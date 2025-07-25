The growing violence against women during elections

Echoes of chaos still linger in some people’s minds four months after the Kawempe North by-election, which was held on March 13. A section of people were left with permanent scars, shattered dreams, and untold suffering from the violence, torture, and arbitrary arrests that became the order of the day. The exercise was marred by a heavy security deployment from the Uganda Police Force, the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), and the Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force (JATT). The contention was between the candidates of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party. Olivia Katende had just returned from the Middle East, where she had been working as a house manager. She was on a two-month vacation. On March 3, videos of her arrest and torture went viral on social media.

Two masked JATT members were filmed dragging her to a Toyota Hiace (drone) van after a clash between NUP supporters and security operatives. “We were in a procession, walking to the campaign venue. I was holding my phone and a stand, ready to record all the speeches. When security operatives began beating everyone, I fell into the roadside trench as I attempted to escape,” she recalls. Unfortunately for Katende, she fell on a JATT member, who had positioned himself in the trench. “He cried out to his colleagues, saying, ‘Help me! The woman is breaking me!’ Two officers rushed over and began whipping me with solidos (electric wires). I was paralysed from the waist down. I could not feel the lower parts of my body. I could not stand up to run,” she explains. The young woman says a police officer rushed to her rescue, but he was also beaten with the solidos.

The JATT operatives dragged the tortured woman to a waiting drone. Her phone and stand were confiscated. The beating continued as the drone driver stopped every few metres for more victims. Katende says the JATT operatives attempted to assault her sexually. The woman was hit on the head and she lost consciousness. The next day, on March 4, Katende was remanded to Luzira Women’s Prison on charges of being a public nuisance, obstruction of traffic, and malicious damage to property. During her bail hearing at Kawempe Chief Magistrate’s Court on March 7, she collapsed. “I was taken to a hospital where I was injected with painkillers twice a day, as they treated my other wounds. Today, I wear a lumbar support belt to keep the discs in my spine together,” she says. Katende lost her contract in the Middle East because she cannot do heavy menial work.

Proscovia Nabossa was also tortured on that day. While being beaten with electric wires, the soldiers stomped on her with their boots. She tried to resist entering the drone. “They were beating me on my back. It seemed like they intended to break my back. They kept saying, ‘You call yourselves soldiers. Why can’t you fight and save yourselves?’ When they began kicking me, I lost consciousness and fell. I was picked up and thrown into the drone,” she recalls. When Nabossa regained consciousness, she was lying on the floor at Wandegeya Police Station in Kampala, surrounded by other colleagues who had been arrested. They were all arraigned before the Kawempe Chief Magistrate’s Court and remanded to jail.

“After we were released on bail, I was in and out of hospital, treating back pain, severe headaches, and breathing problems. I was placed on oxygen support for three days and diagnosed with spondylolisthesis,” she notes. Spondylolisthesis is a condition where one vertebra in the spine slips forward or backward over the vertebra below it. The condition can cause pain, stiffness, and nerve-related symptoms. Today, Nabbosa walks with the support of crutches.

Rising trend

The militarisation of Uganda’s electoral processes has led to the rise of violence against women and girls. The 2020 National Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) survey revealed that there is a high incidence of violence against women voters, estimated at 68 percent, which is more pronounced among women above 30 years of age. A July 2023 policy brief from the Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC), titled “Addressing violence against women during elections in Uganda,” notes that while both men and women may be victims of electoral violence, the forms of violence that women face are distinctively different from those of men, especially forms that are often overlooked or hidden, including sexual assault, intimidation and threats. “This deters women from participating freely in public life and exercising their civil rights. For example, campaign periods are usually characterised by intimidation of voters and candidates, political assassinations, kidnappings, beating voters, and issuing threats, just to mention a few,” the brief reads in part.

Election Day violence is frequent in the country, manifesting itself in ballot-snatching, armed attacks on electoral officers and opponents, destruction of electoral facilities, and voter intimidation. Crispin Kaheru, a civil rights and human rights activist, and a commissioner at the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), acknowledges the increasing cases of violence against women during elections. He says during the 2021 elections, more than 30 women candidates reported cases of violence against them and their supporters. “They reported cases of physical assault, intimidation, and threats of sexual harm. Impunity is becoming a serious concern. Sometimes incidents of violence go unpunished or are not seen as punished. This weakens deterrence and, in some ways, could encourage repetition.

Zaitun Nanzaata displays the wounds she sustained after a rubber bullet hit her face. Photos | Courtesy

Political competition is growing more aggressive,” he notes. Kaheru adds that if election environments are not managed with great care and proportionality, not only do they violate the rights of the stakeholders, but they push women out of public life. “When women fear for their safety, elections lose a vital voice. Since they are traditionally viewed as less confrontational, women are easy targets. They are attacked to send a message, sometimes not even for what they do, but for simply showing up,” he explains. Kaheru also highlights the relentless online abuse that female candidates face. “Much of it is sexist, personal, and demeaning. It is not just political; it is structural. After these attacks, women rarely get the support they need. Most of them end up choosing silence, and it has become a normalised venture,” he points out.

Shiela Kawamara, a former legislator and women’s rights activist, calls on female political aspirants and supporters to behave positively to avoid clashing with security forces. She urges the aspirants to always control their camps, instead of driving them to violence, which may cause more devastating effects than expected. “Let us play clean politics as women and avoid instances that would engulf us in violence. At times, candidates are the ones who instigate supporters into violence. When supporters throw stones at security officers, they will react. The Electoral Commission (EC)should offer civic education to Ugandans to enable them to coordinate well with the security forces,” she says.

Olivia Katende shows the lumber belt she wears to support her back. PHOTO | DAVID WALUGEMBE

Addressing the violence

Zaituni Nanzala is recovering from rubber bullet wounds. After she was shot at, Nanzala was not dragged to the drone or to court. She was left by the roadside to bleed to death. “I was shot four times. One bullet hit my forehead, the second hit my knee, the third bullet hit my left leg, while the fourth one hit my feet. I was bleeding excessively. Well-wishers rushed me to a clinic for treatment, but the health workers sent us away,” she reminisces. Every facility they visited sent Nanzala away until she was taken to Mulago hospital. By then, she had lost consciousness. “When I regained consciousness, I promised myself I would live to tell of the horrors of the Kawempe North by-election. Even today, I still face intimidation from unknown people. I live a fearful life. My son no longer goes to school because I am not yet well enough to work,” she says.

Kaheru calls on the EC and the police to acknowledge the need for gender-sensitive security guidelines. These would spell out how security forces should engage with women candidates and supporters. “The EC should enforce a code of conduct to protect women in elections. The Judiciary and political entities should adopt and enforce zero-tolerance policies on gender-based violence to enable the arrest of the perpetrators,” he says. The UHRC has initiated a gender desk to not only track, investigate, and follow up on cases of political violence against women, but also to train security personnel in gender-sensitive and rights-based policing. “We also established a collaboration platform with women’s rights defenders. Through it, we document violations, highlight good practices, and push for legal and policy reforms.

Ahead of the upcoming elections, we are working closely with relevant authorities to make polling stations safer for women. This includes oversight to ensure the deployment of female officers,” Kaheru highlights. Women continue to suffer from psychological intimidation, political manipulation, and physical harm during general elections. As the country prepares for the 2026 elections, the EPRC’s report calls for public education campaigns throughout the electoral cycle to prevent the perpetration of violence against women in various stages of the electoral process and in politics in general.

Security operatives lift Olivia Katende off the ground. COURTESY PHOTO