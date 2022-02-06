Prime

Spy files expose Israel’s arms deals with Lutwa, Museveni

Then National Resistance Army rebel leader Museveni addresses his soldiers during the Bush War in the 1980s. PHOTOS / FILE 

By  Frederic Musisi

What you need to know:

  • The expose published mid-December last year in the world’s leading global business publication based in the United Kingdom, was scantly noticed as it was likely crowded out by the Christmas festivities.

The Financial Times has unwrapped details of the Ugandan military acquiring the Pegasus spyware, which when implanted in a mobile phone, gives an attacker complete access to the target’s device.

