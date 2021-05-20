More PhD holders open up on research, solutions

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

Makerere University, yesterday graduated more doctorate students on the third day of the 71st graduation ceremony. These are from College of Business and Management Sciences, Computing and Information Sciences, and Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security writes Damali Mukhaye

Max Ajanga, PhD in Economics

“I studied Allocative Inefficiency and its effects on General Hospitals Expenditure functions in Uganda. The findings show that all general hospitals were inefficient in one way or the other and this arose from payments of employee benefits (34.8 per cent), followed by wrongful ordering of drugs (29.2 per cent) and expenditure on utilities (14.1 per cent). These Allocative inefficiencies costs the hospital Sub-sector up to 20 per cent wasted funding.”

Irene Nakiyimba, PhD in Computer Science

“I investigated the systemic, dynamic and feedback nature of Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) evaluation to generate useful policy insights in regard to the fundamental resources required to attain completeness when adopting EAI systems. Current EAI evaluation models provide insights from limited piecemeal and partial stakeholder perceptions leading to adoption of inadequate EAI systems that do not support the evolution of enterprise strategic objectives.”

Hellen Christine Amito, PhD in Economics

“I examined the dynamics of exchange rate instability, causes and effects on the macroeconomic performance of the East African countries. The study revealed that exchange rate instability behaviour is quite persistent which is motivated by real gross domestic product, trade openness, money supply, and foreign reserves. An increase in exchange rate instability increases the degree of risk disgust of traders which reduces international trade and economic growth.”

Mary Nsabagwa, PhD in Computer Science

“I studied challenges faced by Wireless Sensor Network-based Automatic Weather Stations (AWS). Techniques for improving the robustness of the automatic weather stations, which prolong the life of the AWS. I also designed condition monitoring techniques for an (AWS). Use of the new techniques improves problem identification and recovery from faults, leading to improved weather data capture, lower maintenance costs and improved preventive maintenance.”

Richard Sendi, PhD in Economics

“I studied the determinants of economic growth in Uganda using factor accumulation and growth accounting frameworks. The study found that the key determinants that positively determine economic growth in the short run were the initial level of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), growth, government consumption and investment, while inflation, foreign aid and a policy dummy variable that represented structural adjustment programmes negatively impacted on GDP growth.”

Mark Magumba, PhD in Information Systems

“I examined the use of ontology-based techniques for generalised disease incidence detection in the social web. The techniques are particularly useful for the automated detection of emerging diseases and events such as bio-terrorism. I found that the proposed ontology-based message representation is only slightly out-performed by the current state of the art distributional representation with deep Convolutional neural network approaches for the classification task.”

Forum for Democratic Change party deputy secretary general Harold Kaija after getting a Master of Economic Policy Management degree at Freedom Square, Makerere University, yesterday.

Kosea Wambaka, PhD in Economics

“My study was purposely to make a scholarly contribution on the impact of foreign aid on domestic savings and economic growth of sub-Saharan African countries. The findings showed a positive impact of bilateral aid on economic growth, while multilateral aid only had a positive impact after interacting with institutions. Bilateral aid was found to crowd-out domestic savings while multilateral aid complemented saving in the presence of good institutions.”

John Bosco Omony, PhD in vaccinology

“I determined the presence of Newcastle disease viruses in Uganda, characterised the viral isolates for pathogenicity and thermostability, and evaluated immunoprotection potential of the low-virulent ND vaccine candidates against the LaSota and the I2 currently used vaccine strains in poultry. The low-virulence, thermostability profiles and immunoprotection rates of the identified ND viruses in waterfowl provides a better alternative of developing a local vaccine than the currently imported vaccines.”

Sammy Olal, PhD Plant pathology

“I provided the first reports on serological and molecular detection and diagnosis of Fusarium xylarioides, the cause of coffee wilt disease on Robusta coffee in Uganda. Coffee wilt disease is the most devastating disease of Robusta coffee in Uganda with an economic loss of $34m in the year 2019/2020. The study identified a protein of 27kDa as the target for serological test and markers based on the translation elongation factor gene and sequence characterised amplified region for the molecular test.”

Sylvester Ochwo, PhD in Molecular Epidemiology

“I investigated the relationships between land use, carbon storage and biodiversity at the unfenced boundary of Lake Mburo National Park and adjacent ranchlands. The study revealed a difference in the composition of herbs and mammals between the two land uses and observed higher wild mammal abundance in ranchlands. Higher wild mammal abundance in ranchlands compared to Lake Mburo National Park indicates compatibility and connectivity between the two land uses.”

Irene Arinaitwe, PhD in Information Systems

“I investigated the use of GIS-enabled participatory approaches to support stakeholder involvement in solid waste management in urban authorities in Uganda. My work sought to contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (GIS) 11-making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable- and the Uganda Vision 2040. My research also described contextual requirements for the implementation of GIS-enabled participatory processes in Uganda and developed GIS-application that looks at locations for waste disposal.”

Miriam Kakai , PhD in Information Science

“I examined the management and accessibility of Open Access Institutional Repositories in selected universities in East Africa. Having established that the level of Open Access in institutions repositories in EA was below 35 per cent, with the implication that most of the scholarly information from universities was still inaccessible digitally and this was slowing down research growth. It was, therefore, concluded and recommended that before setting up institutions sources, librarians, university administration and the government should work hand-in-hand to provide a conducive environment for Institution Repositories.”