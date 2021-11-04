More children resistant to antibiotics - Experts

Treatment. A patient takes an antibiotic drug. Studies have shown that there are increasing cases of bacterial resistance to antibiotics.

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

reports

  • In July, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that self-medication cases in Uganda had increased by 30 per cent as of 2020 which caused death and resistance to diseases, especially among infants.

Medical experts under their umbrella body Uganda Medical Association (UMA) have said many children countrywide are facing a high resistance rate of antibiotics due to self-medication caused by unprofessional prescription.

