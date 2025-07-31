Ministers, MPs face hard time in NRM poll tribunal

A tense atmosphere engulfed the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) headquarters on Kyadondo Road in Kampala as several ministers and incumbent MPs, who won the tempestuous July 17 party parliamentary primaries, appeared before the elections tribunal to defend their victories.

Some ministers entered the tribunal hearings with confidence but emerged looking resigned and dejected. Many declined to speak to the battery of journalists lingering outside. The tribunal, led by lawyer John Musiime, was in its second day of proceedings.

Enoch Barata, the NRM's director of legal services, revealed that about 120 cases had already been concluded, with 15 petitions dismissed. The State Minister for Fisheries, Ms Hellen Adoa, who won the primaries for Serere Woman MP, asked the tribunal to dismiss a petition filed by her rival, Lucy Esther Acom.

Ms Adoa argued that the evidence presented by her opponent was phony, claiming it included declaration forms dating back to the 2015 NRM primaries.

“The copy they gave me and my lawyers is identical to what they submitted. They accused me of altering results, yet the forms they relied on are from the 2015 elections. How do you present declaration forms from a previous election?” Ms Adoa told the tribunal.

But Ms Acom dismissed Ms Adoa’s claims, insisting that she won the race and that her victory was stolen. She maintained that the declaration forms she submitted were the current ones issued by NRM electoral officials and not from 2015.

She urged voters in Serere to remain firm and encouraged the tribunal to scrutinise the evidence thoroughly, expressing confidence in her case. Another emotionally charged petition was presented by Mr John Paul Wandera, through his lawyer Hassan Kamba, accusing State Minister for Regional Cooperation John Mulimba of conducting a violent campaign in Samia Bugwe North.

Mr Wandera claimed the election was "written in human blood," citing alleged killings, deployment of soldiers and goons, and creation of ghost villages to influence the vote. He also argued that the tallying process was flawed, with mathematical inconsistencies and inflated voter numbers.

In his defence, Mr Mulimba dismissed the claims, suggesting that his opponents were still going through stages of denial after losing. “This is how they respond first with denial, then bargaining. Eventually, they come to terms with the loss,” he said confidently, assuring supporters of his firm grip on the flag.

In Lamwo District, Mr Geoffrey Odongkara Obalim petitioned the tribunal, challenging the victory of the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Mr Hillary Onek, for Palabek County.

Mr Obalim alleged voter intimidation and accused the police of backing the minister and inflating the voters' register. Minister Onek, who arrived in high spirits, left the tribunal without comment and appeared visibly shaken.

Similarly, the Minister for the Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda’s victory is being challenged by Denis Mutagaya, who alleged irregularities in the Budiope West primaries. Ms Babalanda won with 99,832 votes (80.2 percent), while Ms Mutagaya garnered 12,940 votes.

The tribunal directed both parties to submit additional documents by the close of business today. Ms Babalanda was one of the handful of winners who entered the tent happy and exited very sad to the extent of denying the media an interview. This paper can’t confirm what transpired inside the tent where journalists were blocked.

Petitioner no show

In Buikwe District, the State Minister in the Office of the Vice President, Ms Diana Mutasingwa, who won the Woman MP flag for the district, spent the entire day at the tribunal awaiting her challenger, Ms Harriet Nankabirwa, who had not showed up by press time.

Accompanied by her father and a group of supporters, Mutasingwa described the wait as a waste of time but expressed confidence in her overwhelming 93 percent win. Meanwhile, Security Minister Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi defended his Rujumbura County victory in Rukungiri District, asserting that his campaign was free of malpractice.

He denied allegations of bribery, violence, or intimidation, citing his seniority and experience in the NRM.

“My campaign was based on the NRM Constitution and all its supporting regulations,” he said, listing his roles as a member of the party’s Central Executive Committee, Rukungiri District NRM chairperson, Rujumbura MP, Army Council member, and freedom fighter. His challenger, Mr Frank Arinaitwe, who polled 17,083 votes against Muhwezi’s 21,613, insisted the election was not free and fair.

The tribunal hearings are expected to continue through the week, with more petitioners lined up until Sunday.

Other notable cases

Other notable cases included that of Iddi Isabirye, the incumbent MP for Bunya County, who defended his victory by citing a 10,000-vote margin.

He questioned how someone with such strong support could be accused of voter intimidation.

Sheema Municipality MP Dicksons Kateshumbwa, who is facing a petition from Joseph Mukasa over alleged voter bribery, proposed an NRM policy reform requiring petitioners to deposit a refundable monetary bond. He said he had to abandon parliamentary work to respond to what he called a baseless claim.

“This is unfair. I won the flag genuinely, yet I’m here responding to a frivolous case,” he said. Meanwhile, the Minister for Internal Affairs, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, also had a petition scheduled for hearing. However, he did not appear in person and instead sent his legal team.

His victory as flag bearer for Ruhinda County in Mitooma District is being contested by Kenneth Ruhweju, who accuses the Internal Affairs minister of voter bribery and sponsoring violence.