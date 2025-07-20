Night fishing brings life to Lake Wamala

Once on the brink of ecological collapse, Lake Wamala is reclaiming its vitality thanks to an unconventional, community-driven strategy that restricts fishing to nighttime hours.

This bold initiative, spearheaded by fisheries and natural resources authorities in Mityana District, has not only increased fish stocks but also revived hope among lakeside communities.

Shared by the districts of Mityana, Gomba, and Kassanda, Lake Wamala is more than just a water body. For thousands of families, it is a source of livelihood, identity, and cultural heritage. Mityana District alone hosts 16 landing sites, while Kassanda and Gomba manage five each.

The lake supports three major species: tilapia, lungfish, and catfish. There is also a sizeable catch of silverfish (enkejje). However, fishing of enkejje is prohibited, as it forms a vital link in the lake’s food chain.

Yet, despite its ecological and economic importance, Lake Wamala has long suffered under the weight of overfishing, pollution, and poor enforcement. According to the National Fisheries Resources Research Institute (NaFIRRI), the lake was meant to support 600 fishermen and an equal number of boats.

Today, however, it sustains over 3,000 fishermen, many of whom use illegal gear and unsustainable methods, pushing the ecosystem to the edge.

Restoring the lake

A study, ‘Loss of wetland resources in Uganda: The case of Lake Wamala in Mityana District,’ published in the International Research Journal of Public and Environmental Health in December 2019, shows that sampled communities were alarmed by the sporadic changes in climate elements and patterns.

“For instance, the majority of the local people reported a change in the frequency and magnitude of rainfall, extended drought, and extremely hot conditions have increased … The majority of respondents reported that continuous vagaries in climate elements have had a ripple effect on livelihoods such as small-scale farming,” the report reads in part.

It further adds that households in Buzibazi observed that an increase in temperature has had a direct impact on crop yields, catch, and stock size. Such changes have affected farm produce, increased the cost of production, the incidence of pests and disease infestation, as well as soil degradation.

“Residents in Mityana and Buzibazi acknowledged that sporadic changes in climate have occurred, and the most prime zones of effect and devastation were the ecologically sensitive areas along Lake Wamala, where local people derive livelihoods. However, the magnitude of climate change impacts is not currently understood,” the report reads in part.

A fisherman cleaning fish at the shores of Lake Wamala. PHOTO | BARBRA NALWEYISO

In 2022, the situation became untenable. With fish stocks plummeting and livelihoods at risk, Mityana District authorities moved to impose a six-month total fishing ban.

This decision was met with fierce resistance, especially from local leaders and fishermen in Kassanda and Gomba districts, who argued that fishing was their only means of survival.

Faced with a brewing standoff, a second, more inclusive meeting that brought together district leaders, community representatives, and fisheries experts was convened. The outcome was a landmark agreement: a shift to nocturnal fishing.

Elijah Ssenyonjo, Mityana District’s fisheries officer, says this agreement allowed the lake to rest during daylight hours while keeping local economies afloat.

“We agreed that fishing should be limited to 12 hours at night. This way, fish can feed and breed during the day. Over time, this essentially means only six months of active fishing per year without completely halting activity,” he explains.

Ssenyonjo adds that the night-fishing model was not only ecologically sound but also practically feasible.

“Monofilament nets are more effective at night, when sunlight is not reflecting off the water to disorient both fish and fishermen. The method made sense,” he says.

Critically, the plan was anchored in community trust. But despite the breakthrough, not everyone adhered to the agreement.

“We worked through opinion leaders, who played a vital role in convincing reluctant fishermen. Once the leaders accepted, their people followed suit,” Ssenyonjo notes.

Authorities began enforcing the rules rigorously, arresting violators and destroying illegal boats and gear. Still, Ssenyonjo acknowledges that enforcement alone is not enough.

“You must continuously train and retrain the fishermen. Many of them struggle with alcohol addiction, and as a consequence, forget the rules. So, sensitisation must be constant,” he says.

The results have been remarkable. According to Yasin Bbira, Mityana District’s natural resources officer, Lake Wamala’s annual fish catch has quadrupled from less than 1,000 tonnes to nearly 4,000 tonnes in just two years.

“Before this intervention, Lake Wamala was producing a meager harvest. Now, we are seeing bigger fish, healthier stocks, and more stable incomes,” he notes.

Beyond fishing regulation, the authorities have also demarcated the lake’s buffer zone with concrete pillars, aiming to prevent encroachment and to safeguard the shoreline wetlands that are critical breeding grounds for fish.

Restoration efforts within the 16,000 hectares of wetlands in Mityana District are ongoing, with 75 percent of the wetlands still intact and 24.4 percent under active restoration.

“These wetlands filter pollutants and stabilise the lake’s hydrology. If we allow them to be destroyed, the lake could dry up altogether,” Bbira explains.

The enforcement dilemma

While the night-fishing strategy has borne fruit, enforcement challenges now threaten to undo the progress.

Fishermen allege that marine officers from the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF), deployed to guard the lake, have begun accepting bribes, allowing illegal daytime fishing to resume.

Mauricio Tabula, the mayor of Lubajja Landing Site in Mannyi Sub-county, Mityana District, alludes to the growing complaints of harassment and brutality.

“We are seeing a return to scarcity of fish. The soldiers who were supposed to protect the lake are now exploiting it. In the beginning, whenever we would find someone fishing illegally, we would arrest that person and take him to the soldiers. Now, the soldiers take bribes from these people and release them,” he says.

Community elders warn that such actions could once again ignite tensions and accelerate the lake’s depletion. Among those sounding the alarm is Augustine Ssekubwabwo, a seasoned fisherman with over 60 years of experience on Lake Wamala.

“This lake first dried up in 1968 and then again in 1994. In its place, we had plots of land where people had planted coffee. Gradually, the water returned to the lake, reclaiming the area again. Today, however, we fear history is repeating itself. The lake is starting to dry up again,” he laments.



Fishermen are now calling on the government to withdraw the military and instead, empower local fishing committees, which historically managed the lake’s resources more sustainably.

They say the local fishing committees know Lake Wamala better than anyone because they have lived off it for generations.

James Matovu Tebajanga, the chairperson of the fishermen at Lubajja Landing Site, says that currently, fish are scarce in Lake Wamala. However, he attributes this to the natural cycle.

“Fish tend to hide during the day when the sun is bright. Poor fishing methods have also contributed to the depletion of fish, as has the overwhelming number of fishermen operating on the lake,” he explains.

Contrary to the NaFIRRI report, which recommends only 250 fishermen for Lake Wamala, Matovu reveals that the number has ballooned to over 3,500.

“The night-fishing strategy has helped fish stocks to recover, but fishermen must exercise extra caution, particularly during this season when the lake is experiencing strong winds,” he warns.

The chairperson praises the Police Marine Unit for trying to enforce safety regulations, such as ensuring that all fishermen wear life jackets to reduce fatalities on the lake. However, he accuses the army personnel deployed to fight illegal fishing of being the very ones promoting it.

Some of the harvest from Lake Wamala. PHOTO | BARBRA NALWEYISO

Fishermen allege that these soldiers are reintroducing banned fishing nets and selling them to fishermen. Some soldiers are also actively participating in fishing activities. However, Ssenyonjo refutes these allegations.

“The soldiers did not come with nets. Neither did they come with fishermen. If anyone is using illegal nets to fish, then we should blame that particular fisherman. I always tell the fishermen that the lake is their responsibility because it is their source of livelihood,” he says.

Ssenyonjo adds that fishermen naturally hate change, and they are prone to accuse the military of encouraging illegal fishing.

“If they arrest someone and take him to the soldiers, do they follow-up on the case? The soldiers cannot keep a prisoner forever. So, if there is no follow up, the criminal will be released,” he notes.

While the military’s presence has brought some degree of law and order, Ssenyonjo admits that the Police Marine Unit and the FPU are often conflated by residents, causing confusion and mistrust.

“The Police enforces safety protocols, while the UPDF was deployed to prevent cross-border theft of boats and engines. It was a national rollout, not targeting Lake Wamala specifically. However, the enforcement must be done humanely,” he clarifies.

Ssenyonjo stressed that despite the gains, the lake remains fragile. “It is too early to celebrate fully. We have seen some improvements, but sustainable recovery depends on discipline, transparency, and community involvement,” he cautions.

Way forward

Meanwhile, Bbira called on fishermen to embrace government economic empowerment programs, such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga, to reduce their dependence on the lake.

While diversifying income is essential, some fishermen claim they are being sidelined. They claim they have been told that the PDM funds are for farmers, not fishermen.

Lake Wamala’s story is one of resilience, compromise, and the delicate balance between livelihoods and conservation. The night-fishing strategy, born out of necessity, has proven that ecological recovery is possible when science, tradition, and community interests align.