Sebamala eager to show 2021 win was not a fluke

For the first time in 30 years, an election is going to be organised in Bukoto Central, Masaka District, without Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi being on the ballot. Ssekandi’s domination of Bukoto Central started in earnest in 1994 when he was elected to the Constituent Assembly that midwifed the Constitution.

Ssekandi won the subsequent 1996 elections that made him a part of the sixth Parliament. He would go on to hold the position until 2021, when Richard Sebamala of the Democratic Party (DP) ended his lengthy reign.

During that period, Ssekandi served as a Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Speaker of Parliament, and ultimately, Vice President of Uganda. But once he was tossed out of the House by Sebamala, with a telling difference of 5,014 votes, he decided to quit elective politics. President Museveni, his boss, gave him an easy way out by appointing him senior presidential advisor on political affairs.

Ssekandi’s holding onto this constituency was largely an oddity because other constituencies in Masaka are largely in Opposition bastions.

However, by the 2016 elections, there had been signs that Ssekandi had reached the end of his tether, and the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) popularity had also waned in Bukoto Central.

Before the 2021 polls, the NRM thought carving out Kabonero–Kimaanya from Bukoto Central would save Ssekandi. Kabonero-Kimaanya is largely populated by the Opposition supporters. The gerrymandering, however, didn’t work because Bukoto Central got smaller and rural. This paved the way for Sebamala to catapult to the House.

Sebamala’s victory was also strange in the sense that he was the only DP candidate who managed to win in Masaka. The district was where the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, or call it the umbrella wave, was most rampant.

Previously, DP, through Jude Mbabaali, had unsuccessfully tried to wrestle Bukoto Central from Ssekandi. For instance, in 2011, he faced a moment that many still say politically haunts him to date. Mbabaali had lost his bid to represent Bukoto Central in Parliament to Ssekandi.

In a very tight race, Mbabaali, according to the Electoral Commission (EC), polled 9,731 votes against Ssekandi’s 10,068 votes. Consequently, Mbabaali decided to challenge Ssekandi’s victory. The petitioner held that the poll was riddled with fraud, among other allegations.

Yet before the completion of the hearing of the case, Mbabaali shocked his expectant supporters when he withdrew the case that was before the High Court in Masaka Town. Faced with a barrage of questions why he had decided to withdraw the electoral petition, Mbabaali, a staunch Catholic, came up with a fascinating narrative.

He said John Baptist Kaggwa, then Bishop of Masaka Diocese and John Baptist Walusimbi, then Buganda Kingdom premier, had convinced him to do so. The major reason why he was withdrawing the petition, Mbabaali said, was that he had been assured that a new county called Kabonera was to be immediately carved out of Ssekandi’s constituency.

And that’s where he would contest. Months down the road, no new constituency had been created, and a panicky Mbabaali found himself being accused of pocketing a bribe from Ssekandi. Left with little choice, Mbabaali decided to challenge Ssekandi’s election through a constitutional petition. It was, however, thrown out.

Though DP has its roots in Masaka, 2021 was a bad year for it, as many of its grassroots structures were eaten up by NUP.

Sebamala, however, overcame this by being the sole DP candidate to enter Parliament.

In the previous months, Sebamala, together with Buikwe South MP Micheal Lulume Bayiga, have been entangled in a fight to wrestle DP from the firm grip of Norbert Mao.

Sebamala had intended to stand against Mao, but his dreams were upended when it was ruled that the Bukoto Central lawmaker did not qualify to have a crack at the presidency.

With that, Sebamala backed Bayiga, but they still couldn’t defeat Mao at the chaotic delegates’ conference. “Mao has been around for over 15 years, yet there is no real unity in DP. Is this the DP we want?” Sebamala asked. “While we suffer with the people and create opportunities, he waits for elections to deliver speeches.” For Bayiga, the chaotic Mbarara delegates’ conference was the final straw.

He left his childhood party to join the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF). Sebamala has, however, remained in the DP. This means Sebamala has to eat humble pie and ask for a ticket from Mao’s administration. Within that context, Sebamala might get the DP ticket; never mind that he would be recognising Mao’s administration. Probably more troubling is the fact that NUP insists it will spare nothing to win the Bukoto Central seat.