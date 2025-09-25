The long, slow fraying of rule of law, human rights

Since the 2001 elections, politics has tended to bring out the worst in state institutions. Turn on the television or flip through the overwhelming stream of online activity, and it is easy to find examples of hypocrisy or bad behaviour in political discourse.

On Tuesday afternoon, police watched as local artiste Patrick Mulwana, better known as Alien Skin, performed at President Museveni’s nomination rally at Kololo Independence Grounds, despite being wanted by police for alleged murder.

On November 19 last year, Alien Skin and his gang descended on Nsambya hospital and reportedly assaulted the hospital staff. He was only arrested on November 20 following a massive public uproar. He was charged before the Makindye Chief Magistrates Court on November 25 and remanded, and granted bail on November 28, subject to several conditions. On June 25, the Makindye Chief Magistrates Court issued a warrant for his arrest, never to be effected.

On September 14, gun-toting security personnel dressed in combat attire and civilian clothes, driving in two Toyota HiAce vans, commonly known as drones since 2019 when security agencies stepped up abducting Opposition politicians and supporters, picked up the coordinator of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Leadership School, Dorren Kaija.

After two days in detention, she was arraigned before the Kawempe Grade One Magistrates Court on three counts of engaging in unlawful drilling, offences relating to management of a private school, and conspiracy to commit a felony. Prosecution alleged that the accused convened a meeting where individuals were trained in military-style exercises without the minister’s permission, contrary to Section 45 of the Penal Code Act. Her eight co-accused, including the NUP deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, Kampala Central Woman Lord Councillor aspirant Saudah Madaada, and six private security aides of NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi, who were arrested earlier on different offences and later slapped with the count of unlawful drilling.

Since the last general election campaigns that pitted President Museveni against Mr Kyagulanyi, the state institutions including police, courts, and organs of the national army, especially the Special Forces Command and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), which are supposed to be non-partisan, according to the 1995 Constitution, mandated to defend Uganda’s territorial integrity have been used variously to persecute and prosecute NUP politicians and supporters.

Before NUP, some of the state institutions were employed to persecute and prosecute Dr Kizza Besigye, who broke ranks with the NRM in 1999 after authoring a critical paper accusing President Museveni of betraying the values of the 1981-86 bush war. Since the 2001 elections, Uganda’s elections have been a militarised affair, leaving behind a trail of death, despair, and distress.

According to the abridged Justice Benjamin Odoki Constitutional Commission report, the rule of law implies that all people, but especially those in authority, should act according to established principles of law, and whoever deviates, irrespective of their position, must be punished. “The principle implies strong commitment from all those in authority. It also implies education about the law, both for the ordinary person and for members of the security forces, and other government officers,” the report reads in part. From a comparative study of constitutional arrangements elsewhere, the report underlined that human rights and the rule of law were fundamental for democracy, especially if the country was to avoid a repeat of its dark history.

Under the past governments of Obote and Amin, key state institutions were weaponised against those in Opposition, real and perceived, and the citizens. This sustained persecution drove the population into the embrace of the National Resistance Army, led by a then run-of-the-mill Museveni, who launched a rebel war after losing the December 10, 1980 polls. Speaking at the Sam Njuba Memorial Lecture on September 18, the Internal Affairs Minister Maj Gen (rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, who fought alongside President Museveni in the NRA, echoed similar sentiments that: “Families are now beginning to call on us to give them bodies to bury; we who fought Idi Amin for the very reason?” He added: “Excuse me! Bwana (Attorney General Kiryowa) Kiwanuka. You are crossing the Rubicon. And those with arms to fight against this don’t think there are none others like us in our age (then) with the enthusiasm to fight us.”

The groundswell of resentment especially among urban voters has pushed them into NUP’s embrace and since Mr Kyagulanyi announced intention to stand against President Museveni in August 2019. The government, using various organs, has for the most part responded with an iron fist. The Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao concurred that the “toxic politics” has heightened violence and derailed rule of law while the “unruly conduct of some members of security has taken the country a step back in human rights.” “No matter our differences in politics there is no excuse to kidnap citizens and not account for them, torture them, or keep them in jails endlessly, and I will challenge the Judiciary to do better; where the government doesn’t bring evidence or keeps asking adjournments and clearly there is no evidence such cases should be dismissed. The courts have powers under the Judicature Act,” he said.

According to the Odoki Commission report, the resulting breakdown in the rule of law in the past governments contributed not only to human rights abuse but also corruption and other forms of abuse of public office such as nepotism, sectarianism, discrimination, and victimisation, which iniquities continue to fester.

Justice Odoki, reflecting in his 2005 book, Search for a National Consensus, detailed that the Bill of Rights was one of the novel introductions in Chapter Four of the Constitution. Uganda’s first three Constitutions were thin on human rights.

“The rights and freedoms enshrined in the Bill must be respected, upheld, and promoted by all organs and agencies of government and by all persons. Rights and freedoms are enumerated, generally without ‘claw back’ limitations which in the past gave power to the state to unduly limit the enjoyment of these rights, especially on grounds of public order, defence or national security,” he wrote.

Some of the freedoms enshrined under Chapter Four include, equality and freedom from discrimination, protection of right to life, protection of personal liberty, protection of freedom of conscience, expression, movement, religion, assembly and association, respect for human dignity and protection from inhuman treatment, protection from slavery, servitude and forced labour, protection from deprivation of property, right to privacy of person, home and other property, right to a fair hearing, right to just and fair treatment in administrative decisions, prohibition of derogation from particular human rights and freedoms, and human rights and freedoms additional to other rights.

Chief Justice Owiny Dollo, who was a delegate in the Constituency Assembly that debated the Constitution, told Daily Monitor that Bill of Rights was largely informed by the country’s history of anarchy succinctly captured in the preamble of the Constitution. “Many of these rights are God-given. They are not created by the Constitution. The Constitution merely recognises them,” Justice Dollo said, adding: “So when you have these provisions here, the amendments to the other provisions notwithstanding, you can’t say this Constitution is now no longer serving the purpose. I still hold the view that this Constitution is a strong document.”

After promulgation of the new Constitution on October 8, 1995 at a grand gala at the International Conference Centre, a foundation stone in memory of the covenant was laid at City Square, gazetted by the 1903 Township Ordinance, on which day it was renamed Constitutional Square.

“Constitucide”

Thirty years later, the square is encroached by the new court buildings and squatted on by the military. Several rights enshrined in Chapter Four are curtailed, whittled or long thrown out the window, especially on grounds of public order, defence, and most especially regime [national] security. Mr Mao concurred that police, which is charged with everyday law and order, has questionably assumed a lot of powers especially in regulating public assemblies under the Public Order Management Act (POMA).

“Actually, the Constitution does not give them that power. The power to regulate doesn’t mean you have the power to stop. You can say, not today, do it tomorrow, because there’s another event, but not saying, no you cannot do it,” Mr Mao said, adding: “So, the POMA as it is actually undermines the Constitution, especially in the absence of regulations.” He said while Uganda is not at the level of Scandinavian countries like Denmark and Sweden in terms of human rights and rule of law, Ugandans must continue to push the government through citizen vigilance, legal activism, and constructive engagements with those in power.

Critics have argued that the tinkering of the Constitution in 2005 to remove term limits to allow Mr Museveni contest for a third term, after promising to handover in power in 2006, marked the desecration of its basic structure: a Constitution amid constipation of constitutionalism. From the September 2009 Kayunga riots, in which an estimated 27 people, seven of whom were uninvolved in riots, were killed by trigger-happy security personnel, the November 2016 Kasese massacre in which at least 100 people were killed by the army, to the November 2020 bloodbath in which a motley gang of security personnel killed at least 54 people, of which 45 were running for safety, there has never been accountability or closure.

About a half a dozen NUP supporters were disappeared by security personnel before and during the 2021 campaign elections, never to be heard from half a decade later. There has been a long trail of death and despair since the 2006 general elections. The former Makerere University law don, Prof Joe Oloka Onyango in a 2013 paper titled “Constitucide: The Birth and Death of Democratic Constitutionalism in Uganda” wrote that enforcement of the Constitution has been marred by opportunism, presidentialism and militarism, “all of which have damaged the letter and killed the spirit of constitutionalism in the country.”

He argued that the ‘founding-parents’ of the Constitution is President Museveni who initiated the process while even still in the bush more than 40 years ago. His vise-like grip on power, amid an opaque political transition, 40 years later has resulted in a strong imperial Executive that sucked life out of many institutions.

Lawyer Nicholas Opio described as contrasting having a “beautiful Bill of Rights without respect for human rights and in the hands of people who don’t know or don’t want to respect human rights.”



