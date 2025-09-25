The horror facing trafficked women in Dubai

A recent BBC documentary has reignited global public outrage, thrusting the harrowing "porta potty" trafficking story back into the spotlight with chilling new testimony.

The documentary not only conducts a deep-dive investigation into the mysterious deaths of two Ugandan girls in Dubai, United Arab Emirates ,deaths officially ruled as suicides, although fiercely contested by their grieving families and friends, but also pulls back the curtain on a vast network of exploitation, exposing the extreme, unimaginable depravity young women are forced to endure in exchange for money. This story is not just about prostitution; it is a descent into a meticulously orchestrated hell.

The targets

The scheme masterfully preys on ambition and economic despair. It begins with a glittering promise of a brighter future, strategically targeting young women such as Linda*, who was struggling against the limited opportunities to build a viable modelling career in Uganda.

The agents, often charismatic and well-dressed, are fully aware of the grim reality that awaits their recruits. They spot their targets; typically vulnerable, ambitious, and often from challenging economic backgrounds, through their carefully curated social media profiles or via a network of spies stationed in popular bars, clubs, and events, identifying what one survivor called the vulnerable.

“I was a party animal back home and always updated my TikTok account with videos from my nights out,” Janine* recounts, describing how her online persona made her a perfect target.

“I was flattered when an agent approached me. He offered me a legitimate-sounding opportunity to become an Instagram model for a bikini line. It seemed like my big break.” This initial contact is designed to build trust. The women are offered contracts, given advances for passports and visas, and sold a dream of luxury and fame.

Janine says upon arrival in Dubai, the illusion was carefully, and deliberately, maintained for the first few weeks. “I was taken to photoshoots at glamorous locations, skyscraper pools, pristine beaches, and luxurious hotel suites and given designer clothes. Now, I know the photoshoots helped the pimp to create content that lures other women and, more immediately, to be circulated in private digital galleries among potential "buyers" or clients ,” Janine says.

The true nightmare, she says begins only after this initial period, when the agents present them with a proposition to make more money by “entertaining” some men.

One victim, Karen Flower, explains: “Please do not be deceived, some of us are comfortable with what we do here. When we leave Uganda, we are aware of the possibility of ending up getting into questionable activities for money. We think we are prepared for that. But what most of us never, ever anticipate is the level of depravity involved in this. Instead of having sex with human beings, we are paid to pleasure animals.”

Flower recounts being taken to a secluded location with a group of other women and paid a collective sum of Shs15m to "pleasure" a dog, a donkey, and a cat. She described the event as a moment of profound moral and psychological shattering. Faced with such horror, some women refuse, facing violent consequences.

Others, trapped, isolated, and rationalising the trauma to survive, cling to a twisted logic. “What can you do? You are alone there,” another survivor whispered. “The money can treat any infection you get, and all of us will die someday anyway. So you disassociate; you leave your body and just think of the money that will change your family’s life back home.”

Clients and pimps

The men who demand these acts are described by survivors such as Bretta* as not just wealthy, but profoundly perverted, "to the extent of being clinically insane." They represent a global clientele, flying in from Europe, Asia, and other parts of the Middle East, their wealth insulating them from consequence. To secure compliance and silence, these clients employ a "carrot and stick" approach, offering incentives such as extravagant shopping sprees, expensive gifts, and five-star accommodation, which are juxtaposed with veiled threats and reminders of their total control.

Facilitating this abuse is a sophisticated, ruthless network of pimps who operate under the guise of legitimate modelling and talent agencies. This network, survivors allege, has insidious connections with local authorities, creating an impenetrable wall of fear. “Before any sex trafficking victim even thinks of getting to the authorities, the pimps have already contacted them,” Bretta explains.

“They provide every detail about your family back in the village in Uganda, your mother’s name, your younger sister’s school. The message is clear, if you talk, we know where to find them.” This system of pre-emptive intimidation is a key tool in maintaining the silence that allows the network to thrive.

Physical and psychological devastation

The psychological damage is even deeper. Consequences for the women are catastrophic and lifelong. Physically, many contract incurable sexually transmitted diseases and chronic infections from the acts they are forced to perform. The psychological toll is so immense that some women, overwhelmed by the trauma and seeing no escape, ultimately do take their own lives. The rage and thirst for justice among those who survived are palpable. One woman, with tears flowing, recounts her narrow escape and the relentless pursuit by her traffickers through the streets of Dubai.

“If fate brought me into the same space with him, I would strangle him to death with my bare hands,” she says, her voice trembling with a mixture of fury and pain. Another vowed she would "stab him to death, stab his dead body again, plus his spirit."

Yet, in a tragic and complex twist, a contentious point remains; some women who were part of the network defend the agents, claiming they entered the trade voluntarily, a stark reminder of the powerful mechanisms of coercion and the complex psychology of survival.

A long and winding road to healing

For the survivors, the past is a persistent ghost that shadows their every step. Reintegrating into normal life in Uganda is a monumental challenge. They are haunted by memories of sexual abuse, struggling with trust and intimacy. The death of colleagues and friends compound their trauma, creating a heavy burden of survivor’s guilt. Names of victims have been changed to protect their identities

