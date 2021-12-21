The danger of digitalising aid

Afghan women sort though shoe racks at the clothing distribution centre at Fort Pickett on December 16,  in Blackstone, Virginia,US.  PHOTO | AFP

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • The humanitarian aid sector faces growing pressure to innovate and adopt digital technologies, reflecting the urgent need to make such assistance more effective. But the world’s most vulnerable communities must not be forced to make themselves visible to governments that may not have their best interests at heart, writes Becky Faith.

Digital systems are critical to development and humanitarian activities, but they can expose some of the world’s most vulnerable communities to unforeseen risks. Recent examples from Afghanistan highlight these dangers.

