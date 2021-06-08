My Covid-19 story: We didn’t bury dad who died before results were out

By RASHUL ADIDI More by this Author

The complicated nature of the Covid-19 infection that has continued to wreak havoc in the world has left families of those who died from the virus in misery.

For Mr Charles Yangu who passed on last year, the virus was not detected early because he did not present the signs and symptoms early. He was being treated for blood pressure because it was a disease he had suffered from for a while.

Narrating the ordeal revolving around Mr Yangu’s demise, his son who struggled to take care of him at the hospital, Mr Stephen Wadri, said they spent sleepless nights and days trying to save the life of their dad who ‘was in great pain during his last days.’

“At night, he would be sweating and forcing us to soak clothes in cold water to reduce the temperature. We started with treating him at Rhema Clinic after some short illness of pressure. He then developed more complications with his breathing and we transferred him to Arua regional referral hospital where he died after two days,” he said.

Mr Stephen Wadri, the son to late Mr Charles Yangu. PHOTO/FILE/PAUL ADUDE

He said delay in diagnosis deprived his 60 year-old dad of proper treatment for Covid-19.

“The samples of my father were taken early but the test results came out late. So the results came positive after he had passed on. I didn’t bury my father whom I cared for those days,” Wadri said as he broke down in tears.

Prominent fisherman

Mr Yangu who is survived by 18 children and four wives was a renowned fish farmer. He established a big fish pond in Koboko which generated money for his survival.

‘‘He carried responsibilities of paying our school fees. Some of us are still in school and we don’t know who is going to pay our school fees and also carry out other responsibilities,” Mr Wadri recounts.

Born in 1960, Mr Yangu was a respected entrepreneur and also the chairperson of farmers in Koboko Municipality.

When the results were issued before the body was taken to Koboko for burial, Wadri was immediately put under quarantine at home and the rest of family members only witnessed the scientific burial of their father executed by a government health team.

Few days later, three more of 25 members in Mr Yangu’s family tested positive for Covid-19 although they received treatment.

“Our father’s death has created a big gap in the family. He was a very loving father and head of family,’’ Mr Wadri eulogized his father.

Battling stigma

In a related case, the family of late Abasi Dodo, is trying to cope with the difficulty of life after the death of their father who also succumbed to Covid-19.

Speaking to Daily Monitor, the daughter to the deceased, Ms Daifa Atayi, said: “Even on his death bed, he kept calling different people telling them he is well and requested us to take Covid-19 as a serious disease.

“Our experience of Covid-19 beginning with the isolation of patients, was not easy. In our culture, we’re used to taking care of our patients while being treated or nursed. We feel that loneliness could have fastened his death because we were not allowed to care for him in the isolation ward,” Ms Atayi said.

Late Dodo was born in 1944 in Dukulia village Lobule Sub-county. He died on October 15, 2020 at Mulago National Referral hospital.

The deceased who was also a prominent businessman in Koboko served in various positions in the district councils and elder’s council from 2016 to the time he passed on.

Mr Dodo’s other daughter, Ms Ropan Sauda, said: “We started treating him at Rhema Clinic. But when we saw the he was developing some complications, we requested for a Covid-19 test.

Results arriving two days after the test was conducted indicated that Mr Dodo was Covid-19 positive and then referred to Mulago national hospital.

“As family and siblings from different mothers, we would like to be stronger even after his death. We would like to take his death as a moment that sees us unite, walk together and benefit from whatever assets he left,” she added.

Mr Saidi Aasi Abasi, a son of the deceased said: “As family, we believed in him, he would be the one to give direction on what we should do. He was such a loving person, a clan man and he was a very friendly person in town. His death created a vacuum in our lives.”

Aasi said the stigma after his father’s death continued for a while as most of the community members kept avoiding some of the family members thinking they might have Covid-19.

