NRM elections: CEC aspirants summoned over indiscipline

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) electoral commission has summoned all aspirants vying for the party’s top Central Executive Committee (CEC) positions and Special Interest Groups (SIG) to a meeting tomorrow, amid rising cases of indiscipline and personal attacks.

In a notice issued on August 7, the commission, working with the Office of the Secretary General, directed all candidates to report to its headquarters on Kyadondo Road, Kampala, today at 9am.

The meeting, according to officials, will focus on preparations for the forthcoming elections during the party’s National Conference scheduled for later this month.

The directive comes at a time when the NRM is grappling with escalating verbal exchanges between senior members, most notably the public clash between First Deputy Prime Minister and former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi.

The bad blood between the two dates back several years, but flared up again in recent weeks.

Ms Kadaga, who is seeking re-election as the party’s second national vice chairperson (female), has accused Dr Tanga of bias and interfering in internal elections to the advantage of her rivals.

She has previously branded him “undisciplined” and unfit to run the party’s electoral processes, citing alleged manipulation of voter registers and selective application of campaign rules.

It’s against the above background that the party has summoned the aspirants to spell out the dos and don’ts ahead of the delegates’ conference slated for August 27 to 28.

In an interview, Kampala Central Mayor Salim Uhuru, who is contesting for NRM vice chairperson for Kampala Region, said he would attend the meeting to hear the electoral commission’s agenda but hopes discipline tops the list.

“As candidates, we should be showing how best we can serve the party, not abusing each other. Unfortunately, some senior members have decided to go personal, which is unacceptable. I disassociate myself from such behaviour,” Mr Uhuru said.

He stressed that mutual respect is crucial, warning: “If we can begin killing ourselves in an internal election, what about the main election? We must accept that there is only one winner.”

Ms Adrine Kobusingye, vying for national chairperson of the NRM Women’s League, said she saw the invitation online. “I have only picked the invitation from the social media platforms. ..I want to believe the Secretariat has administrators who can make phone calls to candidates and give official invitations, if need be, and even deliver to us the agenda by now. But anyway, we shall go,” Ms Businge said on August 11.

She asked the EC officials to clarify how delegates are going to be transported to Kampala to avoid confusion.

“But things I expect to be aired out or made clear about are the number of delegates that we are supposed to meet, and I expect to come for voting, that is one. What else I expect is their transportation. I have moved the whole country. There are places that are hard to reach. There are delegates who cannot afford Shs30,000 to get to Kampala,” she said.

Mr Emmanuel Kisembo, who is challenging long-serving First National Vice Chairperson Moses Kigongo, said that while the agenda of the meeting is not public, he suspects it will touch on the growing calls for Dr Tanga to step aside from managing the elections. He also criticised the abusive language being traded by some aspirants.

“We are working for the same party. Losing should not mean leaving NRM,” Mr Kisembo said.

About CEC polls

Dr Tanga Odoi, the NRM’s chief electoral supervisor, told Daily Monitor in a previous interview that more than 24,000 delegates are expected to vote for CEC members by secret ballot. A total of 285 candidates have been cleared to contest for positions within the party’s apex organ.