Namande breaking waves in the fish trade

At the edge of Lake Wamala, where the morning mist dances over the quiet waters and the low banter of fishermen in their boats signals the start of another day’s hustles, one woman rises, not just from sleep, but from the societal shadows that have long kept women tethered to the margins. Sylvia Namande, a mother of five and a resident of Bulabakulu Village in Mannyi Sub-county, Mityana District, has redefined what it means to be a woman in business, taking on a trade that many in her community once dismissed as work solely for men.

“I never thought selling fish would change my life the way it has. But I also never let anyone decide for me what I could or could not do,” she says with quiet pride, seated on a plastic chair outside her modest yet well-built home. Namande has sustained her enterprise for four years, diligently transporting fish using a motorcycle that she rides herself. What started as a desperate move to make ends meet has expanded into a business venture estimated to be worth Shs10 million. “Many people I met on the road used to mock me, saying I stink of fish. Even fellow women would say it. But what hurt the most were those words coming from family members. However, I never let their words affect my business plans because I knew what I wanted,” she adds.

Her journey into the fish trade began with a spark born out of necessity and a touch of serendipity. She had attended a funeral near Lake Wamala, where she bought fish worth Shs2,000. The freshness of the purchase struck her. When she returned home and sold it for Shs10,000, making a profit of Shs8,000, the idea of fish trading was born. “I realised that fish could be more than just food. It could be survival; it could be an opportunity. I had no job, no stable income, and farming alone, while depending on seasonal rain, could not sustain my family,” she recalls.

Armed with a starting capital of Shs30,000, Namande began buying small quantities of fish. However, without a means of transport, she had to walk nearly 10 kilometres to Lubajja Landing Site, carry the fish in a basin on her head – with a baby strapped on her back – and trek back to the village to sell it door to door.

Sylvia Namande during the interview. PHOTO BY BARBARA NALWEYISO

“I was like a hawker. No one took me seriously. Some of the fishermen who sold me fish pitied me, thinking I was a single mother, yet I was a married woman with five children,” she admits.

The early days were riddled with ridicule, especially from fellow women who saw her work as both unbecoming and unhygienic. She became the subject of gossip, shunned for constantly smelling of fish. “They would ask, ‘How does your husband come near you with such a stench?’ But they did not understand that that was the smell of survival. Now, they no longer laugh at me,” she says with pride. On the road, the men were not kinder. Some tried to block her path while others hurled degrading comments at her. The fish trader recounts how, when she finally managed to buy an old motorcycle, some men placed bets on whether she was actually carrying a baby on her back or just a bundle wrapped in cloth.

The most surprising form of resistance, however, came from within her household. Her husband, Kirimutu Masembe, initially objected to the idea of her engaging in fish trading. “He found out through the village grapevine. People told him, ‘Whenever you leave home for your garden, your wife also walks out.’ He began asking questions. But I denied everything. One day, he pretended to go to the garden as usual. The moment he left, I also left for the landing site. He came back to find me gone, and that is when he got to know that I had found myself a job,” Namande says. Masembe tried to convince the mother of his children to stop working, arguing that trading in fish is too rough for a woman. But Namande stood firm.

“I told him, ‘Look at the children. The money you make from selling farm produce is not enough. Our children need to go to school. We also deserve a better life. Let me work.’ He gave me an ultimatum, saying that if I were to work, I should pay school fees for one of our children. If that was a test, I passed it with flying colours,” she says. Eventually, Masembe relented. Not only did he accept her new path, but he supported it. He took out a loan of Shs300,000 from money lenders and contributed to the purchase of an old motorcycle on which Namande could transport her fish.

Sylvia Namande shows rentals she built using proceeds from selling fish. PHOTO BY BARBARA NALWEYISO

“By the time I decided that I needed a motorcycle, I had chest pain from walking long distances while carrying a baby on my back and a bucket of fish on my head. I did not know how to ride a motorcycle and I fell many times. But I persisted and learned,” she adds. With the motorcycle, Namande expanded her reach. No longer limited to selling in her village, she began transporting fish to trading centres. As demand increased, she acquired two more motorcycles, each manned by trusted workers who ferried fish to a stall she had acquired in Busega Market in Kampala City.

Sometimes, Namande’s husband helped out, transporting the fish to Kampala. Her efforts bore fruit, and she was able to pay school fees for all her children, some of whom now attend boarding school. Through her profits, she bought land in different areas. She built a permanent family home and constructed rental properties, creating additional income streams for her family. However, despite her success, the trader’s journey is not without challenges.

The challenges

As fish stocks dwindle in Lake Wamala, sourcing quality catch has become more difficult. Seasonal changes mean fishermen now catch smaller quantities.

Even the security measures from the Fisheries Protection Unit of the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF), meant to curb illegal fishing, have affected Namande’s supply chain.

“I used to go to different landing sites by boat, but now when they hear an engine coming, they all run. They think you are part of the army. They fear arrest or harassment from security operatives patrolling the lake. Even when I call out to them not to run, by the time I get there, they are in the bushes, hiding. I no longer get the stock I need,” she explains.

Another persistent challenge is harassment from law enforcement officers. Although Namande possesses all the necessary documentation for transporting fish, she has often been stopped by traffic officers who assume she is engaged in illegal trade. “One time, all three of my motorcycles were impounded. My workers were transporting fish worth Shs2 million to Busega Market. The traffic officers arrested the workers and took the motorcycles and fish. They asked for a bribe of Shs1 million. By the time I paid, the fish was rotten,” she says.

Her courage was tested again when she lost balance on a slippery lakeside path and plunged, motorcycle and all, into the water. “The fish was heavy. I was rushing to catch the early market. A car had gotten stuck in the mud ahead of me. I saw some men passing by the edge, and I thought I could do the same. But before I knew it, I was in the lake. The motorcycle and the box of fish landed on my back. People came rushing to rescue me. I could have drowned,” she recalls. The trader’s resilience was tested further when, having saved enough to buy a vehicle to streamline her logistics, she suffered a devastating theft. On the night before she was to make the payment, thieves broke into her house and made off with her savings and two motorcycles.

Sylvia Namande riding her motorcycle. PHOTO BY BARBARA NALWEYISO

Inspiring others

Perhaps the most inspiring part of Namande’s story is her decision to bring others along on her journey. She has mentored four women, all of whom are now making money through fish trading. “I do not want to be the only one winning. Though I have noticed that several men do not want their wives to work. A man fears that when his wife has money, she will begin making decisions in the home and eventually overpower him. Some men beat their wives when they see them trying to copy me,” she explains. Yet, Namande has devised a solution. For women who left the trade due to long distances and a lack of transport, she plans to supply them with fish at no upfront cost.