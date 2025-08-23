Report roots for behaviour change for a sustainable world

Co-existence and not control of nature, managing the environment as a future benefit and not only a current one, and managing it as a community and not as individuals, are some of the recommendations by the United Nations University - Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS). The 2025 Interconnected Disaster Risks report, Turning Over a New Leaf, released in April, blames human’s love for fossil fuels to run combustion engines for much of the current environmental challenges. This love has been growing since the advent of the Industrial Revolution, and efforts to limit the extraction of the fuels have been fought by oil-producing countries and powerful oil companies.

Fossil fuels emit carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that are blamed for climate change, which has intensified in the recent past with ravaging floods, drought, and high temperatures. The effects of climate change are seen in food shortages, waterborne diseases, disruption of communication lines, and economic activities at levels never seen before. This has affected poor countries like Uganda, which have limited technologies and resources to respond to the emergency. The report states that societies must analyse and address the root causes of flooding, drought, deforestation, and increase in temperatures, rather than undertaking activities like suspended roads to solve the problem of flooding.

“Many of the actions we take, as well-intentioned as they are, will not work as long as there is a whole system working against us. We need to go deeper - envision the world that we want to live in and change the structures to match that vision,” says Caitlyn Eberle, a researcher and lead author of the report. Key questions from Uganda would be: What is causing drought in Katakwi district and flooding in Kampala city? Why is the air in Kampala polluted? Science tells us that the drought is caused by deforestation for small and large-scale agriculture. Flooding is also caused the clearing of wetlands which act as storm water sponges while old vehicles with poor emission systems have significantly contributed to the poor air quality in Kampala City.

Theory of Deep Change

The report emphasises the idea of mindset change and designing solutions (Theory of Deep Change). The Theory of Deep Change (ToDC) interrogates the root causes of global problems and identifies structures and assumptions in society that allow them to persist. The report authors use the analogy of a tree where bad fruits are a result of bad roots. Therefore, to solve the problem, one has to fix the roots. Some of today’s solutions are surface-level fixes . To create sustainable and lasting change, we need to question the societal structures and mindsets that perpetuate these challenges. "Society is at a crossroads. For years, scientists have warned us about the damage we are doing to our planet and how to stop it. But we are not taking meaningful actions. We know climate change is worsening, yet fossil fuel consumption keeps hitting record highs,” says says Shen Xiaomeng, the director of UNU-EHS.

He adds that the world already has a waste crisis yet household waste is projected to double by 2050. “Time and again, we see the danger ahead yet keep moving towards it. In many cases, we see the abyss, we know how to turn around, and yet we confidently keep walking towards it. Why?” he asks. The scientists highlight two ways change can be achieved. First, on the inner levers - where we can change the current assumptions or our systems; including mindset change that gives people options for doing things. Secondly, on the outer lever - where new goals are turned into practical structures to produce more positive outcomes. These may relate to changes in policy, institutions, or education. The report highlights five areas where deep systemic changes are urgently needed. First, we need to rethink waste - from trash to treasure. It advocates for a circular economy where durability, repair, and reuse are key concepts.

For instance, Kamikatsu town in Japan embraced circular strategies that include compositing, upcycling, and waste separation. This is a new world for Kampala City where the concept of prudent waste disposal like the separation of waste is akin to rocket science. Ordinary wanachi have failed to pick up the concept of kavera re-use, and usually dump waste in water drainages during downpours. Second, we need to realign with nature - from separation to harmony. It suggests that humans must not separate themselves from nature. Deforestation, species extinctions, and ecosystem collapse are a result of humans trying to control natural processes instead of co-existing with them. This is vivid in Uganda as smallscale farmers clear rainforests and wetlands disrupting the ecosystem of amphibians, birds and primates, some yet to be discovered and recorded. Third, we need to reconsider responsibility - from ‘me’ to ‘we.’

The report highlights the high greenhouse gas emission by the rich and the high climate change effects felt mainly by the poor who emit less, but have limited technology and resources to adapt. Its proposition is that together, we win hence a call for collective action. The report also discourages shifting climate change programmes including carbon credit offsetting programmes highly recommended by the Paris Agreement. Fourth, we need to reimagine the future. The report calls upon the current occupants of the earth to think of the incoming generation and not mind about themselves alone and what it calls the problem of presentism. It questions what kind of world we will leave to future generations; a world of more challenges than building blocks for success.

Pollution of Lake Victoria and over exploitation of some herbal trees would be examples from Uganda. Lastly, we need to redefine value - from economic wealth to planetary health. The report questions why, in some areas, deforested land is of more value than forested land. It questions the gross domestic product (GDP) model which emphasises monetary values as the measure of success. The model has created much inequality, and is responsible for the environmental degradation all over the world.

The way forward Dr Byakagaba says the focus should now be on what has caused the erosion of the key ethics so that society can decimate the environment without remorse. “The drive for economic growth has increased consumerism. This means more exploration of raw materials, more energy use, and more waste generation. Natural rainforests forests are being cleared for sugarcane growing, maize, and charcoal burning,” he says. The country has also lost much of its wetlands in Kampala City, Wakiso district, and Mukono district to industrialists. Lakes and water sources are being polluted by the unregulated release of effluents. Muramuzi warns that the impact will be felt later.

“I advocate for more awareness about the 4Rs - reduce, reuse, recycle, and recover - to address the challenge of waste management. People and organisations responsible for environmental degradation should pay for restoration. There is a need for both redistributive and restorative justice,” he says. The environmentalist also argues that people need to be educated about their duty to bequeath a planet that will sustain those who will come after us. Stuart Maniraguha, the executive director, of NFA, says deep changes are a good agenda for sustainable development. “The government needs to address the two main drivers of forest degradation. These are biomass for cooking and land for agriculture.

We must look at alternative energy sources like liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and solar energy. There is a need for incentives for people to adopt these technologies,” he says. Maniraguha adds that the country must mechanise agriculture. For instance, land intensification has made barren countries like South Africa food baskets. The bottom line is that the role of the government in this transformation is crucial whether it is the adoption of urban trains, tax incentives on solar systems, and implementation of laws to protect the environment.



