The Obote I knew

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

“Obote viewed human beings as good, he always wanted naughty officers to be given chance to reform, Obote harboured no grudge against anyone, lived on the ethos of forgiveness, he was of the belief that every Ugandan was good, deserved better from the state but unfortunately his goodwill was used against him,” Obodo recollects.

Looking frail with greying hair and beard, Vincent Obodo, still possesses the charm to crack jokes for his visitors, his memory still stands out, and he passionately recounts childhood memories of his home village Agora, Soroti District.

