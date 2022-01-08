A section of Gulu City. Police say the rampant cases of sexual abuse against women and girls with mental illnesses in the area are not reported to them. PHOTO/TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

Rapists prey on mentally ill women, girls in Gulu

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

  • Research done by Women’s Probono Initiative, a local NGO,  shows that Acholi region has a high number of mentally ill people because of the Lord’s Resistance Army 20-year insurgency that left many people traumatised, writes Tobbias Jolly Owiny.

Clad in a red floral T-shirt and pink skirt, a weary Nancy (not real name) sits on a bench at Palm Gardens in Gulu City while absent mindedly nibbling the lid of a pen she has been using to inscribe unfamiliar words on her palms.

