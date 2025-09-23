Removing term limits was like castrating a bull-Justice Ogoola

The 1995 Constitution was castrated by tampering with some of its Articles that formed the bedrock of its foundational ideals. Former Principal Judge Justice James Ogoola, tells Daily Monitor’s David Wandeka that it is high time for a new constitutional order if fundamental issues arising from society justify it.

In your view, has the Constitution lived true to its ideals?

The ideals of the 1995 Constitution were very clear. They were about freedom, about escaping from bondage and authoritarian rule, about constitutional governance, and about ensuring the separation of powers. They were meant to give citizens ownership of their country and the courage to speak out when things go wrong. These were the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

Whether it has lived up to these ideals is not a straightforward yes or no, it lies somewhere in between. Many of these ideals have been realised to some extent. Some have been partially touched; others emerged early in the constitutional era but became problematic along the way. Some have endured over the past 30 years. Yet, several ideals have not even seen the light of day. As soon as the ink dried on the document, some began withering because of amendments, interpretations, and the way society and leadership have evolved.

Which ideals were not reached?

To understand this, think of the Constitution like an animal husbandry farm. A farmer will always ensure there is a bull in the flock because the bull is essential for multiplication. Without a bull, even 100 cows cannot reproduce or produce milk efficiently. Sometimes, the bull is castrated, and this has consequences for the entire flock, the reproductive process is halted, and the purpose of the bull is defeated. Similarly, there is a school of thought that argues we castrated the Constitution.

Certain fundamental protections, such as term limits for leadership and age limits, were removed. These were proposed not by the President alone, but by the Legislature, representing the people. Some believe that these provisions were central to safeguarding other liberties and ideals in the Constitution. By removing them, it is as if the bull has been castrated, the Constitution still exists, but it cannot fulfill its original purpose. It is still a document, but it is no longer the full-strength mechanism it was created to be.

Where and how has the Constitution failed, and why?

I am cautious about apportioning blame or pointing fingers. What has failed is not the work of one individual or one group. Ugandans must recognise that they have the power to amend what they feel has gone wrong. There are several ways to address this: through the electoral process, where citizens can vote to correct imbalances; through courts, where legal avenues exist to address fundamental grievances; or through organised civic action, advocacy, and dialogue. Political parties, organisations, and individual citizens can raise grievances and, through constitutional means, seek redress. The Constitution itself provides these mechanisms to ensure accountability and correction.

One of the cardinal elements was the doctrine of separation of powers. Where did it go wrong?

I do not personally know whether the organs of government are not functioning well today. However, it is important to identify which organ is underperforming. The first and second organs, executive and legislature, are accountable to the third, which is the judiciary. Understanding where the breakdown occurs requires careful observation and analysis, rather than assigning blame blindly. It is a systemic issue rather than a matter of personalities.

Do you think it’s time to update the Constitution to reflect the realities 30 years later?

Article 1 says “power belongs to the people,” but we know that’s not always true. Article 2 says the Constitution is the supreme law, yet laws are often trampled. The age of the Constitution alone does not justify amending it. A Constitution is not a law to be amended every few years; it is a foundational document that should endure. Constant amendments would reduce it to the level of ordinary legislation.

A Constitution is like the Ten Commandments given to Moses, unchanged, unamended, still guiding. Yet, a Constitution is also a living document. It must respond to the country’s growth, development, and new realities. Amendments should only address fundamental societal issues and must follow due process, including full consultation with the people. This ensures that changes are meaningful, legitimate, and not driven by short-term political interests. While it is necessary to amend occasionally, this should be reserved for truly significant issues that affect the welfare and rights of citizens.

The Judiciary has faced long-term challenges, from appointments in acting capacities to corruption and case backlog. Are these ills incurable?

I decline to answer on the current state of the judiciary. I retired from the Judiciary and cannot comment authoritatively on its present operations. However, I will say this: if there are issues, there are legitimate and constitutional means to address them. Processes have been put in place to correct any malfunctions or injustices within the judicial system. These processes are legal, structured, and provide avenues to hold people accountable without undermining the institution itself.

We interviewed the Minister of Justice, Mao, who said the JSC is working well, even citing judges you helped attract from the diaspora. Yet concerns persist over transparency and friction with the Uganda Law Society.

I decline to comment on current disputes between institutions. Both the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the Uganda Law Society are vital to the functioning of justice. They must operate harmoniously. Friction between them harms the system and ultimately the citizens. If there are isolated cases of corruption or malpractice among judges, they must be addressed immediately to protect the credibility and integrity of the judiciary. Removing corrupt individuals ensures the health of the institution and the rule of law.

Chapter Four deals with human rights. It seems human rights are sidelined, with torture and kidnappings reported, particularly of opposition supporters. Where do we go?

If the situation is as described, it represents a dangerous trend. Human rights are foundational to a constitutional democracy and must be protected. Those responsible for abuses must be held accountable. Governments have the power and authority to act against violations. Anything that undermines human rights or the principles of justice should be opposed and corrected. Citizens, civil society, and government alike must uphold these standards to maintain legitimacy and trust.

Assuming the Constitutional Review Commission never happens and the political transition stalls, what does the future hold?

We must hope and pray for transition. One generation is handing over to another, and whether we acknowledge it or not, change is coming. New leadership and new ideas are emerging. Transition is inevitable, and it is better to prepare for it thoughtfully. National dialogue is essential. Citizens, political leaders, and institutions should engage in meaningful discussion about politics, governance, the economy, and public administration.

These conversations are critical to ensure that the country moves forward in a structured, inclusive, and peaceful manner. Ultimately, the Constitution was designed to serve the people, protect freedoms, and ensure justice. Where it has fallen short, it is the responsibility of citizens and leaders alike to correct the course. This requires dialogue, legal avenues, and careful consideration, rather than hasty amendments or unilateral actions. The 1995 Constitution remains a remarkable achievement, but like any living document, it demands vigilance, respect, and careful stewardship to ensure it continues to serve the country for decades to come.

AMENDMENT GUIDELINES

Former Principal Judge, retired Justice James Ogoola says the amendments should be:

•Reserved for fundamental societal issues

•Done with full consultation with the people