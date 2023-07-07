NSSF Probe: Byarugaba, officials to refund money spent on foreign trips

2.1.16 Whether M/s CATIC Construction Ltd paid a bribe to Mr Richard Byarugaba (Former MD) and Mr Gerald Mugabi (Head PDU) to influence the award of the contract to construct the CITADEL Apartments to the Company

It was established that in March 2014, NSSF contracted a procurement agent, M/s Agile Investments Ltd to source for an eligible contractor to undertake the designing and building of Mbuya Housing Estate-Phase II, under open domestic bidding. M/s Agile Investments Ltd was procured in line with Section 40 of the PPDA Act, 2003 which governs Third party procurement and disposal.

Section 40 (1) of the PPDA Act, 2003 - “Where it is deemed that there is lack of technical capacity, and subject to guidelines and prior approval of the Authority, a procuring and disposing entity may engage third party procurement and disposal services”

M/s China National Aero Technology International Engineering Corporation and M/s Infrastructure Design Forum JV emerged the best evaluated bidders with a total evaluated price of Shs14,534,673,052 inclusive of taxes. NSSF entered into a contract with the firm for designing and building of Mbuya Housing Estate-Phase II on February 23, 2016. Analysis of payment records revealed that payments to M/s CATIC for the works were made between August 2016 and November 2021.

It was also established that Mr Byarugaba was out of office for the initial part of the procurement process. He was out from December 31, 2013 when his contract expired to December 1, 2014 when he was offered a new contract.

Analysis of the financial records of Mr Gerald Mugabi (Head Procurement and Disposal Unit, NSSF) and Mr Richard Byarugaba (former managing director, NSSF) failed to show a link between the two and the contractor.

Conclusion

There was no evidence that M/s CATIC Construction Ltd paid bribes to NSSF to influence the award of the contract for construction of the CITADEL Apartments.

2.1.17 Whether the managing director had been taking bribes that could be ascertained through cross border trails and whether he and his associates were beneficiaries of five percent commission paid by CRCEG, through De Point Consultants Ltd, a bank in Mauritius, and finally to Barclays Bank in London

Inquiries were done in the domestic banking system, and requests were made to the Financial Intelligence Authority and authorities in Mauritius to verify the allegations of illicit money transfers involving NSSF officials or the companies mentioned. Furthermore, searches were conducted in the land registries, tax records, motor vehicle records and utilities providers to verify properties of NSSF officials. However, no evidence was obtained to confirm the allegations.

2.1.17 Summary of recommendations in relation to the issues raised by the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development

i) The management of NSSF should halt any further processes leading to the acquisition of land at Nakigalala until the ownership disputes over the land are conclusively resolved.

ii) The NSSF management should adopt a system where staff requesting for funds for foreign trips where the activity dates are not specified, attach activity plans to their requisitions justifying the number of days requested for and indicating what they intend to accomplish. Before approval of request for funds, the approving authority should review the activity plan and the justification.

iii) The NSSF managing director should review the team composition for the East Africa research trips with the aim of reducing the number of staff that travel for the research tour.

iv) The team should make a refund in respect of the trips where they spent less days than what was paid for. In regard to 2019, the team should refund funds as follows;

•Mr Richard Byarugaba - Shs8,430,300

• Mr Gerald Kasaato - Shs5,989,545

•Mr Muhammad Kasumba - Shs7,246,610

•Mr Ibrahim Buya - Shs7,246,610

•Mr Owera Keneth - Shs5,434,958

The investigation team was not able to interview Mr Marvin Galiwango who was reported to be out of the country at the time of investigations.

In regard to 2022 Mr Byarugaba should refund Shs8,072,819 for spending 17 days out of the 21 days paid to him.

The said amounts should be deposited in the Inspectorate of Government Asset Recovery Account (Account Number – 003030088000007) in the Bank of Uganda.

v) For future foreign bench-marking and due diligence engagements, NSSF should facilitate an optimal number of participants that would not compromise the objective of the activity but at the same time not cost a lot to the Fund.

vi) In instances where the officials of the Fund are invited to attend events abroad, it is recommended that management of the Fund carries out a cost benefit analysis of the event before a decision is made to attend the event.

vii) NSSF management should desist from reckless spending and dubbing it stakeholder management in order to save member’s funds.

viii) The management of the Fund together with the Board should revise the budgetary allocation for team building among the staff of the Fund since the allocated sum of Shs2m per staff, per annum, is on the higher side and a wastage of savers’ funds.

ix) In future, the NSSF Board should adhere to the provisions of the Human Resource Manual during disciplinary processes to ensure lasting solutions or legally binding resolutions.

x) The management of NSSF should engage the vendor and sign a service level agreement to ensure that there is continued and guaranteed support for the Pension Administration System until an acceptable level of stability is achieved.

xi) The management of NSSF should follow up with the vendor and ensure that all pending tasks as agreed and specified in the contract for the development and implementation of the Pension Administration System between NSSF and the vendor are completed.

xii) Mr David Nambale, former Corporation Secretary, should refund the sum of Shs1,570,623 which he spent on personal telephone calls while he was attending a training course in the United Kingdom. The said amount should be deposited in the Inspectorate of Government Asset Recovery Account (Account Number – 003030088000007) in Bank of Uganda.

2.2 Other issues

2.2.1 Whether NSSF was processing a payment of Shs1b as an out of court settlement for a case against the former deputy managing director

Ms Geraldine Busuulwa Ssali was a former deputy managing director at NSSF. The NSSF Board terminated her appointment as deputy MD and barred her from accessing her office despite a court ruling in her favour. She successfully sued the Fund in the High Court of Uganda in 2016 and was awarded damages of Shs2b. NSSF was also fined Shs50m for contempt of court.

NSSF appealed against the High Court ruling in October 2016. In November 2022, NSSF external counsel, S&L Advocates advised the Fund to consider an out-of-court settlement with Ms Busuulwa. When they reached out to her, she demanded for payment of Shs2b to settle the matter amicably, yet NSSF was willing to offer Shs752,600,000 only. The Audit and Risk Assurance Committee meeting held on January 20, 2023 recommended that the Board rescinds its earlier offer of Shs752,600,000 to her and the Fund proceeds with the appeal in Court.

Conclusion

It was true that NSSF had initially mooted payment of Shs1b as an out of court settlement for a court case against the former Deputy Managing Director, Ms Geraldine Busuulwa Ssali. However, the Audit and Risk committee of the Board later advised against it and the matter had not been resolved by the Board.

Recommendation

Since the matter was already decided by court and an appeal lodged, the matter should be concluded through court.

2.2.2 Whether NSSF made irregular donations of funds to the National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU) and the Central Organisation of Free Trade Unions-Uganda (COFTU)

It was established that NSSF had been donating funds to COFTU and NOTU, as strategic partners since 2018 under the CSR Policy that was approved by the Board in 2012. Under that policy, the donation was majorly to build partnership, good corporate citizenship and corporate philanthropy where the Fund gives back to the community and other organisations such as the Church, Rotary Clubs, youths, disadvantaged groups, etc. Since the funds were provided as donations, there was no demand by the Fund for accountabilities from the entities that received the donations.

In 2021, the CSR Policy of 2012 was revised and the Fund came up with the Corporate Social Responsibility Policy of 2021, which provided that the Fund would give back to the community in form of ad hoc donations that would meet officially agreed criteria. The policy of 2021 also required stakeholders to provide accountability for any finances allocated by the Fund towards stakeholder driven initiatives/activities. The donations were therefore justified as they were supported by the CSR Policy that was approved by the Board.

From 2018 to 2021, prior to the revision of the CSR Policy, NOTU and COFTU had received a total of Shs567,475,000 and Shs369,900,000 respectively. In 2022, after the revision of the CSR Policy that required strategic partners of NSSF to account for donations from the Fund, both NOTU and COFTU received Shs1b each. However, the donations received from NSSF in 2022, was not accounted for by the two entities as provided by the revised CSR Policy of 2021.

Conclusion

It was therefore noted that donations by the Fund to COFTU and NOTU, prior to 2021 lacked a guiding policy to provide for accountability of funds and this could have subjected the donations to abuse/misuse. The donations were specific in nature since funds were donated for specified activities arising from the requests from COFTU and NOTU. It was therefore prudent that a provision should have been provided much earlier in the CSR Policy to provide for accountability of the funds donated.

Recommendation

In line with the NSSF CSR Policy of 2021, Management of NSSF should demand for accountabilities for funds donated to NOTU and COFTU arising from the requisitions received from the two entities to enable them implement CSR related initiatives/activities.