Ssebagala’s 2007 plan that has put Nakivubo in Ham’s way

The revelation of the giveaway of Nakivubo Channel to a city businessman to build commercial structures reignites an old debate when the city authorities parcelled out the same plot to developers in 2007.

Mr Hamis Kiggundu, a city businessman, fenced off at the weekend, parts of Nakivubo Channel to build commercial structures on top of the channel amid protests from the political leadership of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), traders and environmentalists.

This time round, Mr Kiggundu said on Sunday on his social media platforms that his development plan would lead to a clean city, control pollution, floods and create green spaces.

“We don’t need to leave Uganda, we simply need to develop it into the Europe we desire. Kampala clean city will also have pedestrian zones and walkways, tissue banks, with different garbage collection points and underground access units, a clean and functional urban oasis, advanced underground infrastructure, flood control, solid waste filtration, and water catchment points,” Mr Kiggundu said.

President Museveni, in an August 2, 2025, letter to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja approved Mr Kiggundu’s proposal and described it as imaginative and simple.

“Allow him to cover the channel after cleaning it and strengthening it at his own cost. What a really godly proposal? How will he recover his money? Simple. Allow him to build properties above it that will bring back the money. I approve the plan. Help him to execute,” Mr Museveni’s letter reads, in part.

Nema says no approval yet

Although the project has commenced, National Environment Management ​Authority (Nema), a watchdog, said they haven’t yet approved it, although they have received proposals from the developers. Ms Naomi Karekaho, the Nema head of communications, said they received a project brief from Mr Kiggundu, but they are still reviewing it.

“We have received a project brief from the developer. The project is still under review, so no decision has yet been made. It is going to be studied, and a decision will be made,” Ms Karekaho said.

On June 20, 2007, Ms Karekaho, who was also Nema publicist, told Monitor about a similar project on the channel that they wouldn’t allow any development on.

“It will be blocked...This is a protected channel. It will not be able to perform its very vital function of filtering water. It works as a filter agent,” she said.

Past failed proposals

The proposal to build commercial structures on top of Nakivubo Channel was mooted 20 years ago, but it hit a deadlock after Nema and a section of urban planners opposed it on grounds it would lead to flooding and affect the environment.

In 2007, Kampala City Council, now KCCA, led by late mayor Nasser Ssebagala approved private developers, Mr John Ssebalamu, under a Sebco Trading Ltd, and other businessmen, Mr Tom Kitandwe and Mr Drake Lubega, to build commercial structures above Nakivubo Channel.

Mr Ssebalamu is the uncle of Mr Kiggundu. It isn’t clear whether Mr Ssebalamu, Mr Lubega and Kitandwe have interests in the new developments. The late Ssebagala then told Monitor that the developers were to establish a solar power plant, green spaces, parking yards, and commercial structures.

“We have given part of the channel to a solar firm to lay its panels and supply power to the city suburbs. The solar firm will start from Mukwano towards Luzira while the shops will be built from Clock Tower toward Kisekka Market,” he said at the time.

The late Ssebagala had intimated that the city authority would make Shs9b annually from the investments that would be used in its maintenance.

Mr Wycliffe Birungi, who was the lawyer of Sebco, then alleged that they had carried out an impact assessment with Nema in 2006 and had obtained an approval certificate, which Ms Karekaho denied.

“Nema cannot approve anything within the channel,” Ms Karekaho said.

KCCA leaders reject plan

Kampala Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago alongside his leadership yesterday rejected Mr Kiggundu’s plan, saying it lacks approvals from KCCA and Nema.

“Whatever is happening is fraud. Mr Kiggundu is perpetrating looting and that is just a land bonanza going on. We have tasked KCCA management to swing into action to remove the iron sheets that were constructed along the channel. They must halt that madness,” Mr Lukwago said.

“In 2016, we adopted the Kampala Drainage Master Plan (KDMP) on the journey of reconstruction of eight drainage features, where Nakivubo was number one, but the government denied us funding. We are questioning if Kiggundu passed through the Public-Private Partnership PPP to support the government. We cannot allow that public land to go freely, we have a mandate to protect the public land,” he warned.

Mr Lukwago said the construction on the channel would affect future plans to widen it to meet the increase in storm waters.

Last year, part of St Balikuddembe Market and areas along the Nakivubo Channel flooded several times after downpour, leaving dozens dead and properties destroyed.

Some of the affected persons are residents on the lower side of the channel, stretching from the Industrial Area to Bugolobi and Luzira.

About Nakivubo Channel

Nakivubo River (now Channel) is the biggest swamp in the city, covering 5.3 square kilometres. It is the main storm water channel in the city and it filters waste water before it enters Lake Victoria at Luzira in Kampala City.

A World Bank report indicates the main channel measures about nine kilometres long and starts from springs located between Bat Valley in Wandegeya and Makerere-Kivulu.

The channel flows to Kisekka Market through Nakivubo to the Clock Tower and continues to the Industrial Area, and after enters the swamp that filters the water between Namuwongo and Port Bell and Ggaba.

But it has been highly polluted due to encroachment and development, which has also impacted the quality of water in Lake Victoria and prompted the National Water and Sewerage Corporation to reduce pumping water from Ggaba in Kampala City to Katosi in Mukono District.

In 1999, the World Bank carried out an environmental impact assessment under Nakivubo Channel Rehabilitation Project, in which they widened it, established nets to prevent silting, and planted trees alongside it.

They also fenced it in urban areas to prevent illegal disposal of waste and silting. The World Bank report indicated the area between Mukwano and Bat Valley along the Nakivubo Channel as a flood-prone area.

Two decades after Nakivubo Channel was rehabilitated, the city authorities have been planning to widen it again and put more safeguards due to the increase of flooding in the city and silting of Lake Victoria.