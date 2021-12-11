Prime

Nsenene population dying out soon, scientists warn

A man buys nsenene from a vendor in Nakasero Market in Kampala on December 9, 2021. PHOTOS/ISAAC KASAMANI 

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • To overcome risks of extinction, Prof Philip Nyeko of the Department of Forestry, Biodiversity and Tourism at Makerere University, says his team will test the viability of commercial breeding of nsenene for reliable and predictable yields.

Paul Mubiru’s joyful and brisk vending of nsenene aboard a Uganda Airlines flight on November 26, thrust him and colleague Hajib Kiggundu into harsh glare of public limelight. 
But the untold story of the video clip that has since gone viral was the rush on board by travellers for the rare tablespoon tropical delicacy from sub-Saharan Africa, biologically referred to as Ruspolia differens.

