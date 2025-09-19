The cycle of early marriage in Kamuli District

In Kamuli District, in eastern Uganda, childhood often ends before it has a chance to begin. Poverty, entrenched cultural expectations, and a lack of guidance push girls into marriage while they are still children. In 2024, police in the district recorded over 500 cases related to defilement and child marriage, yet the majority never reached court.

Despite laws that explicitly criminalise child marriage, the practice thrives in Kamuli District with alarming frequency. Experts and community leaders warn that many of the girls forced into these unions are themselves born to parents who got married as minors, perpetuating an intergenerational cycle.

In tracing this troubling pattern, Daily Monitor visited a family where the mother, who got married at 16, now watches helplessly as her eldest daughter, barely 15, embarks on the same path that condemned her own youth to suffering.

Deep within the rural confines of Namasagali Sub-county, the innocence and carefree excitement of adolescence are fleeting luxuries.

Classrooms, meant to be spaces of growth and opportunity, are abandoned. Dreams are deferred, and children are forced to shoulder responsibilities far beyond their age.

Mirab Isiga Kisayikye, now 32 and a resident of Kadungu A Village, embodies the consequences of such early unions. Marrying herself off at 16 after she got pregnant while in Primary Six, she has since borne 13 children. Her gaze is distant, her voice tinged with weariness and sorrow, as she recounts the economic deprivation that pushed her into the arms of a schoolmate who had impregnated her. “The situation at my parents’ home was not good. My father could not afford to educate and take care of us. So, I fled and went to live with my boyfriend. I did not even inform my parents that I had gone,” she says.

However, contrary to Kisayikye’s expectations, the marriage did not treat her well. She suffered domestic violence at the hands of her husband. “I would toil in people’s gardens, struggling to get enough food to feed the family. However, he sold off the little I brought home and kept the money. If I questioned him, I would receive a beating. There was no joy. I regret that marriage,” she recalls. Often, to stave off the violence, Kisayikye would seek refuge at her parents’ home for months. But she always returned to her husband’s home, though, pushed by the longing for her children. The cycle of violence and childbearing persisted until 2023.

“The last time he beat me, he broke my right arm. I was three weeks pregnant. I reported him to the village councillor and then escaped to my father’s home. The councillor went to our home and spoke to my husband. He said he would call us back in 14 days. He has never called,” she says.

Currently, Kisayikye performs menial jobs to survive and feed her toddler. Sometimes, her younger children come to her for food when their father does not provide for them.

“My parents constantly remind me of the consequences of dropping out of school. Had I focused on my education, perhaps I could have secured a better life. I regret the choices I made in those years,” she reflects.

Ms Mirab Isiga Kisayikye, resident of Kadungu A Village.

The cycle

Kisayikye’s greatest anguish, however, lies not in her own suffering but in witnessing her eldest daughter repeat her mistakes. At 15, the girl is now in her second month of marriage.

“When I left the home, my daughter would walk to the landing site to buy fish to sell in the trading centre. I think that is where she met the boy who impregnated her. One day, after she had given birth, her younger brother came to tell me that she had not returned from the landing site. I neither anticipated nor had the power to prevent her marriage,” she explains.

Kisayikye’s 15-year-old daughter, whom we will call Maria,* was forced to leave school and assume the responsibilities of a wife and mother to survive. She says shortly after her mother abandoned her and her siblings, their father also walked out of the home. Currently, they do not know where he is.

“As the oldest child, the responsibility of feeding and caring for my siblings fell on my shoulders. I was in Primary Six, yet our father stopped paying school fees for us. Getting food was a challenge,” Maria recalls bitterly.

To make ends meet, the teenager took to plying fish in the trading centre, restocking from the landing site. Within months, she was pregnant. “I quit school, but the burden of care grew, because, besides taking care of my siblings, I was also carrying a child. We used to go to bed hungry. Sometimes, my boyfriend would give us money for food. But when the situation worsened, he told me to come to his home.

I abandoned my siblings,” Maria says. She adds that her siblings have a choice to follow their mother or sit in the empty house to wait for their father to return home. Unlike her mother, she describes her union as a happy one, with her husband taking care of her every need. Maria’s husband, Ayiru, is 18 years old. He is a fisherman. He is not scared to live with an underage girl as his wife.

“When she came to live with me, my father went there to talk to her father about the bride price. Her father asked for money, but since my father did not have it on hand, we plan to give it to him next month,” he says.

Mr Michael Kasaddha, the Busoga North Police spokesperson. PHOTO/JOSEPH MAGOBA

The challenges

Under Ugandan law, such arrangements are unequivocally illegal. Michael Kasaddha, the Busoga North Police spokesperson, attributes the persistence of child marriage to poverty and cultural norms. “Parents often view early marriage as a means to ease financial burdens or gain dowries,” he notes. “Many cases collapse in court because families withdraw complaints once money changes hands.”

Data from Busoga North reflects the scale of the challenge. In 2023, police registered 426 defilement-related cases, yet only 150 proceeded to court. In 2024, 505 cases were registered, but just 143 were taken to court.

“People like negotiating criminal cases such as defilement. When a child gets pregnant, they look for the perpetrator and will even report to the police, not because they are looking for justice, but because the pregnancy is a financial breakthrough for the family. They get a police reference to threaten the perpetrator, who will sell his goats and land to pay off the victim’s family,” he explains.

In this way, instead of getting justice, children are sold off into marriages they are not ready for. The police officer adds that in some instances, local leaders who have mediated such negotiations have been arrested. Kisayikye washes her hands of the matter of her daughter’s marriage, saying her husband should be the one to answer for their child’s marriage.

“As a woman, what can I do about it. She has her father, who is supposed to handle such matters (like taking the perpetrator to the police), but he chose to take money from them. I fear that she will suffer the way I suffered. She is in a new home and has to perform all the household chores,” she says.

This, according to Kasaddha, only compounds the problem. When a woman is not economically empowered, she is helpless to offer support to a victim of child marriage.

“Most of the women in this region are supported by men. And when a man who solely supports the family commits an offense, they cannot report him to the police because who will support the family? His relatives will threaten the wife into silence. Some women also fear that they will be stigmatized by society if they report such cases,” he notes.

Unfortunately, when women keep quiet, other perpetrators will continue defiling girls, assured that the social stigma will protect them from facing the consequences of their crimes. Despite these systemic challenges, local authorities and development partners are working to curb child marriage. District local governments have enacted ordinances that hold all participants in a child marriage ceremony accountable, sending a clear message that such acts are unacceptable.

However, legal frameworks alone have proved insufficient; breaking the chain requires confronting deep-rooted social norms, economic hardship, and the pervasive lack of protection for vulnerable children. Maria’s dream to become a nurse was extinguished when she entered a marriage. She is a statistic of the 25 out of every 100 girls who fall pregnant often as a result of poverty, limited guidance, and social pressures.

Basic profile of child marriages

Conversely, child marriage contributes to lower educational attainment for girls. In Uganda, many girls are still married as children (before the age of 18), before they may be physically and emotionally ready to become wives and mothers. Child brides are at greater risk of experiencing poor health outcomes, having children at a younger age, having more children over their lifetime, dropping out of school, earning less in adulthood, and living in poverty.

They are also at higher risk of intimate partner violence and may lack decision-making ability. Apart from affecting girls, child marriage also affects their children, households, communities, and societies. This brief provides a profile of child marriage in Uganda using the Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) for 2011 and 2016 (these are the most recent surveys implemented under the DHS program). One in three women in Uganda still marry early.

The negative impact of child marriage for a girl’s health, education, and well-being is often larger when the girl marries very early. For example, child marriage is known to have a negative impact on school enrollment and attainment.

The earlier a girl marries, the more likely it is that she will drop out of school early and thereby have a low level of educational attainment. This will not only limit her employment and earnings potential for the rest of her life, but it will also have other negative consequences for her as well as for her children.

Most studies on child marriage report the incidence of child marriage - the share of girls who marry early (before the age of 18), sometimes also with the share of girls who marry very early, before the age of 15. Such statistics are useful, but they do not capture the “depth” and “severity” of child marriage well. Measures of child marriage can be adopted from the poverty literature (Nguyen and Wodon, 2012).

Three such measures are used here: the incidence of child marriage or headcount index, the child marriage gap, and the squared child marriage gap. Definitions of these measures is provided in an annex. The measures are estimated for child marriage and very early marriage defined as marrying before age 15. The child marriage gap represents the “depth” of child marriage.

It accounts not only for the share of girls who marry early, but also the number of years of early marriage. When using the child marriage gap for the evaluation of programs or policies, instead of simply looking at the share of the girls who marry early, more weight is placed on the girls who marry at a very young age.

While the child marriage gap takes into account the average number of years of early marriage for girls who marry early, the squared gap takes into account the square of that number, thereby putting even more emphasis on girls who marry very early and taking into account inequality in the age of marriage among girls marrying early.

Table 2 provides trends over time in these measures of child marriage inspired by the poverty literature. Consider first the age group 18-22. In that age group, as already mentioned, about one in three girls marry before the age of 18 (36.5 percent in 2011 and 32.5 percent in 2016.). The child marriage gap (CMG) drops from 7.5 percent in 2011 to 6.0 percent in 2016 among women ages 18 to 22. The squared gap (SG) drops from 1.6 percent for that group in 2011 to 1.3 percent.

This suggests that apart from the fact that slightly fewer girls marry before the age of 18 in 2016 versus 2011, the age at first marriage is increasing slightly. By estimating the same measures on older groups, we provide an implicit trend in child marriage over time.

There has been some progress in reducing child marriage, but progress has remained limited. Some differences over time of between age groups may not be statistically significant. Importantly, it could also be that the impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic has made matters worse.

unesco.org,