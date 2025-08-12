PFF criticises EC over revised electoral roadmap

The Deputy Chairperson of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), Dr Michael Lulume Bayiga, has criticised the national Electoral Commission (EC) for revising the 2025–2026 electoral roadmap without consulting political parties.

Speaking at a weekly press conference held on August 11 at the PFF headquarters on Katonga Road in Kampala, Dr Bayiga emphasised the importance of involving political parties in such key decisions.

“It is unfortunate that EC officials can sit in their offices and determine a new programme without mutual consultation with the very people they are supposed to coordinate with.

They are not omnipotent. They must consult and respect the political parties they regulate. Without political parties, the EC would not exist,” he stated.

He added, “If they can make such decisions unilaterally now, what assurance do we have that they won’t change the roadmap again in the future? Political parties consist of individuals who should be involved in shaping the way forward. We cannot accept the EC dictating terms without our input—it sets a dangerous precedent.”

Changing the roadmap

Last week, EC Chairperson Simon Byabakama announced changes to the electoral roadmap for 2025–2026. The new schedule includes revised nomination dates for candidates across all levels of local government, parliamentary elections, and special interest group representation.

Dr Bayiga, however, insisted that political parties are the true stakeholders in the electoral process, and the EC's role should be that of a neutral arbiter coordinating the activities of these organisations.

He warned that the PFF would hold the EC accountable and expose its officials for allegedly failing to fulfil their constitutional obligations.

“To give one example—the population quota. After the national census, the EC has never clarified the population quota or informed us how many people should be in each constituency. As it stands, we have Members of Parliament representing as few as 4,000 people, while others represent over 700,000, yet they earn the same salary. This is unacceptable,” he said.

Dr Bayiga also reiterated PFF’s commitment to judicial reform, stating that the party intends to address what he called a “corrupt judiciary,” starting from the High Court and extending to lower courts, to ensure fair trials for all prisoners.

He criticised the recent dismissal of a bail application for Opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye and Mr Obeid Lutale. The High Court in Kampala ruled that the two had not met the constitutional requirement of 180 days on remand before being eligible for mandatory bail.

EC speaks out

In response, Mr Julius Mucunguzi, spokesperson for the EC, defended the body's decision, saying the Commission is empowered by law to make any necessary adjustments to ensure smooth and orderly elections.

“The Commission is mandated by the Constitution to organise elections. The revision of the roadmap was made in fulfilment of this mandate. It was not necessary to seek approval from any political party, and none was contacted for that purpose,” Mr Mucunguzi said.