The intention to kill

By Sylvester Onzivua More by this Author

On the 28 August 2019, the Director of Public Prosecutions responded to an appeal filed by Mrs Jackeline Uwera against the decision of the High Court that had found her guilty of murdering her husband, Juvenal Nsenga, when a car she was driving ran over him and dragged him on the rough surface of the driveway for a distance of 10.3 metres.

Mr Nsenga died five hours later from the multiple grave injuries he suffered. Mrs Uwera’s defence was that she knocked the gate accidentally when the car jerked and she did not know who had come to open the gate for her.

However it was the prosecution’s case that Mrs Uwera intentionally knocked down her husband due to the couple’s marital acrimony.

The appeal challenged one of the ingredients of the offence of murder; causing death intentionally or with malice aforethought. To the prosecution, the trial court was justified in finding that the element of causing death with malice aforethought was proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Dying declaration

Prosecution contended that Mr Juvenal Nsenga made virtually the same statement to four different people the night he died; these were his father, his two brothers and a friend. The statement was to the effect that his wife was responsible for his injuries and ultimately his impending death. The statements attributed to the deceased were not in themselves disputed as dying declarations.

The trial court clearly cited the law related to the admissibility of dying declarations and applied it to the evidence adduced before him and also cautioned the assessors of the dangers of solely relying on the evidence of a dying declaration especially when it has not been satisfactorily corroborated.

To the prosecution, the trial court meticulously analysed the various pieces of evidence and found corroboration in the bad marital relationship and in the conduct of Mrs Uwera before, during and after she knocked down her husband.

Advertisement

Troubled marriage

The evidence of the relatives of Mr Nsenga consistently pointed to a troubled marriage between the Nsengas. To the Prosecution the troubled marriage was the reason why Mrs Uwera ran over her husband in a brutal manner which she referred to as an accident.

The relatives pointed to a distressed marriage, which was characterised by absence of communication between the couple, sleeping in separate rooms and frustration and mistrust that lasted for about 10 years. The marital acrimony was fuelled by Mrs Uwera’s failure to listen to her husband and returning home late on many days and her suspicion that her husband was having an extra-marital relationship with his cousin who was living with the couple.

Turning point

Evidence was brought forth before court that two weeks prior to the incidence complained of, Mrs Uwera confronted her husband’s cousin and in an angry tone warned her in these words “And by the way, I am capable of doing many things but I myself I am scared of the extent of what I can do and the length I can go to.” This evidence was not challenged throughout the cross-examination.

The elder brother of the deceased, who was also the best man at the couple’s wedding, told court that the deceased complained to him about their marital problems two weeks prior to his death.

To the prosecution, it was not a coincidence that after the threats, the deceased complained to his bestman about his relationship at home and he was shortly afterwards killed. The Prosecution credited the trial court for correctly observing that “an accumulation of these elements over a long period of 10 years resulted in the formation of a tinderbox, which constituted the bedrock of the accused’s intention or malice aforethought to kill Nsenga”.

Forensic evidence

The forensic evidence showed that Mrs Uwera was driving at about 50 km/h when the incidence complained of occurred. To the prosecution, Mrs Uwera was already in the driveway of her home and as such, there was no justification for her to drive at such a speed. And the terrain of the scene was flat indicating that there was no innocent justification to drive at such high speed.

The vehicle was in a sound mechanical condition with an electrical powered steering, anti-locking braking system, obstacle sensors and generally improved efficiency. An Inspector of Vehicles drove the car himself and found the steering was very responsive and he could take the car where he wanted it to go and there were no problems at all with the brakes.

Mrs Uwera had enough confidence in the car to take her husband to the hospital immediately after the incidence, even when there were seven other cars in the compound at that time. The prosecution therefore submitted that Mrs Uwera’s actions were intentional and not the result of an accident.