Museveni, Nguema: Africa’s strongmen groom children yet won't let go

On August 26, 2025, a court in Malabo sentenced Ruslan Obiang Nsue, half-brother to Equatorial Guinea's Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue (Teodorín), to six years in prison. His crime: illegally selling a state-owned plane belonging to Ceiba Intercontinental, the national airline he once managed. He was offered an escape clause — repay $255,000 plus fines or serve the term. The move was as much theatre as justice. Ruslan's downfall was splashed across state media. Seasoned observers recognised a dynastic purge. Ruslan had been cut down so that Teodorín's claim to the presidency would be unchallenged when his father, 83-year-old Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo — the world's longest-serving president — finally leaves the scene.

It is a pattern that links Malabo and Kampala in unexpected ways. Equatorial Guinea's President Obiang and Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, 81, are notable as two of Africa's most enduring rulers, with 46 and 40 years in power, respectively. Both have long been accused of authoritarian rule, election rigging, and suppression of dissent. Both have also set their sons on the path (or trajectory) to succeed them: Teodorín in Equatorial Guinea and Army chief Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba in Uganda. Their regimes are also intertwined. In 2017, after a coup attempt in Malabo, Uganda deployed 150 soldiers from the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) to Equatorial Guinea under a military cooperation agreement.

The official explanation was that they were there to do "training", but in practice, Museveni's troops guarded sensitive installations and reinforced Obiang's security. It was a curious arrangement: one strongman securing another's throne, while nurturing dynastic ambitions of his own. For Museveni, protecting Obiang probably feels like a dress rehearsal, deepening his understanding of the stakes involved in dynastic succession and the risks of a contested transition. Yet, unlike Obiang, Museveni has chosen ambiguity, keeping Muhoozi's path conditional. For Obiang, the calculation is more straightforward — he has nailed his future to Teodorín and is clearing the field with prosecutions.

The weight of history

Both Museveni and Obiang are running against a surprising African historical political oddity: no African leader has successfully handed power directly to a son while still alive. In Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno only took over after his father, Idriss Déby, was killed by rebels on the frontline in April 2021. In Togo, Faure Gnassingbé became president in February 2005 after the sudden death of his father, the superstitious Gnassingbé Eyadéma, who had ruled for 38 years. In Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba ascended to the presidency in June 2009 when his father Omar Bongo died after 42 years in power (only for him to be ousted in a 2023 coup). In the DRC, Joseph Kabila stepped in after his father's assassination in 2001.

The record is consistent: dynastic succession in Africa usually arrives through death, not deliberate handovers. Analysts point out that grooming children while still alive allows leaders to test loyalty, discipline rivals, and keep factions dependent. To grant them power prematurely would make them potential usurpers. Better to let them circle as heirs apparent than risk them becoming active challengers. In Equatorial Guinea, Teodorín, 56, who is the son of Obiang's first wife, Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo, has been vice president since 2016 and runs the National Commission for the Prevention and Fight Against Corruption — a body often wielded to bring down rivals. In 2023, he ordered Ruslan's house arrest; last month, Ruslan was convicted. Another nephew, Baltasar Ebang Engonga, was jailed for eight years, the same year after a leaked sex-tape scandal (believed to be the handiwork of Teodorín) involving him and reportedly nearly 100 women, some wives of some of Equatorial Guinea's most influential men.

Gabriel Obiang Lima, once the powerful oil minister, was demoted in 2023. Obiang's family is large, with multiple wives and several children, meaning that Teodorín's eventual inheritance of power could provoke future internal competition. It’s why Obiang must send an unmistakable message: “no one but Teodorín can succeed me.” The slight problem is Teodorín's baggage. In 2021, a French court convicted him of embezzling $35 million, seizing his Paris mansion, luxury cars, and art. The United States and Britain have sanctioned him. At home, despite oil wealth that makes Equatorial Guinea sub-Saharan Africa's third-largest producer, 76 percent of citizens live in poverty, and 60 percent are under 25. Teodorín's flashy lifestyle — Lamborghinis, yachts, champagne parties — jars with the realities of unemployed youth. For now, Obiang remains in command, having secured a "landslide" in the 2022 elections. But the choreography of succession is already in motion.

Kampala's tangled game

In Uganda, the picture is far more complex. Where Obiang is blunt about father-to-son succession, Museveni's dynasty is a web. It is both a familiocracy and a clan state. First Lady Janet Museveni serves as minister of Education. His daughters, who publicly present as the gentle, non-threatening faces of House Museveni, exert behind-the-scenes influence. The extent of their influence was laid bare on May 25, 2025, when President Museveni and Janet issued a rare public apology to Ugandans, particularly to the people of Buganda, for mistakes during their nearly 40-year rule. The event was the closing ceremony of the "Light Up Uganda for Jesus" crusade at Kololo Independence Grounds. It was the work of their daughter, Pastor Patience Rwabwogo, lead pastor of Covenant Nations Church. In her sermon, she urged the nation to embrace renewal.

The symbolism was impossible to miss: the patriarch and matriarch of Uganda's first family, flanked by their daughter, asking forgiveness in front of thousands. Politics had blended seamlessly with the pulpit, but for a man with a Donald Trumpian aversion to apology, only a mighty force could wangle an apology out of Museveni. Of the daughters, Museveni's eldest, Natasha Museveni, who is soft-spoken, surprisingly self-effacing, and has a visibly sunny effect on her father, is seen by some as the one with a potential dark-horse succession role. She has made a film about her father's bush war exploits and a related documentary portraying him in the light he most cherishes – a history-making heroic figure. Her husband, lawyer Edwin Karugire, is sharp and very influential. Reportedly not given to easy excitement, he for now prefers to operate from the shadows.

President Museveni and Janet Museveni at Kololo Independence Grounds on May 25, 2025. PHOTO/PPU

Daughter Patience Rwabwogo's husband, Odrek Rwabwogo, who presents as more globalist, is a contender but, understandably, given Muhoozi's episodic outbursts against him, walks around the Museveni court gingerly. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, 50, commands the UPDF as Chief of Defence Forces and leads the Patriotic League of Uganda, a political vehicle widely seen as his platform for the presidency. In the past, he has declared his ambitions openly on social media. However, he is a polarising figure, given to impulsive bravado — including a controversial 2022 post on X about invading Kenya, which had Kenyans on social media and in its Parliament in a fit. Yet Museveni has never formally endorsed him, perhaps because by openly proclaiming himself his father's political heir, Muhoozi committed dynastic heresy.

He broke the unspoken law that an heir is anointed, not self-announced. Yet, with Muhoozi, you know where he stands. He is probably the only leader today who, like the ruthless Roman Emperor Caligula 1,990 years ago - to cheers from his supporters - will celebrate the fact that he’s torturing an opposition supporter in his basement and provide updates on social media (Caligula famously often wished all mankind had a “single neck”, so that he might “cut it off with one blow”). Caligula also wanted to appoint his favourite horse, Incitatus, governor and priest. What you see with Muhoozi on social media is what you get. There is a macabre freshness to it.

Still, it all might have allowed Museveni to let multiple possible successors circle, each empowered just enough to remain loyal but never secure enough to act independently. Museveni's brother, former Gen Salim Saleh (aka Caleb Akandwanaho), from his semi-reclusive base in Gulu away from the noise of Kampala, maintains what is effectively a "mini State House" and is seen as the power behind the throne, happy to be kingmaker rather than king. Political analysts view him as the ultimate fixer should a sudden succession need arise.

NRM ‘John-Come-Latelys’ triumph

For now, the system remains in perpetual audition: Muhoozi must stay loyal, daughters and sons-in-law perform their roles, "outsiders" must regularly kiss Museveni's ring, and the inner circle remains deeply dependent on the patriarch's nod. The NRM's August 27–28 internal elections to its central executive committee (CEC) underscored these dynamics. Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among displayed remarkable political ruthlessness and defeated former Speaker and current minister for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga to win the post of second national vice chairperson (female) on the CEC.

Allegations of bribery surfaced, but her overwhelming victory also reflected the cultural-religio-conservative drift of the NRM, a once left-of-centre party. Anita Among has curated her image as a staunch Catholic, famously securing Pope Francis's blessing for her twins at the Vatican. In Parliament, she presided over a strongly pro-hardline stance in support of the "Kill the Gays" bill. This crusade played well with the church-going conservative grassroots, but also drew Uganda deeper into the global culture wars. But besides her rise illustrating the party's growing conservative pivot, it signposted a deeper sinking into cash-and-carry politics.

Neither Among nor those who project moral authority in NRM have been remotely conservative when it comes to spending taxpayers' money. Kadaga belongs to the withering old, more ideological NRM, forged in the heat of the bush war and its post-1986 state-building zeal. Among, by contrast, is an NRM-Johnny-come-lately, one of the cogs in its mutation into a transactional party where the party line is purchased, not believed. In Malabo, President Obiang — whose country is about 88 percent Catholic and steeped in the same ritual conservatism — would have approved. He, too, wraps his patrimonial rule in the cloak of religious orthodoxy, as though faith alone can launder authoritarian excess.

Regional power triangle

On a larger scale, for Uganda, the significance of this drift lies in what it foreshadows about the future, particularly during the last lap and after Museveni, if NRM survives his presidency. It suggests that the imagination, policy creativity, and reforms that pulled Uganda back from the grave after Museveni took power in 1986 will not happen. A period of stagnation at best, and regression at worst, will most likely follow. Additionally, Uganda's dynastic succession cannot be read without its regional underpinnings. Museveni's extended survival has propped up other fragile regimes, besides Obiang's in Equatorial Guinea, most notably Salva Kiir's in South Sudan.

These three form what might be called Museveni's "power security triangle": to the west, Equatorial Guinea on the Atlantic fringe, where Ugandan military trainers shield Obiang from coups; to the north-east, the brittle edifice of Salva Kiir's Juba government, where Ugandan infantry and air power have twice intervened to beat back rebels; and at the centre, Kampala itself, where succession intrigues bubble. This triangle is both part of Museveni's armour and his trap. If the South Sudan crisis sharpens to the point where not even Ugandan force projection can save Kiir, Juba could implode, drawing Kampala into a prolonged quagmire. If the Ugandan succession descends into turmoil, the Juba regime would be exposed overnight, stripped of its lifeline.

Either way, the same political knives hover dangerously in the air: the fate of Obiang's conservative fief and the survival of Kiir's sickly rule on the edge of the Horn are both pegged to what happens in Uganda. It is here that the comparison with Obiang's Equatorial Guinea returns full circle. Both regimes depend on externalised family or foreign props to stay upright. And both are sustained by Museveni's ability to keep juggling his domestic succession, religiously flavoured conservatism, and military adventurism abroad. Should one hand falter, the whole performance could unravel in ways neither Kampala, Malabo, nor Juba can fully control.

Friends of M7’

WhatsApp group Of all the members of the "Friends of M7" (FOM) WhatsApp group, Kiir, whose missteps at home have led to crises that have left one million of his citizens refugees in Uganda, perhaps has the most to worry about the fortunes of the "Old Man with the Hat" in Kampala. The Equatoguinean president, too, will have additional worries, but of a different type. Because of Obiang’s many wives, Teodorín is only one of at least 40 children. We can expect that after Obiang's departure, rivalries among his children will explode into open contests for inheritance — political, financial, and symbolic. Museveni, though believed to have at least one other family outside his marriage, has never faced a polygamous complication. The offspring in his other family are disengaged from statecraft and are professional types. His children with Janet dominate the scene.

This family profile narrows the succession drama, though it hardly guarantees stability. In Malabo, the problem is excess heirs. In Kampala, there is excess ambiguity. In South Sudan, Kiir recently stole a page out of Museveni's and Obiang's familiocratic playbook. In August, he appointed his daughter, Adut Salva Kiir, South Sudan's new presidential envoy for special programmes, replacing Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel. It was a stunning reshuffle, both for its brazenness and its timing. Bol Mel had held the position for years, and Daddy's girl Adut had no previous political experience. But while from these State Houses the path ahead might be clear, African history is not without surprises.

Even in systems that seem locked tight by patrimonial logic, black swan events have produced leaders and outcomes few predicted. In Uganda, could a progressive figure — perhaps rising from the military ranks — emerge to upend the script? It is improbable, but not impossible. In Equatorial Guinea, where oil's decline and a restless youth majority promise turbulence, the eventual succession may also unleash forces larger than Teodorín or his half-siblings can contain. Those are the big unseens. For now, on the surface, Museveni and Obiang look like masters of time, clinging on and holding power through family, clan/ethnic loyalties, patronage, and fear. But viewed on the broader canvas, they are pieces in a fragile framework of regimes. Both their strategies mirror the men themselves. Museveni is elusive and tactical.

He prefers to have over the top enforcers who take the blame for excesses, avoiding getting blood on his shirt. He juggles factions, apologises at revival crusades, and keeps even his most loyal followers guessing about the future. Obiang is direct. He overthrew his uncle in a 1979 coup and had him executed by firing squad. His anointment of Teodorín seems unequivocal – or at least it does now. But like others before them, neither Big Man has solved the big riddle: how to pass power as a family treasure without the patriarch's demise as the trigger. And so they might leave dynastic succession in Africa as it has been for decades – requiring the patriarch's passing, not his blessing.

The author is a journalist, writer, and curator of the "Wall of Great Africans". X@cobbo3







