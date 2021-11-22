No accountability one year after deadly riots left scores dead

Armed men in plainclothes patrol downtown Kampala on November 19, 2020 after protests broke out for the second day following the arrest of then-presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, in Luuka District  Photos | File

By  Frederic Musisi  &  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • Save for the bomb scare that engulfed parts of Kampala, Thursday last week went largely uneventful on the day that was meant to mark the first anniversary of last November’s violence that left more than 50 people dead and dozens injured by police, the military and a motley gang of security operatives dressed in civilian attire as they quelled spontaneous protests that broke out following the arrest of then presidential aspirant, Robert Kyagulanyi. For the most part, government has been indifferent about the matter, Frederic Musisi and Derrick Wandera write.

Anybody who survives after being shot is considered lucky to be alive. According to a New York Times article on gunshot wounds published in April 2008, when the major organs; the heart, the brain, and especially blood vessels are missed, there are chances of survival.

