Party like it’s 1986? Paradox of multiparty politics in Uganda

The acquiescence to a referendum on July 28, 2005, on whether to prolong the Movement System or free the political space to competition, according to some critics, was a trade-off to the abolishment of term limits to allow President Museveni to contest again for a third term in 2006.

Mr Museveni had campaigned in the first presidential election under the new constitution on the premise to be allowed to “test drive” it.

In 2001, the President campaigned on the premise that the term, ending in 2006, was his last. With the hankering for a third term, which saw term limits purged, against a tide of donor pressure, some of whom unplugged financing for government development agenda, the conversation on freeing political space calmed the choppy waters.

In a statement last Tuesday on the deteriorating state of the country’s roads, Mr Museveni lamented that by 2005, Uganda was getting into a crisis because the development budget of the government was mainly being funded by donors.

“Yet, the donors were bothering very little, with the pressures we were facing,” he said. The government had been under pressure since the 2001 elections to allow political competition. The removal of term limits further entrenched their disillusionment and mistrust with the government.

The [re]introduction of political pluralism marked a crucial shift in the country’s political trajectory, or so many thought. After all, political parties, across many African countries, were instrumental in the democratic construction, from the mid-1950s, in preparation for independence from the respective colonial administrations.

But as the country heads for the fifth election since the return of political parties, experts say the status of multiparty democracy is constipated by, among others, the hangover from the Movement System, fusion of the state and the ruling party, a fragmented Opposition, and the absence of strong checks and balances in the legal regime.

Political science scholar Prof Sabiiti Makara said the incumbent’s stance to the referendum was due to inclinations of international bodies such as the World Bank, and less about a genuine drive for democracy.

“The Electoral Commission is nominated and appointed by the President and he is a perpetual candidate in the elections. He appoints the umpires when he is part of the game…,” Prof Makara said. “The police and other security agencies are permanently harassing the people of the Opposition including detaining them and cutting their hair and beard and so on, which we hear about. So people fear to join the Opposition because they know the repercussions can be very dangerous on their part,” he added.

Reality check

The Political Parties and Organisations Act was enacted in 2005 to allow functioning of political parties and guaranteeing people’s right to form or join political parties of their choice. This was followed by the first multi-party elections on February 23, 2006, which pitted NRM’s candidate Museveni against Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)’s Kizza Besigye. Other presidential aspirants included Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC)’s Miria Obote, Democratic Party (DP)’s John Ssebana Kizito, and Abed Bwanika as an independent. The polls ushered in the seventh Parliament, led by Mr Edward Ssekandi from 2006 to 2011. Comprising 326 elected members, it was sworn in on May 16 and 17. NRM snapped 206 seats, FDC took 37 and UPC nine.

The Commonwealth election observers, particularly indicated that there were serious irregularities and shortfalls in the conduct of the polls. Dr Besigye challenged the election results for the second time in the Supreme Court. In a tight vote of 4 to 3, the judges concurred that the elections were marred with the irregularities but upheld that the irregularities were not sufficient to alter the final result. This rough start continues to haunt the country 20 years later. A 2007 paper titled “Challenges of Transition from the Movement System in Uganda” by Elijah Mushemeza, detailed that this state of affairs can be deduced from the “process of adopting a multiparty system of governance, the conduct of the first multiparty elections in 2006, and the character and quality of the debate during and after these elections.”

“It remains to be seen over the next coming years how, and to what extent, political pluralism and parliamentary democracy will be consolidated both at national and local levels. It is evident that what remains critical in the new political dispensation is the need for the population to have a deep understanding of what multiparty democracy means, how it functions, its demands, and its safeguards for the better functioning of the system particularly in local governments,” the report noted.

According to Prof Makara, multipartyism cannot thrive where there is a lack of a level playing field and the lack of freedom and fairness in campaigns and elections; where state structures, public office and security personnel behave in a partisan manner. “NRM is funded by public coffers and then the Opposition doesn’t have any leeway of mobilising resources because those who support the Opposition, businessmen and so on, know the repercussions of supporting the Opposition,” he said.

Party like its 1986?

The NRM Secretary General, Mr Richard Todwong, said the benefits of the system are visible to anyone despite the prevailing challenges. “Obviously, as any other organisation, it’s not easy. You experience challenges here and there because not all people understand the multiparty system, but what I can assure you is that there is room for improvement, which we have been doing and continue to do,” he argued.

Mr Mugolo Kapirir, who was a student at Jinja Secondary School and a Democratic Party (DP) stalwart during the 1980 contested elections that forced Mr Museveni to pick up arms and wage a civil war, argued that the ruling party has not allowed other parties to freely engage in political activities. “The rallies [then] were a little bit not as disturbed as these ones now. They were a little bit free. You could have a rally and finish without any disturbance. That was the credit I would give to Obote at that time. There wasn’t so much disturbance. You could see the leadership was biased, but they would not disturb us,” he added.

Improving pluralism

Conversely, a paper titled “The State of Multiparty Democracy In Uganda” by German research organisation Konrad Adenauer Stiftung notes that political pluralism in Uganda can be improved by, among others, ensuring “existence and strength of checks and balances in the political system; [and] the existence of a level playing field…both factors are rather weak and worrying in the Ugandan context, with one major reason being the “fusion between state institutions and the NRM party structures.” “Political parties play an essential role in the functioning of every modern democracy and consensus almost exists that the concept of democracy is indivisibly linked to the concept of multipartyism, in which effective participation and competition should be guaranteed,” the paper reads in part. Inexplicably, a July 2025 survey by the pollsters, Afrobarometer, titled “Party like its 1986?

Ugandans want multiparty politics, but maintain support for the NRM” documented that: “Ugandans overwhelmingly support a multiparty environment even though most of them also believe that contestation between political parties “often” or “always” leads to violent conflict.” In effect, the more citizens associate with political competition, the more militarised the state of affairs has become as witnessed particularly from the 2006 and 2021 elections. According to Afrobarometer: “Asked directly whether their country needs multiple political parties, Ugandans speak clearly: More than three-fourths (77 percent) say having a range of options is crucial to give citizens real choices in who governs them, while only 22 percent say political parties are divisive and not needed.” A recurring concern, as detailed by Afrobarometer, is the widespread perception that political rivalry often incites violence, leaving many citizens fearful of political persecution.

Fanning the disillusionment, critics argue, is the NRM’s firm grip using all tools necessary---violence and money. This lends credence to the notion that the shift to multipartyism was more of a political expediency than a genuine move toward democratisation. Some go as far as accusing the NRM of perpetuating “personal rule” under the guise of a multiparty system. A July 2025 report titled “Guns Everywhere: The Military and Transition Politics in Uganda” by the Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies and Innovations for Democratic Engagement, offered a chilling assessment of this state of affairs noting that UPDF having transitioned from being a tool of state power to the state itself. The report, further, details grim abuses such as broad light kidnapping of Opposition supporters, illegal detentions, persecution, weaponisation of laws against government critics.

Opposition in disarray

All major parties that participated in the first multiparty polls 20 years ago are in disarray. FDC disintegrated into Alliance for National Transformation in 2019 and the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) in 2025; UPC and DP are enmeshed in internecine leadership wrangles; while, Mr Bwanika kicked up a storm in the National Unity Platform (NUP) en route to the Democratic Front (DF). The political parties have also been accused of failure to build internal structures and democracy, which has left many incapacitated, and often ended in nasty splits. This has also undermined efforts to work together to unseat the incumbent. This, as political coalitions and alliances which have proven successful in countries like neighbouring Kenya, have failed to work in Uganda owing to a myriad of factors, including state infiltration and infighting.

The closest to an alliance was in 1996 when the UPC rallied behind the DP-leaning Ssemogerere in the 1996 elections. The parties, however, had no consensus on the parliamentary elections that took place a month later, as some voted to boycott the elections. This handed President Museveni an overwhelming majority in the legislature. In 2011, the Inter Party Coalition (IPC) was formed, fronting Dr Besigye as the joint candidate, but DP and the UPC declined to join the coalition due to “controversies over personalities and the strength of the parties,” this publication reported. In 2015, The Democratic Alliance (TDA) collapsed after suspicion and mistrust overran the Opposition when the allies failed to agree on a joint candidate in Amama Mbabazi, who had fallen out with the system he had served for decades. In 2021, NUP attempted a coalition with JEEMA, which won the latter one MP in parliament.

This trend has continued, and threatens to thwart renewed efforts by some Opposition players for a united front in the 2026 elections. The ANT and PFF have pledged to work together. UPC Secretary General Fred Ebil said the multiparty system can be improved further. “Remember we are a young democracy, but the most important thing is to keep our word, especially on the side of the government, because if you allow people to form political parties, be ready to fund them as stipulated in the law. Like we were in a period of elections, be ready to support each political party equitably,” Mr Ebil said.