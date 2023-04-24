Renewed calls to invest in planet for climate action

Alongside social inequalities, environmental degradation, and economic stress, the World Economic Forum presents climate change as one of the greatest threats to humanity in the present times.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) special report on global warming, the rise in global warming has been immensely caused by human activities thus increasing the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. People and ecosystems worldwide are feeling the impact of these changes, as the warming has contributed to more frequent and more intense extreme weather events such as heat waves and heavy rainfall.

According to a statement on the Uganda Development Bank website, Uganda National Meteorological Authority warns that there is a general warming trend over Uganda. Average temperatures in Uganda have increased by 1.3°C since the 1960s.

The impacts of climate change are already affecting the world economies. The impacts in Uganda have been observed in multiple ways.

Analysis of data from the World Bank Group’s Climate Change Knowledge Portal and the Emergency Events Database for the period 1900 to 2021, shows that the country has encountered more than 33 floods, 42 epidemics, 9 droughts, and 9 landslide events in different regions of the country. The accumulative damages caused by these natural disasters amount to at least $80 million in economic loss.

Experts warn that the impacts will be economically significant, especially for Uganda’s economy, which is heavily reliant on natural resources, more so primary sectors such as agriculture, water, energy, and fisheries, which are highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Therefore, we must collectively push away from the dirty fossil fuel economy and old technologies of centuries past – and redirect attention to creating a 21st-century economy that restores the health of our planet, protects our species, and provides opportunities for all.

As per this year’s Earth Day theme; ‘Invest in Our Planet’, businesses, governments, and civil society are equally responsible for taking action against the climate crisis and lighting the spark to accelerate change toward a green, prosperous, and equitable future. There must be joint efforts in the fight for the green revolution and for the health of future generations.

According to experts, investing in a green economy is the only path to a healthy, prosperous, and equitable future. Human influence is unequivocally to blame for the warming of the planet and the sad truth is some forms of climate disruption will be felt for centuries to come. However, stakeholders must collectively push away from the dirty fossil fuel economy and old technologies and redirect attention to creating an economy that restores the health of our planet, protects our species, and provides opportunities for all.

“Governments, businesses, and citizens are essential in harnessing the revolutionary progress needed to save humanity from the climate crisis. Overcoming climate change is within reach if we work together to commit to action and invest in our planet and our collective future,” a www.earthday.org statement reads in part.

Uganda’s primary development strategies; the Uganda Vision 2040 and the National Development Plan map out an ambitious growth agenda for the coming decades. Uganda aims to achieve an annual economic growth rate of 8.4 percent by 2025 and attain Upper Middle Income Status by 2040. However, sustainable economic growth is threatened by the country’s vulnerability to climate change as 70 percent of the labour force is dependent on rain-fed agriculture.

Green economy is the only path to a healthy, prosperous, and equitable future. PHOTO BY MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Conferring to the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) Uganda, the government has adopted a climate-centric economic model through the Uganda Green Growth Development Strategy (UGGDS).

The UGGDS seeks to strengthen the technical and institutional capacity for the development of a greenhouse gases national inventory system, nationally appropriate mitigation actions, and the associated measuring, reporting, and verification systems.

However, several cross-sectoral barriers to a green growth transition have been identified, and need to be addressed as part of a green transition.

There have been limited attempts at progressive mainstreaming of green growth into upstream development planning, as well as putting in place a favorable institutional enabling environment. Further, there has been limited integration of the principles of resource use efficiency, sustainability, and resilience into the design of government programs and projects.

Ms Dagmar Zwebe, the country representative of GGGI, says there are several contentious discussions between more developed countries (MDCs) and low-developed countries (LDCs) as the latter wants to become developed while MDCs believe that any increase in development is dangerous to the climate.

“However, LDCSs feel they are being curtailed for the reason that their growth will increase the emissions. GGGI is pro-development and understands that development comes with emissions. Therefore, we are supporting the private and public sector to access green financing to keep these as low as possible,” she says.

Adaptation

To ensure that any future development adapts to these climatic changes, for example, farmers must get drought-resistant seeds, and practice improved farming techniques such as mixed cropping. These are crucial for climate change management.

Uganda’s theme for development in NDPII and NDPIII has been industrialisation, which shows diversification. “Even in industrialisation, climate change must be adapted to avoid the effects of natural fires and floods,” she says.

Ms Dagmar Zwebe, country representative of Global Green Growth Institute Uganda. PHOTO BY MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Ms Zwebe says while some people’s homes are unaffected by floods, access is sometimes cut off. Therefore, she advocates for climate change proofing of basic needs as well.

“That means drainages should not flood as that curtails transportation, and infrastructure such as electricity poles should not be endangered by, say falling trees during extreme rainfall,” she says.

Mitigation

Uganda is one of the smallest greenhouse gas emitters, at 0.14 as of 2021. That could be because power generation is by water hence making its energy renewable. However, Ms Zwebe says the country needs to de-couple economic growth from emissions.

“Without that, emissions will gradually increase to significantly contribute to climate change. It is more about looking out for the future generations,” she says. For example, rather than have diesel generators in areas that are not on the national grid, using solar power is commercially more attractive.

GGGI support to government

In a bid to Invest in our planet, businesses, governments, and civil society are equally responsible for taking action against the climate crisis and lighting the spark to accelerate change toward a green, prosperous, and equitable future. One such collaboration is between the government, GGGI, and the community and Ms Zwebe says the government has been supported to do strategy and planning, which involves support in designing policies that enable and stimulate the growth of renewable energy infrastructures. “For example, after NDPIII, we worked on the physical development plans for Mbarara and Gulu to ensure they are low carbon emitting,” she says.

Investment projects where the development partner identifies priority projects, as was in some of the new cities, such as Mbarara, Jinja, Gulu, and Arua.

“We match them with green funding which involves a holistic approach to dealing with climate change. That encompasses reducing air pollution, and empowering women and marginalised persons to equip them with skills that will keep them from being fully dependent on the forest cover. They include beekeeping and proper agro-forestry practices,” she says.

UGGDS strategy

Mr Dennis Mugagga, the head of the climate finance unit at, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MoFPED), says the strategy looks at issues such as environmental sustainability, and social inclusion.

“The strategy analysis showed that if we took a green development model, we shall create an extra four million decent jobs, immensely reduce green gas emissions, and have a 10 percent increment in our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030,” he says.

“We are also looking at green transport infrastructure such as the Kayoola buses which use batteries to reduce emissions. The Unit is also looking at sustainable natural resource usage to avail alternatives to charcoal to preserve our forest cover which works as carbon sinks,” Mr Mugagga adds.

Towards the fulfilment of the strategy, Uganda’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) is forecasted at $9b by 2030 to reduce emissions by 24.7 percent. MoFPED designed an implementation roadmap to source money internally through taxes. On the external side, Mr Mugagga says they are looking at sources such as the Green Climate Fund, and innovative financing such as green bonds.

“We are also involving the private sector through the climate financing facility fund under Uganda Development Bank. This will be towards green transport, and sustainable agriculture with a business eye,” he says.