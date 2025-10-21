Museveni promises better roads, bridges in Adjumani

Adjumani District was painted yellow yesterday as supporters of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) gathered at Paridi Stadium to welcome President Museveni for his campaign tour.

The North West region town was alive with music, songs, and chants praising the NRM leader. Hundreds of residents, clad in yellow t-shirts, lined the streets while others craned their necks or jostled for a better view of the President at the rally podium.

The NRM District chairperson, Mr Charles Anzo Akuku, presented a memorandum highlighting key concerns affecting Adjumani, including the Apaa land conflict and the delayed construction of Laropi Bridge, which connects Adjumani to Moyo.

“We appreciate the government for restoring peace in the country and in Apaa, especially through the deployment of the UPDF. But the land question still persists,” he said.

On the bridge, Mr Akuku stressed the need for urgent construction. President Museveni, while not committing to immediate timelines, assured residents that Laropi Bridge and other connecting roads would be constructed.

“We shall construct the Laropi Bridge because we are now tarmacking the road from Atiak-Adjumani to Laropi up to Koboko District,” he said. Currently, a government-installed ferry facilitates crossings between Moyo and Adjumani, but its limited operation, ending around 7pm, forces locals to use boats and canoes, exposing them to dangers, including attacks by hippopotamuses. Once completed, the bridge is expected to significantly boost trade and the movement of goods and services between West Nile and Kajo-Keji in South Sudan.

State of infrastructure

The President also addressed the broader road infrastructure challenges, emphasising the importance of maintaining security roads while expanding tarmac projects. “The security road from Pakelle to Paboo and the road from Adjumani to Obongi must be worked on. Tarmac must always be in good condition because roads affect everyone—the public servant and the peasants alike,” he said.

The long-standing Apaa land dispute, dating back to 2006, continues to affect more than 30,000 residents, fuelling tension and occasional violence between the Acholi and Madi communities. The conflict revolves around a 1,000 km² fertile area east of the Albert Nile, of which 831 km² is claimed by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).

Residents expressed disappointment that the President did not directly address the dispute during the rally. “I expected the President to pronounce himself on the border issues between Amuru and Adjumani because the conflict has led to many deaths. This must be resolved before we decide who to vote for,” said Ms Lillian Dulu, a resident of Milia Village. The district chairperson, Mr Ben Anyama, highlighted the unresolved compensation for war claimants, noting that many locals lost property during the 1979 conflict.

“The President compensated Lango and Acholi first. We have waited in vain. This feels like a betrayal,” he said. During his speech, Mr Museveni emphasised peace, development, and wealth creation.



