Ssempijja has work cut out in Kalungu East race

After his grip over Kalungu East, which had spanned over a decade, was brought to an end by Mr Francis Katabaazi Katongole in 2021, Mr Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja is keen to regain lost glory.

But as Derrick Kiyonga writes, Mr Ssempijja should not read too much in sailing through the NRM party primaries unopposed.

While many National Resistance Movement (NRM) members are now struggling with the outcomes of their party’s chaotic primaries, Mr Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja doesn’t have such worries.

Mr Ssempijja is fully focused on the main elections in Kalungu East since he didn’t have any competitors within the NRM. Going through unopposed could, however, be the only positive news Mr Ssempijja has received in a term that saw him start as a full Cabinet minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, only to be dropped in a mid-term reshuffle.

Although President Museveni consoled Mr Ssempijja by appointing him as one of his many senior advisors, the turn of events saw Mr Ssempijja’s political stock further plummet.

For many, it is hard to believe before 2011, Mr Ssempijja, who served as Masaka District chairperson, was a heavyweight in the Greater Masaka Area. Mr Ssempijja’s connection with Mr Museveni stretches as far back as during the Bush War struggle in Luweero, where he served non-combat roles. After Mr Museveni’s ragtag National Resistance Army (NRA) marched onto the streets of Kampala in 1986, Mr Ssempijja was soon after appointed Masaka’s Resident District Commissioner (RDC).

In 1996, at the first time of asking, Mr Ssempijja won the Masaka District chairperson position and stayed put in the role until 2011. Mr Ssempijja’s tenure as Masaka District chairperson stretched into sports as he was one of the founders of Masaka Local Council (LC) football team, which for years played in Uganda’s top flight league.

The glory days of the Masaka LC football team ended when the gigantic district was gerrymandered into Masaka, Kalungu, Lwengo and Bukomansimbi, something Mr Ssempijja had opposed because, he argued, the district just needed more funding, not being torn into pieces. He, however, failed to convince the NRM, which had made districtisation its permanent policy.

“We live in a democratic era. That was my stand, and I’m not retracting. However, if the majority of the people chose a different course, I have to respect their choice and go by it,” Mr Ssempijja said once the district was split.

Ssempijja joins Parliament

With the district he was so much attached to no more, Mr Ssempijja decided to try his luck in Parliament by having a crack at the Kalungu East seat in 2011. Kalungu East had a history because, in 2006, Mr Mukiibi Sserunjogi, an independent candidate, defeated NRM’s Lule Mawiya.

The former’s celebrations were, however, short-lived as he was tossed out of the House after the High Court ruled that he had no requisite academic documents. The resultant by-election saw Mr Mawiya face off with Mr Fred Mukasa Mbidde of the Democratic Party (DP). The latter had previously stood in Makindye West, where he was defeated by Jeema’s Hussein Kyanjo.

Despite putting up a fight, Mr Mbidde could only get 46.4 percent of the vote, with Mr Mawiya getting 51.2 percent.

Four years after Mr Mawiya was elected, he couldn’t keep the NRM ticket as Mr Ssempijja snatched it from him. Not convinced, Mr Mawiya decided to stand as an Independent. It mattered little as Mr Ssempijja defeated him. But Mr Mawiya wasn’t done. He sought redress in the High Court in Masaka, alleging, among other things, that Mr Ssempijja’s academic documents weren’t his since his name wasn’t consistent on his academic documents. More misery was to come.

“I am satisfied that he has fully discharged that burden, and satisfied this Court that his ‘O’ level certificate impugned by the Petitioner is wholly valid.Therefore, I find that he possessed the requisite qualification to be nominated to contest for the Parliamentary seat, as he was, and which he won,” Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo ruled.

In 2016, Mr Ssempijja, who stood on the NRM ticket, once again defeated Mr Mawiya, who stood as an Independent, by a difference of 2,438 votes. However, in 2021, Mr Ssempijja, who had been appointed Agriculture minister, didn’t manage to overcome the umbrella wave that swept across Buganda, claiming the scalp of most of Mr Museveni’s ministers.

It was NUP’s Francis Katabaazi Katongole who ended Mr Ssempijja’s firm grip on Kalungu when he won by a difference of 1,333 votes.

Enter the Catholic Church

Mr Ssempijja wasn’t pleased with the results and ran to the magistrate's court, asking for a vote recount. He claimed his agents had been chased away from as many as 25 polling stations they were manning. This, he added, gave Mr Katabaazi’s camp a chance to rig elections without any hindrance.

Although Mr Katabaazi’s lawyers passionately asked the court not to consider Mr Ssempijja’s prayer, Magistrate Charlse Yeteise asked for the vote recount to happen. After a recount was ordered, there were dramatic scenes when it emerged that a ballot box at St Jude Primary School had been tampered with, prompting the court to cancel the entire process, thus maintaining Mr Katabaazi’s victory. After the recount plans were foiled, Mr Ssempijja blamed the Catholic Church for his failure.

“On Voting Day, a priest who led the queue for voters turned around after ticking and demonstrated who to tick to the rest of the voters among the 10 presidential candidates,” Mr Ssempijja explained his loss.

“The priest, after getting his ballot paper, faced the voters, raised his hands and made a sign of the cross. How could I win? The priest influenced people on who to vote for.” Mr Ssempijja wasn’t the only NRM member who blamed the Catholic Church or the Buganda Kingdom for losses suffered.

“In Buganda, it’s clear that Mengo and the Catholic Church were involved. They were telling people to vote for the red coffee that had matured. What does that mean? We are now going into the politics of tribalism, sectarianism, and religion. The Catholic Church has come out to decamping the government,” Esther Mbayo, then Minister for Presidency, said.

The job of mopping up this mess was left to Mr Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi, NRM’s vice chairperson in charge of Buganda region. “On behalf of the NRM, I would like to apologise for whatever happened. Statements have been made, which are not befitting. We are very apologetic to the Catholic Church for the statements you must have heard. It’s time to reconcile,” Mr Kiwanda said.

Battle for the NUP ticket Going into 2026, Mr Katabaazi insists he is still on the verge of dislodging Mr Museveni from power through grassroots campaigns for his party, NUP, and its principal, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine.

“As their [Kalungu East constituents] MP, I see the importance of boda boda riders in our transport sector, and their unwavering support for [Kyagulanyi]. To show appreciation, I donated 500 branded seat covers to riders in Kalungu East, operating in Lukaya Town Council,” Mr Katabaazi said, referencing NUP’s election slogan—protest vote.

Mr Katabaazi is an avid NUP foot soldier who doesn’t shy away from showing his loyalty to Mr Kyagulanyi.

This has often seen him take troops of NUP foot soldiers sporting red overalls to local churches in Kalungu East. “Today, I had the privilege of attending Mass at Bukulula Parish in Kalungu East Constituency. It was a beautiful service, and I was honoured to share the word of God with the brethren. I also took the opportunity to ask for their prayers for [Kyagulanyi] that he may be guided to deliver the revolution that the people of Uganda truly desire. Let us continue to pray for our leaders and the prosperity of our nation,” Mr Kataabazi said earlier this year after attending mass. Although he is a favourite to retain the NUP ticket, Mr Kataabazi has rivals from within. None is as formidable as Mr Yusuf Kiruluuta Junior, a businessman.

“My return of expression of interest isn’t for Kiruluuta as a person but also for the people of Kalungu East constituency, who nurtured me into the person that I am today. I know they are ready to send me to Parliament. And I’m also committed to serving them because I’m a servant of the people,” the youthful Kiruluuta said.

Additionally, Mr Mathais Kintu, a former Ssembabule RDC, has shown interest in the NUP ticket. Mr Kintu contested in the 2021 race as an Independent, but lost to Mr Katabaazi. He is now eager to get NUP’s blessings.

“I got about 8,000 votes in 2021, but people were telling me that the missing link was NUP. With it, I would get the necessary votes,” Mr Kintu said.

He was also confident that his previous alignment with the NRM wouldn’t be an impediment. “[Erias] Nalukoola was in DP and he changed, and he was given the Kawempe North ticket. The precedent is there. I hope the same rule will apply to me,” he rationalised.