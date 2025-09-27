Replanting indigenous trees in the Rwenzori region

Uganda is home to a rapidly growing population. With over 73 percent of households dependent on wood fuel for cooking, forests are being cleared at an alarming rate. Statistics show that between 2015 and 2020, the country lost an estimated 51,100 hectares of forest, leaving behind dry land, rising temperatures, and vanishing biodiversity.

What began in 2010 as a small initiative to balance the environmental impact of building, Kyaninga Lodge has now grown into the Kyaninga Forest Foundation (KFF), a regional force for climate action, biodiversity protection, and sustainable agriculture. Matthew Cooper, the director of Kyaninga Forest Foundation, was the first manager at Kyaninga Lodge in Fort Portal City. He says it was disturbing for him to hear machetes cutting down trees in Kyaninga forest.

“We have several cats, pangolins, and other animals here. And if you see their habitat disappearing everyday, it is very hard not to do something about it. Equally, children were not going to school because they had to walk for three hours in the forest, looking for firewood. You cannot be angry with farmers for collecting firewood because they need to cook,” he says.

With a large majority of Ugandans using wood fuel every day, millions of trees have to be replanted to compensate for the deforestation.

“That was the main reason we started KFF. If the communities have enough trees on their land, the pristine ecosystems will be maintained for future generations. We focus on planting indigenous trees,” Cooper explains.

Focus on native trees

Under the guidance of Chris Kaija, a tree expert, the foundation has planted fast-growing trees, rare hardwoods, and medicinal plants. These species were once common in the region but are now vanishing due to deforestation and over-harvesting. “We have trees that can be used for timber, shade, livestock farming, those that prevent soil erosion, and some medicinal trees. The main thing is to get rid of eucalyptus and pine trees and focus on planting native species all over the region,” Cooper notes.

A cycad tree

It is difficult to practice agroforestry and intercropping with eucalyptus and pine trees simply because the two species suck the nutrients out of the soil.

“If you go into a eucalyptus or pine plantation, it is beautifully silent. But that silence is death. Because there is nothing else in there. You cannot intercrop with matooke or maize. But you can do that for native species,” Cooper says.

Distributing to farmers

The KFF nursery bed holds over 40,000 seedlings. More than 100,000 indigenous trees have been planted across Kabarole, Kamwenge, Ntoroko, and Bundibugyo districts, with tree seedlings distributed to farmers, free of charge. “Ninety percent of what we grow are Ugandan species. “We take the seedlings to the farmers so that they can harvest firewood from them when the trees grow. In this way, they do not have to cut down trees in the forests. The farmers plant their boundaries with fig trees and other useful species,” Cooper explains.

Customised trucks transport about 300 seedlings to farmers per day. Each farmer is limited to 50 seedlings per season, and the KFF team regularly monitors the farms. “Every two or three months, in the first year, we visit the farmers and monitor for problems with the seedlings. Our visits also create value with the farmer. Once the tree is a metre-tall, we do not need to monitor it anymore because the farmer starts seeing it as part of his farm’s landscape,” Cooper explains.

Briquette making machines at Kyaninga Forest Foundation

If the farmer has taken care of the seedlings, he will be given more in the next season. In the first rainy season, KFF distributes around 20,000 seedlings, while 15,000 are distributed in the second.

KFF has five satellite nurseries in Bundibugyo, Karangura, Kamwenge, and Sempaya to cater to the farmers in those areas, as opposed to transporting the seedlings from Fort Portal. Members from the community have been trained to collect seeds from the trees in those areas. In this way, the community takes ownership of the nurseries while KFF provides training on how to grow the trees. Johnson Luanda, the field relations officer, has spent many years educating local farmers on climate-smart agriculture, tree preservation, and the role forests play in carbon capture. He trains communities to recognise invasive species, such as the umbrella tree and lantana, and how to repurpose them into eco-friendly briquettes.

“We have trained 125 farmers on this, and they have been using them. The briquettes are easy to make, burn very well, and do not emit smoke, thus protecting the environment,” he says. At KFF’s modest field lab, soil samples are tested before seedlings are handed out. This ensures that trees planted have a genuine chance to grow and mature. “The equipment was donated by a Swiss university. We analyse soil across the whole region and we work out the fertility. This region has very fragile volcanic soil, which means that we are losing fertile top soils due to over-cultivation,” Cooper adds.





The results of the soil testing are made available to the farmers to give them knowledge on how to improve and protect their soils. “We have projects with the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and Face the Future, who have been doing reforestation work for the last 30 years in the southern part of Kibaale Forest. We are analysing the soil for them to work out why some parts of the forest are recovering and others are not,” he explains. The Mpanga Cycad, a critically endangered species, is now being cultivated by hand, a painstaking process overseen by trained workers. The tree is only found in the Mpanga Gorge in Kitagwenda District.

KFF is experimenting with whether its seedlings can germinate in nurseries outside the gorge.

A nursery bed at Kyaninga Forest Foundation

Thanks to the reforestation work, vervet and Colobus monkeys have returned to Kyaninga Forest, alongside rare birds such as the Verreaux’s Eagle Owl. Even insect and lizard populations critical for pollination and ecosystem balance are making a comeback. “Every indigenous tree has insects, monkeys, and fungi that feed on it. If you replace forests with pine and eucalyptus, you will not only lose the tree. You will lose all those associated species that depend on those trees,” Cooper explains. KFF has distributed over 10,000 trees to households, built a botanical garden on a nearby tea estate, set up a store for indigenous seeds, and contributed to scientific research on endangered trees. In the face of global climate change, KFF’s model is a replicable blueprint for reforestation across the continent.

Benefits of Planting Indigenous Species

Supports local wildlife: Indigenous plants provide crucial food sources and habitats for local birds, insects, and other animals that have co-evolved with them.

Low maintenance: Because they are adapted to your region’s climate and soil, indigenous plants typically require less water, fertilizer, and pest control than non-native species.

Soil samples at Kyaninga Forest Foundation

Improved soil health: Native plants help stabilise soil, preventing erosion and fostering a healthy ecosystem of microbes and fungi that enrich the soil and improve water retention.

Increased biodiversity: By creating a diverse native garden, you can invite a greater variety of pollinators and other beneficial creatures, fostering a more resilient and balanced ecosystem.

Cost-effective: Choosing local, well-adapted plants can save you time and money in the long run due to their inherent hardiness and minimal care requirements.

