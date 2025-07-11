Shady dealings, a murder, and a widow’s cry

Aisha Ibolo carries a wrapper as she steps out of the house onto the large lawn. She has a huge smile on her face that does not reach her eyes. Her son walks behind her, carrying documents. The widow and mother of one lives with her parents in Masooli Village, Masooli Parish, Nangabo Sub-county, Wakiso District. Her husband, Ashwani Kumar, an Indian national, died on December 7, 2021. The couple was not living together, though. While Ibolo lived in a rented house in Kisaasi Village, Nakawa Division, Kampala City, her husband lived in Kiwanga Village, Goma Division, Mukono Municipality, in Mukono District. “It was a sudden death. We had celebrated our son’s birthday on November 28. He used to come for lunch in Kisaasi. So, I called him on December 6, asking why he had taken so long to come home for lunch. He promised to come the next day,” she recalls. At the time, Ibolo owned a shop, where she worked during the day. Her husband had asked her to prepare a lunch of matooke and fish. “I cooked. And then, we waited for him.













I began getting strange phone calls. At first, I did not pick them. Then, when I eventually answered, it was a driver of Olam Uganda Limited, where my husband worked. He asked if I was aware that my husband was lying in the mortuary, dead,” she says. In shock, Ibolo screamed and threw the phone away from her. She picked it again and called her mother. However, she could not speak. A neighbour took the phone and explained to her mother what had happened. “My mother rushed to Kisaasi to dress me up in a gomesi and help me perform the secret rituals that a woman must go through immediately after a spouse’s death. We found many Indians at the City Mortuary. That is when I realised my husband was truly gone,” Ibolo explains. Ibolo’s co-wife, Jeanne Francoise De Chantal Busheshi Uwacu, was also present. The deceased’s relatives insisted that both his wives should witness the post-mortem. “The left side of my husband’s nose and his chest had been flattened.

There were deep scratches on his back, and one of his fingers was broken. The post-mortem report indicated that he had been manually strangled to death,” the widow says. The pathologist informed them that someone - probably the murderer - had tried to inject Kumar with a drug, but he was already dead. The liquid could not move through his veins. Ibolo tried to rally her husband’s relatives for a meeting on where to hold his funeral, but they were not forthcoming. In hindsight, it seems the relationship ended at the City Mortuary after they received the report. “I contacted my uncle, Edward Ochom, who was the assistant Inspector General of Police (IGP) at the time, and told him about the post-mortem report. He advised me to go to Mukono Police Station for the file. The District Police Commander called Seeta Police Station and requested for the file,” she says.

For two days, though, the police in Seeta refused to release the file until Ochom called them. The file was then transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID headquarters in Kibuli. Unfortunately for Ibolo, it was around this time that Ochom retired. “Everyone, including my husband’s friends and relatives and the police officers, began sidelining me. My husband’s nephew, Rohit, was spearheading this drive. He scorned me, asking which ‘big’ person I knew in the government,” the widow explains. Ibolo had to leave her home in Kisaasi since she could not afford the rent. She returned to her parents’ home in Masooli Village with her son.

How it began In 2010, Ibolo was working as a receptionist at Olam Uganda Limited, a coffee processing and grain-dealing company, in Nalukolongo in Rubaga Division, in Kampala City. Kumar was a supervisor in the company. The two fell in love and in 2012, Ibolo got pregnant. Kumar advised her to leave her job. He opened for her a Bajaj spare parts shop in Mityana District. They welcomed their son in 2013. However, Ibolo’s joy turned to sorrow when she discovered that her sweetheart was in a relationship with another woman, Uwacu, who was also a new mother. “We were not living together. He was living with a group of Indians on Rubaga road. I got to know about Uwacu on social media when she posted a picture of my husband carrying a baby,” Ibolo says. Seeking reconciliation, Kumar was officially introduced to Ibolo’s parents in 2015. At the time of his death, Kumar had three children; one with Ibolo, another with Uwacu, and a child in India.

Shut out and silenced As Ibolo waited for the police to investigate her husband’s murder, a friend informed her that people were selling off his property. Kumar owned several businesses. Some of the companies were reportedly registered in the names of his friends. Kumar owned Cible Employment Services, of which he was the executive director and Uwacu, the managing director. He also owned several shops selling Bajaj Boxer motorcycles all over the country. Other properties included several 10-wheeler trucks, a warehouse in Kiwanga, Super Fast Transport Limited, a coffee mill and 11 acres of land in Mayuge District, Panda Bar and Restaurant in Kiwanga, and Spice Paradise, a bar, sauna, and gym in Hoima District. “The fact that some of the businesses were registered in other names is the genesis of our problems. I learnt that within a short time after our husband’s death, my co-wife transferred the ownership of some companies to herself.

His friends quickly sold off the Sino trucks, tractors, and trailers,” Ibolo says. Her co-wife, Uwacu, is currently locked up in Luzira Maximum Security Prison, accused of murdering their husband. Uwacu’s arrest on December 15, 2021, came after she handed herself over to the CID. It was claimed that her fingerprints and those of her siblings were all over the crime scene. “The night my husband died, Uwacu called his business partner, Jagdeev, to send her Shs600 million from his account. She also called his main coffee supplier, requesting him to send her Shs80 million. I believe she kept the money on a secret account. She also transferred some of our husband’s cars, including a Range Rover, into her name,” Ibolo claims. Before she went to jail, Uwacu handed power of attorney to her brother to act on her behalf in legal and financial matters. However, this man has never contacted Ibolo.

The widow adds that immediately after her husband’s death, the police towed three cars from his compound - a Subaru, a GMC Sierra, and a Toyota Hilux - to the CID headquarters. They also took his laptop and phone. To this day, Ibolo alleges, the police has refused to return the items. “When I went there with proof that I am the administrator of my husband’s estate, the police officers told me they were still investigating the murder, hinting that the deceased might have been a drug dealer. During the 10 years I spent with Kumar, I never saw drugs around him.

Part of Aswani Kumar’s post-mortem report. PHOTO/BRIAN KAYONDO

His only indulgence was Johnnie Walker Double Black Label Whisky,” Ibolo insists. Ibolo alleges that Singh Katongole, the National Resistance Movement party’s flag bearer for Member of Parliament in the Rubaga North constituency, and the immediately former NRM national vice chairman for the Kampala region, helped her husband’s friends to grab and sell off some of his properties. Daily Monitor could not readily verify these claims as Katongole declined to be interviewed on the matter.

In despair, the widow contacted her father-in-law, who also lived in Kampala, for assistance. Her father-in-law was looking after Uwacu’s child and another fathered by Kumar. “Initially, my father-in-law advised me to get a passport and go with him to live in India. He cautioned me about my husband’s nephew and his friends. However, I felt that I had to redeem my husband’s estate for the sake of my son,” Ibolo explains. The duo approached the Administrator General’s office for assistance. After due diligence was carried out, they were issued a joint Certificate of No Objection, a document confirming that the Administrator General does not have any objection to them being granted Letters of Administration for the deceased person's estate.

“On the day we were supposed to pick up the certificate, I discovered that my husband’s relatives and friends had forced my father-in-law to sign for it. They took it. That was the last time I saw my father-in-law. In 2023, I heard that he had died from poisoning. I ran to the police for protection, and for a while, they gave me two bodyguards,” Ibolo notes. With the Certificate of No Objection in their hands, Kumar’s relatives and friends sold off whatever property of his that they could lay their hands on.Futile remedies The widow returned to the Administrator General’s office to have the Certificate of No Objection cancelled. She was issued with a new one and immediately walked into the offices of Lukwago and Company Advocates for help. “The lawyers did pro bono work, and within the year, I had acquired Letters of Administration. I then began looking for the remaining property. However, I am always chased away by the police and my husband’s friends. For instance, the police in Hoima told me to abandon any hopes of reclaiming the sports bar,” she says. The lawyers advised that Ibolo and her husband’s friend Jasbir Singh should sell off the house in Kiwanga and share the proceeds.

However, Singh ignored the advice. When Daily Monitor contacted him, he laughed off Ibolo’s insistence. “She has a spare key to the house. I do not know what else she wants. She is lying that I lock the place. Ashwani left three children. Why does she want only her son to benefit from his properties? We are already in court, anyway,” he said. In despair, the widow went to visit her co-wife, Uwacu, at Luzira Prison to chart a way forward to reclaim their children’s inheritance. “Uwacu said she believed the Indians would kill her if she came out of prison. She told me to work it out as a woman, insisting that when she leaves jail, we would sort ourselves out and share the property,” she laments. Uwacu’s bail application was dismissed in March 2023. [email protected].

HOW THE LAW CAN HELP

Daniel Angualia, the managing partner of Angualia, Busiku, and Company Advocates, says that upon the death of a husband or wife, the surviving spouse is given priority when applying for Letters of Administration. No one is supposed to deal with the property of the deceased until they have those letters. “To get those letters, you need a Certificate of No Objection. If there are people blocking her from administering the estate, she can initiate civil or criminal proceedings against them. That is the legal position in Uganda,” he says. Angualia adds that in cases where some properties are in different jurisdictions outside Uganda, one can apply for resealing of the Letters of Administration so that they can be applied in that particular jurisdiction.

“Working on the assumption that the Letters of Administration were obtained through the right channels, that lady needs to find how many shares her husband owned in the different companies. She has the powers to hold the shares to the extent that the deceased held them,” Angualia advises. He adds that Ibolo can apply to the Registrar General for the transmission of the shares to her name as the estate’s administrator. “Where there has been any element of fraud such as the transferring of shares, she can bring that to the attention of Registrar General to nullify those transfers. In all this, though, I believe someone might have misled the Administrator General at some point,” the lawyer says.

To survive and provide for her son, Ibolo deals in fruits in St Balikuddembe Market. She also rears chickens at her father’s home. She says she cannot afford to hire lawyers to pursue the matter. “My pursuit is not to acquire wealth. I need justice to ensure that my son receives his father’s legacy. My son’s life is in danger because there are people trying to get him out of the way,” the widow says, tears rolling down her cheeks. Before his husband’s death, Ibolo’s son was attending Daffodils Primary School. Today, he attends Kitante Primary School, a government-aided school. As Ibolo continues a struggle that many other widows before her have fought, it remains to be seen whether she will be allowed to access what is left of her husband’s estate.