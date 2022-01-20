A barge extracting methane gas on Lake Kivu, at the Kivuwatt power plant in Kibuye, Karongi District, in the Western Province of Rwanda, November 1, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

Peril and promise: Gas from 'killer lake' powers Rwanda

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Only three such lakes exist in the world: Kivu, and Lakes Nyos and Monoun in northwest Cameroon.

The engineers aboard the floating power station on Lake Kivu could only watch nervously as the volcano in the distance erupted violently, sending tremors rumbling through the water beneath them.

