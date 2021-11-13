Teso war claimants review a court document at Soroti High Court.PHOTO/ SIMON PETER EMWAMU

The politics and fights derailing debt pay for Teso, northern Uganda

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

  • A couple of parallel  groups outside those in court are registering fresh lists of claimants, with the claimants now crisscrossing from one group to another, creating more anxiety.

As the three sub-regions of at Teso, Lango, and Acholi scramble to receive compensation from the government for the war losses they incurred, intrigue and politics are threatening to roll back the long wait for their pay out.
Saturday Monitor has established that a couple of parallel  groups outside those in court, are registering fresh lists of claimants, with claimants now crisscrossing from one group to another, creating more anxiety.
On September 7,   the High Court in Soroti  presided over by Justice Henry Adonyo directed that the Attorney General’s office proceeds to verify the Teso war debt claimant’s particulars under the legal representation of lawyer Richard Anguria Omongole.

