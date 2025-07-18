Opposition infighting blows Masaka City DWR race open

To many political observers, television talk show host Justine Nameere has been the archetypical political failure. The evidence to support such a narrative is there for everyone to see because in 2020, Nameere was defeated by Agnes Kirabo in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries for the central region youth parliamentary seat. This primary race wasn’t even close for Nameere because, out of 11 candidates, she came fourth with 35 votes. This was a paltry 7.3 percent share of the vote. To rub salt into her wounds, even delegates from her home district, Kalungu, didn’t rally behind her, openly telling journalists after the vote why they rejected her.

“Nameere is arrogant and her father promised youth in his constituency some projects and Shs1m, which he has failed to fulfil to date,” one of the delegates said, referring to Nameere’s father, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, who served in Museveni’s Cabinet as State Minister for Agriculture before being promoted to full Cabinet Minister for Agriculture.

After the 2021 elections, in which Ssempijja didn’t survive the National Unity Platform (NUP) wave, losing his Kalungu East constituency seat to Francis Katongole Katabaazi, Museveni still appointed Nameere’s father Defence and Veteran Affairs minister. Ssempijja was, nevertheless, dropped from the Cabinet in the reshuffle halfway through the term. It was Ssempijja, now Museveni’s senior presidential advisor, who had defended Nameere’s decision to stand for the youth elections because “she is free as a citizen to vie for any political office.” “Being my daughter doesn’t deprive her of the right to vie for any elective position. I support and wish her well,” Ssempijja, who gained fame in the 1990s and early 2000s, during his tenure as Masaka District chairperson, said.

Lightning strikes twice

Yet 2020 wasn’t the first time Nameere tried her luck in politics. She did in fact contest in Bukoto East as an Independent in 2016, only to come fourth with 134 votes. In that race, Florence Namayanja, then of the Democratic Party (DP), emerged victorious with 16,168 votes. For the Bukoto East race, Nameere had been floored in the NRM primaries by Abdallah Nkoyooyo.

When Museveni campaigned in Masaka in early February for the 2016 presidential race, Nameere said she was stepping out of the race. “Dr Nkoyooyo has slightly bigger support in the constituency; we have divided the NRM strength and support, which gives the DP-sponsored Florence Namayanja an upper hand,” she said. “I came with the purpose of ejecting Namayanja from Parliament, I have decided to rally behind Dr Nkoyooyo to give the NRM party victory.

I will continue to serve the NRM party in other capacities.” Despite Nameere claiming she was bowing out of the race, she still remained on the ballot paper. Neither she nor Nkoyooyo managed to match Namayanja, who got a second term in Parliament. Evidently, Nameere’s past experiences in 2016 and 2021 have made clear the scale of the challenge that awaits her in mounting a campaign in Masaka that is widely seen as an Opposition stronghold. Yet she has still decided to throw her hat into the ring ahead of the Masaka City Woman parliamentary race.

NRM’s chances of winning in Masaka City must be contextualised within the results of the 2021 elections because its candidate, Ms Christine Nakyejwe, emerged third with 11,568 votes. Elsewhere, DP’s Mary Babirye Kabanda placed second with 18,203 votes after NUP’s Juliet Nakabuye Kakande emerged victorious with 37,024 votes.

Ray of hope

The ray of hope for Nameere or any candidate NRM will give its card is that Nakabuye, during her first tenure in Parliament, has bitterly fallen out with NUP and joined Mathais Mpuuga’s Democratic Front (DF). This fallout stems from the Shs500m, which Mpuuga received from Parliament in what was termed as a service award. Although NUP leadership, based in Kavule-Makerere, led by Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, came out to condemn Mpuuga’s act, Nakakande was among those who came up to defend the former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP). “President [Kyagulanyi], at the risk of losing my card, I appeal to you to find better ways of handling issues coming your way.

A leader in a serious institution should be able to use organs more than social media A leader should be able to listen to elders' voices in our society,” Nakabuye said after Mpuuga was publicly attacked by Kyagulanyi after the Shs500m service award saga became public. Nakabuye wasn’t the only NUP legislator who stood with Mpuuga.

Others included Abed Bwanika (Kimaanya-Kabonero), Medard Lubega Sseggona (Busiro East), Joyce Bagala (Mityana District Woman Representative), Hillary Kiyaga, alias Dr Hillderman (Mawokota North), among others. Some of these legislators, like Sseggona, Kiyaga and Bagala, have since asked NUP to endorse them for the next elections. Not Nakabuye, though, who is determined to wade through uncharted waters by mounting a political campaign on the back of a DF ticket.

Although she was among those who benefited from the “NUP wave” that swept across Buganda in 2021, Nakabuye has since presented herself as a politician who has her own merits. “NUP gave me a party card, but that didn’t automatically send me to Parliament. It was the people of Masaka who entrusted me. Are you suggesting NUP only had 59 MP candidates in the last election?” she rhetorically asked.

There’s no love lost

This fallout was there for all to see during the burial ceremony of former Kawempe North legislator Muhammad Sseggirinya, who was laid to rest in Nyendo-Mukungwe, which is Mpuuga’s constituency and by extension Nakabuye’s jurisdiction as Masaka City Woman Representative in the House. During the funeral, NUP supporters, who had taken over Sseggirinya’s ancestral home, blocked a water bouncer which Nakabuye had provided, accusing her of betrayal. They claimed they doubted the water Nakabuye was providing to the mourners. “She betrayed us. We don’t need her water. Let her go away,” they shouted. Nakabuye and Mpuuga insisted that those who heckled them weren’t voters from Masaka, but rather Kampala dwellers. “People from Masaka are disciplined, and they respect the dead and those who are bereaved.

Those who were shouting are not people from Kampala, maybe they came from Kamwokya [a ghetto in Kampala associated with Kyagulanyi],” Mpuuga said. The clashes with NUP’s top brass have been numerous. The last was when Nakabuye criticised current LoP Joel Ssenyonyi for ordering Opposition legislators to walk out when the UPDF Act was being amended. The amendment was in defiance of a Supreme Court judgment and reintroduced the trial of civilians in the military courts. “…we agreed to remain in the House and present our concerns. Now, out of the blue, we are told to move out of parliament. I’m tired of this drama,” Nakabuye said. “As Ugandans, should we believe every controversial law justifies walking out? Should Opposition MPs always walk out whenever there’s disagreement?”

Nanyonga determined

Following the fallout, NUP has been looking for credible candidates to replace Nakabuye. It seems Uganda’s leading Opposition party has coalesced around Sauya Nanyonga, the headteacher of Masaka Secondary School. Nanyonga, who started as a primary school teacher in Kampala, now has two primary schools—Grapeland Junior School, as well as Hope Nursery and Primary—in Nyendo-Mukungwe. “I want to give people hope, especially the females. Because once you give the females hope, then you have indirectly given it to the nation,” she said. With her eyes set on elective politics, Nanyonga wants to tap into her service in the education sector. “I have interacted with various people during my time in this education sector, and I want to now serve them on a bigger scale. I know the needs of the people because I once served as a councillor.

I know how to deal with various people with various perspectives. Even with this government, I have been dealing with it because they regulate schools, but we need a change in this country,” Nanyonga told Saturday Monitor. While Nanyonga is banking on both her reputation as an educationist and the NUP’s strong showing in Masaka in 2021, Nakabuye, on the other hand, insists that NUP without Mpuuga can’t replicate the same performance. Nakabuye’s camp insists Mpuuga was a key cog in this performance. “Mpuuga has the capacity to influence results in this Masaka area. Not just in the city, but also outside the city. That’s why Nakabuye seems to be confident. You have to watch what Mpuuga does,” a person familiar with the dynamics of Masaka politics said on condition of anonymity. This kind of fight within the Opposition gives Nameere and the NRM hope that perhaps they stand an outside chance of claiming this area where the ruling party is an anathema to many voters.

Justine Nameere

Justine Nameere first thrust in public limelight when she worked at NTV Uganda. She was the host of Life Stories, which first aired on March 26, 2012.

In 2013, Nameere threw in the towel at NTV. She later took another shot at TV when she joined Urban TV. Her show was called Life and People and it aired every Sunday evening. It, however, did not last a year. She then made her way to Bukedde TV.

Here, she hosted a show dubbed Minibuzz, alongside comedian Dickson Zzizinga. This lasted for about three months. Nameere tried following in her father’s footsteps by joining politics in 2015. She became the vice chairperson NRM Youth League, in Kalungu District. On July 11, 2019, Nameere was sent to Luzira prison for six months after failing to pay a Shs55 million debt to business man Emmanuel Muwonge. About a week later, however, she was released from jail.



