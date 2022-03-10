Prime

Restoration of Kasubi Royal Tombs takes shape

Muzibu-Azaala-Mpanga, the main house at the Kasubi Royal Tombs site in Kampala, on February 24. Photos/Morgan Mbabazi

By  Bamuturaki Musinguzi

What you need to know:

  • After the partial destruction of the site by fire in  2010, it was placed on the List of World Heritage in Danger by Unesco. 

The Kasubi Reconstruction Committee says the restoration of the Unesco World Heritage Site is at the roofing stage and if all goes according to plan, it will be taken off the List of World Heritage in Danger by the end of the year.
“We commend the project management team and other cultural teams for the work done. The reconstruction has reached the roofing phase, with the first stage already completed,” a member of the committee and minister of tourism and culture in Buganda Kingdom, Mr David Kyewalabye Male,  said.

