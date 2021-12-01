A police officer inspects the damaged Rwenzururu Kingdom palace in Kasese District after the raid. Photo/File.

The long wait for missing relatives

By  Jerome Kule Bitswande

What you need to know:

On November 27, 2016, a joint force of police and the  military raided the palace of Rwenzururu King, Charles Wesley Mumbere, on Kibanzanga Road in Kasese Town.  The raid led to the death of more than 100 people, many of them Rwenzururu Kingdom loyalists. More than 200 others were arrested. However, some went missing. In this part of our Kasese Killings series, Jerome Kule Bitswande talks to families whose relatives went missing.

Doreen Masika, whose brother describes as an ardent  Rwenzururu Kingdom supporter, was excited to visit the Rwenzururu Kingdom  palace for the first time on November 24, 2016.
 Her brother, Paul Kabwemi, a former Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu (Rwenzururu Kingdom) accounts assistant, says earlier that day , Masika and her daughter seven-year-old daughter visited his office at the Rwenzururu Kingdom Prime Minister’s House on Alexander Street in Kasese Town.
“She had come to pick her birth registration certificate, clan identity card, and marriage certificate. These are documents that she had earlier paid for, so when she arrived, I issued them,” he says.

