength and perseverance. “Over the past year, she has transported me to funerals and family visits. I have never faced any challenges with her. Whenever I need her, I just make a phone call.

I have seen her riding that bicycle for over 20 years, says Dorah Kisakye, a resident of Wampere Village. On the other hand, Bernard Okonya, another resident, calls on well-wishers to gift the old woman with a motorcycle or to build her a permanent home. One of the benefits of making her own money is that she can repair the roof of the houses in her compound. However, the price of iron sheet went up recently, and she had to move from the semi-permanent house, to a grass-thatched hut. “I climb up on a ladder to repair my iron sheets. However, currently all of them are leaking because I cannot afford to buy iron sheets. Previously, I would sell produce to top up on the income from the bicycle to buy iron sheets. I pray to God to help me. I have hope because I know He loves me,” Kuwulira says, her voice earnest.

The old woman says she and her mother, who is 100 years old, do not receive the monthly stipend to eligible older persons. “I do not know why I am not eligible. When I went to the service point with my mother, we were sent away. They asked us who had instructed us to come to the centre. Maybe the government can explain why we are not being given that money. I have also never received the Parish Development Model (PDM) funds,” she laments. Kuwulira’s mother is now bedridden after she broke her arm and leg in a fall off a motorcycle a few months ago. Before that, she was in perfect health. “My granddaughter was with her on the motorcycle, but although my mother sustained fractures, my granddaughter was unscathed. So I have to make money to cater to my mother’s needs as well,” she says.

Age is catching up with Kuwulira, though. Her granddaughter’s school fees is Shs50,000, but by the close of the second term, she had a balance of Shs10,000. “My waist aches nowadays. My legs have started hurting, but I make the sacrifice because we have to eat. However, my body is getting tired. Some people cheat me. After arriving at their destination, they do not pay me. This is very disheartening for me,” she laments. During the rainy season, Kuwulira has fallen off her bicycle on the slippery roads. She has also been involved in accidents, some involving reckless drivers. However, despite her age, Kuwulira continues to defy gender norms and societal expectations. Her journey, written in sweat and pain, is at once tragic and inspiring. For every pedal she pushes, she is teaching a generation that true strength lies not in escaping hardship but in confronting it with stubborn grace.



