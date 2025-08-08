Nyangia: Indigenous minority group facing extinction

At midday, a measure of coolness still hangs in the skies above the Nyangea Mountains along the border of Uganda and South Sudan. This is home to the Nyangia, one of Karamoja’s minority indigenous groups known for their Mweya dance. However, the sense of identity in this community is on the brink of collapse. According to the 2024 census, the Nyangia are estimated to number around 19,000 people. Initially, these people spoke the Edeb Nyangi language. Sadly, today, only two people can speak the language fluently. The rest of the population has been assimilated into the mainstream Karimojong culture and Ngakarimojong language. The Nyangai, found in Lobalangit Sub-county, are among the five indigenous minority groups in Karenga District.

They are part of the Nilotic ethnic group, which originally lived in the southern Ethiopian highlands. They migrated to Uganda with their relatives, the Ik and Tepeth. On the slopes of the Nyangia mountains, we come across Isaac Komol, an 89-year-old who can speak the Edeb Nyangi language. He says he is struggling to ensure that by the time he reunites with his God, other people have learned the language. Komol blames the death of his culture and language on his people’s intermarriages with major ethnic groupings in the greater Karamoja Sub-region. “In the 1940s, everyone could speak Edeb Nyangi. However, by the 1990s, our village was penetrated by other ethnic groups.

They used to come here to collect food during the long dry seasons. That is when our language of communication started to change,” the old man says. The region is one of the food baskets of the Karamoja Sub-region, majorly cultivating sorghum, cowpeas, cucumber, and lately, cassava. Komol, who was baptised 20 years ago, when he was 69, says their culture as farmers, gatherers, and ‘rainmakers’ is at risk, especially among the children who are going to school or the adults who have been educated. “Our Mweya dance, which is more like a mating display, is always performed during communal parties and initiation ceremonies. However, it may fizzle out because no one speaks Edeb Nyangi anymore,” he laments. Michael Adupa, a son of Isaac Komol, is the only other person who speaks the language. Every weekend, voluntarily, Adupa holds Edeb Nyangi language lessons under a tree.

“I am lucky that I often communicate with my father in our mother tongue, and it is my wish that my children will also be able to learn our language and culture. I do not believe that the intermarriages have killed Edeb Nyangi. I blame it on the imposition of Ngakarimojong in our schools, churches, and government offices,” he says. Efforts are underway to translate the Bible and other learning materials from the few schools in the community into Edeb Nyangi. Komol and his son are the main interviewees in these efforts. “We hope that the people here, despite not being able to engage in Edeb Nyangi, can still identify as Nyangia. Our traditional marriage ceremonies are still cherished and revered.

A marriage that is blessed by the elders costs one 20 heads of cattle and 50 goats. There is no limit on the number of women one can marry as long as he has the livestock to offer to the in-laws,” Adupa explains. He confirms that among the Nyangia people, there is no room for divorce because the family is a highly cherished aspect of the community. “A girl child is offered a name after three days because they grow up faster, while the boys are offered names after four days. During the naming ceremony, millet porridge and pasted greens are served,” he says. Felix Lochale, the LC5 chairperson of Karenga District, says the district is mainly composed of minority groups such as the Nyangia, the Minig, the Napore, and the Ngongutio.

“The Nyangia people are close to 19,000 inhabitants, while the Napore are estimated at 24,000. The Minig have 2,271 inhabitants. The Ngongutio live in both Karenga and Kitgum districts. Culturally, the Nyangia are akin to the Masai,” he says. The district chairperson intimated to this newspaper that the problem being felt by the minorities is that all school literature is written in the mainstream Karimojong language. “This has, in the long run, endangered the posterity of the minority languages of the Napore, Nyangia, the Menig, Ngongutio, and the Ik in Kaabong, and the Tepeth in Moroto who live in Karamoja,” he adds. All is not lost, though. The district, with support from the development partners, is documenting the oral history, folklore, and migration history of minority groups to preserve it.

Cultural rights Cultural rights form part of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights and of the 2007 United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, among other international legal instruments. In Uganda, the Constitution, the Equal Opportunities Act, and the Traditional and Cultural Leaders Act are some of the instruments that enshrine such rights. Mr Fredrick Nsibambi, the deputy director of the Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda (CCFU), told this newspaper that today, there is no cultural pride among the Nyangia. “Everything about their culture that they once had pride in has been more or less watered down. It would take a spirited initiative to resurrect some cultural practices. Once you lose your mother language, your culture is threatened,” he says.

CCFU is also supporting several indigenous groups in the West Nile region, northern Karamoja, and the Rwenzori region to document their literature because they are on the verge of extinction due to being assimilated by other cultures. “Through the platforms, the indigenous groups can have access to policymakers to talk about how other languages are eroding their culture. Our volunteers among the minority groups spend the evenings around fireplaces, teaching the younger generation their languages,” Nsibambi explains. Article 36 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, 1995, states that minorities have a right to participate in decision-making processes, and their views and interests shall be taken into account in the making of national plans and programmes.

Article 32 also states that the State shall take affirmative action in favour of groups marginalised on the basis of gender, age, disability or any other reason created by history, tradition or custom, for the purpose of redressing imbalances which exist against them. A 2015 CCFU policy brief titled, ‘The cultural rights of ethnic minorities in Uganda - A call for action,’ notes that some ethnic minorities are custodians of ancient wisdom culture, paradoxically often protected by their remoteness, their care for their environment, and by their marginalisation since colonial times. “Unsurprisingly, many groups are still little known to the general public, and the little that is known is informed by stereotypes.

Because of history, small numbers, marginalisation, lack of self-confidence, and prejudice on the part of the more numerous Ugandan groups, ethnic minorities therefore rarely occupy the centre stage,” the brief reads in part. The policy brief adds that the very existence of such groups is in some situations threatened; in others their languages, cultures and traditions are at risk of disappearing because these are not comprehensively promoted, let alone recorded or because Ugandans belonging to minorities have resorted to using the identities of the dominant groups to ‘survive’ through assimilation.

PROTECTION OF THE CULTURES OF INDIGENOUS MINORITIES

Indigenous minorities are indigenous ethnic groups that are marginalised to status unequal to that of the dominant groups. Their rights including access to justice, equality, dignity, identity are belittled or ignored compared to those of other groups. Indigenous minorities in Uganda have unique cultures that are threatened with extinction by internal and external influences. Interventions geared towards promotion and protection of the cultures of Uganda’s indigenous minorities shall therefore be promoted.

Key interventions:

Establish an inventory of indigenous minorities

Ensure support of the traditional/cultural institutions of indigenous minorities

Research, document and disseminate the cultures of indigenous minorities

Establish a mechanism to recognise and support indigenous minorities.

Source: The Uganda National Culture Policy

Key issues faced by ethnic minorities in relation to their cultural rights

Identity and recognition: Negative attitudes affect ethnic minorities and their right to express their culture. For the Kebu, for instance, speeches and other information at public and official events are usually in Alur; for the Ik in Nga’karimojong or other languages.

Education and language: Many ethnic minority groups live in remote areas, with scant infrastructure. There are for instance currently only 5 primary schools and no secondary schools for the population of 11,000 Ik. Some local languages have been introduced in lower primary schools but a minority language is unlikely to be taught, given the absence of teaching materials and trained teachers.

Safeguarding cultural heritage: While there is a recognition that culture has to change with the times (the desirability of gender equality is a case in point), with changing modes of life, ‘modern’ education, increased population, a monetised and individualised economy, better infrastructure and communication, some ethnic minority groups are especially keen to safeguard the positive aspects of their rich and varied cultural heritage.

Political representation: Ethnic minorities suffer from limited political representation, especially at district and national levels. Exclusion can also occur at the local level. As a consequence, laws are flouted, there is insufficient security, and decisions affecting ethnic minorities are taken without their consultation.

Access to land as a cultural resource: Where an ethnic minority has been displaced from its ancestral land (either because of conflict or to create a National Park or Forest Reserve), access to land as a source of cultural identity is a critical issue. Land is associated with sites and other resources, including sacred places of worship, historical sites, sacred rivers and streams for ritual cleansing, and sources of medicinal herbs and honey.

Source: The Cultural Rights of Ethnic Minorities in Uganda - A call for action



