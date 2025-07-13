Refugee pessure spurs environmental action in Uganda’s climate crisis-prone districts

The Strengthening Emergency Preparedness and Inclusive Natural Resources Management in Refugee Hosting Districts (CRRF Direct) project was designed to strengthen the resilience and adaptive capacity of 500,000 poor and marginalised people.

The project, funded by the European Union and implemented by CARE International in Uganda, is active in refugee-hosting districts, including Kamwenge and Kikuube, which carry additional responsibilities due to the presence of refugee populations.

Cotilda Nakyeyune, the programme manager for Climate Justice at CARE International Uganda, says the influx of refugees has resulted in heightened demand for natural resources, including wood fuel, construction materials, land for agriculture, and groundwater.

“Refugees are competing with the host community for access to forest resources. This pressure on natural resources particularly impacts women and children, who often have to walk long distances every day to fetch water and firewood, exposing them to various protection risks including gender-based violence (GBV),” she says. This situation has placed a unique burden on the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and its partners, which have declared environmental protection and restoration as a priority under the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF). “The CRRF Direct project was designed to address key capacity gaps in the preparedness and coordination of responses to the new influx of refugees in these districts,” Nakyeyune adds.

The project had one specific objective: “to reduce the negative environmental and socio-economic impact of new and recurrent displacement in Kikuube and Kamwenge.” It has contributed to the restoration of 380 hectares of degraded land, including wetlands, forests, hill tops, and river buffer areas, benefitting 40,899 households (17,404 female and 23,498 male headed households) in both districts. The key interventions included participatory demarcation of the buffer areas, re-vegetation with suitable tree and grass species, and promoting sustainable land management of the adjacent agricultural land.

“The project did not have a specific focus on livelihoods or economic empowerment. However, incentives were provided to landowners whose land was adjacent to the ecosystems that were targeted for restoration, to encourage them to voluntarily stop degradation activities. 317 individuals benefited from incentives in the form of vegetable and fruit seedlings, chicken, and cost-shared micro irrigation equipment,” Nakyeyune explains.

The benefits

For the host and refugee communities, the trenches constructed by CRRF Direct have prevented hippopotamus from consuming their crops. The hippos come from the Katonga Wildlife Reserve.

“The CRRF Direct project constructed a 5.5 kilometer trench between this refugee camp from Kyampango C1 and Kyampango C3, and the game reserve. The hippos cannot pass over this trench to eat our crops,” says Jonathan Armani, a 38-year-old refugee. He adds that the project trained refugee and host communities to adopt terraces in their gardens to deter soil erosion. Groups of 30 people work on different people’s gardens in intervals, and he says the harvests have since increased.

“The project also introduced poultry farming. The women received 150 chicks that were divided among five women’s groups. The chicks have now multiplied to 300. The women are consuming the eggs in their homes and selling some to pay school fees for their children,” he adds.

Joanita Sebakarani, the chairperson of the Gumuneza Group, appreciates the livelihood training given to them by the project. “We used to plant in straight lines, but they taught us offset planting to conserve our soil. We now grow rice, Irish potatoes, maize, and cassava on a large scale, while sweet potatoes and yams are on a small scale,” she says.

Silver Tumwesigye, a farmer in Kabuga Hill, Rukunyu Trading Centre, Kamwenge Sub-county in Kamwenge District says he was given tree seedlings. “They gave me pine and eucalyptus seedlings to cover 30 acres. It has been two years now, and the trees are doing well. I am not interested in selling the timber. I want to see my land covered with trees to prevent soil erosion,” he says.

Enhancing institutional capacity

The project significantly enhanced institutional and community capacities for early warning, disaster preparedness, and response. This was achieved through the development and integration of the Kamwenge Disaster Contingency Plan (DCPs) with District Development Plans (DDP) III. “Subsequently, disaster contingency actions were mainstreamed within sector plans and budgets. For example, Kikuube District allocated 23 percent of its 2022/2023 budget to disaster preparedness actions.

Similarly, Kamwenge District dedicated Shs 3.7 billion (Euro 877,700) for environmental and social safeguards,” Nakyeyune explains. These two interventions solidified disaster preparedness as a core element of mainstream planning and institutionalized these efforts within district procedures and budgets. As a result, a long-term commitment to emergency preparedness has been secured.

The project was implemented in December 2020 and ended on January 2, 2024. The district local governments committed to taking forward the interventions that were initiated. By the end of the project, the proportion of people who were knowledgeable on the mitigation of natural resource conflicts had increased from 45 percent in 2021 to 66.9 percent in 2023. When asked if this project has helped in climate change mitigation in its areas of operation, Nakyeyune replied in the affirmative. “The project did not have a specific climate change mitigation component. However, there was an indirect contribution to climate change mitigation, through the over 100,000 trees that were distributed for planting to project beneficiaries,” she says.

The climate crisis is amplifying displacement

Climate change and displacement are increasingly interconnected. As extreme weather events and environmental conditions worsen with global heating, they are contributing to multiple and overlapping crises, threatening human rights, increasing poverty and loss of livelihoods, straining peaceful relations between communities and, ultimately, creating conditions for further forced displacement.

The majority of people forcibly displaced by persecution, conflict, and violence today live in countries that are highly vulnerable and ill-prepared to adapt to climate change. Displaced populations frequently have no option but to live in remote locations, in overcrowded camps or informal settlements, with limited access to basic services or infrastructure, and where they are highly exposed and vulnerable to climate hazards like floods, drought, storms, and heatwaves.

In addition, the climate crisis is disrupting livelihoods and making it more difficult for displaced people to become self-sufficient. Climate impacts can also escalate tensions and conflicts over vital resources like water, fuel, and arable land, threatening peaceful coexistence between displaced populations and host communities.

Kyangwali Refugee Settlement. Photo/Courtesy

Most refugees and internally displaced people also come from highly climate-vulnerable countries where weather shocks and worsening climatic conditions add to the challenges that make sustained peace and safe return difficult to achieve. Without help to prepare for, withstand, and recover from climate-related shocks and stresses, they also face increased risks of becoming displaced again. Addressing climate change as a root cause of displacement is crucial to breaking this cycle and finding lasting solutions.

UNHCR’s response to the climate crisis

UNHCR details a global roadmap for prioritised action in support of governments and in collaboration with a wide range of partners to realize the following ambitious goal: That by 2030, increasing numbers of forcibly displaced and stateless people fleeing from climate-fueled crises and/or living in climate-vulnerable countries find solutions, are protected and resilient to the impacts of climate change, and have the means to live self-sufficient lives.

The aim is to achieve four key objectives by 2030:

People fleeing persecution, violence, and human rights violations occurring in relation to the adverse effects of climate change and disasters who need international protection are effectively protected. Forcibly displaced and stateless people and their hosts can access services that promote the sustainable use of natural resources and a clean and healthy environment. People forced to flee, stateless people, and their hosts can prepare for, withstand, recover, and be protected from the impacts of climate change. UNHCR minimizes its own negative impacts on the environment. Source: UNHCR Strategic Plan for Climate Action 2024 - 2030.