Police fire brigade officers put out fire after the bomb explosion near Jubilee Insurance House on Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala city on November 16. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA. 

Patterns in 2010, 2021 Kampala city bombings

By  Derrick Kiyonga

President Museveni has warned ‘terrorists’ who recently bombed a pork joint, and two streets in Kampala city centre, plus a bus, that they either surrender or get killed. Derrick Kiyonga compares elements of the latest attacks with those of the 2010 twin bombing in Kampala, the worst in Uganda’s recent history.

The recent terror attacks in Kampala have forced the government into a swift and brutal counterterrorism offensive in which several of the suspected attackers have been hunted and shot dead. 
These unrelenting shoot-to-kill operations have provoked criticisms from human rights activists, who say the terror and bomb suspects are killed even where they have already been disabled or subdued.
But who are the terror, bomb suspects?
When Kampala was bombed in 2010, the Somalia-based terror organisation al-Shabaab, which is affiliated to al–Qaeda, claimed responsibility.

