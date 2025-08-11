The price of ignoring your kidneys

At UMC Victoria Hospital in Bukoto, Kampala, patient forms pile up daily for kidney dialysis. More patients are constantly added to the appointment list, many of whom present in stages four and five of kidney disease, critical stages that require urgent care.

Kidney disease, also known as renal disease or nephropathy, develops when the kidneys are damaged and can no longer filter blood effectively. As a result, waste and fluid build up in the body, triggering a range of health problems.

According to the Ministry of Health and other international organisations, about 13 percent of Uganda’s population lives with some form of kidney disease. Minister of Health Dr Ruth Aceng previously explained that cases range from mild to severe across the country.

By December 2023, Uganda had recorded more than 1,000 patients with end-stage kidney disease on dialysis, most of them being managed at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Two faces of kidney disease

Dr Reham Hussein, a consultant nephrologist at UMC Victoria Hospital, says kidney disease is now a major health challenge. Each week, the hospital receives between 25 and 30 dialysis patients.

These figures, she adds, only reflect those returning for follow-up; first-time diagnoses could be higher. Many of these patients travel from other parts of Uganda and neighbouring countries such as DR Congo, Rwanda, and South Sudan.

There are two broad types of kidney disease: acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease. Acute kidney injury happens when the kidneys suddenly stop filtering waste properly, leading to chemical imbalances in the body. Fortunately, in more than 95 percent of cases, the kidneys recover once the underlying cause is treated.

Chronic kidney disease, however, is far more complex and life-threatening. It involves a gradual decline in kidney function over time and is only diagnosed when abnormalities persist for at least three months. What makes it even more dangerous is that it often goes unnoticed until stage three or four, when symptoms finally begin to appear.

Most people with chronic kidney disease must be placed on lifelong treatment plans to prevent further deterioration. Management includes monitoring blood pressure, controlling blood sugar, and treating any co-existing anaemia. The goal is to maintain the patient at their current stage for as long as possible.

Treatment

While acute kidney disease is relatively easier and cheaper to manage, chronic kidney disease requires expensive, long-term care. Dialysis is the mainstay of treatment for advanced stages. In most private hospitals across Uganda, one dialysis session costs between Shs250,000 and Shs300,000. Since patients typically need three to four sessions per week, treatment can cost nearly Shs1m a week, excluding medications and consultations.

Dr Ramin Matin Tavakoli, a director at UMC Victoria Hospital, says the financial burden forces many patients to go without care and eventually die. However, he adds, dialysis is a life-sustaining treatment. It takes over the role of the kidneys by filtering waste, removing excess fluid, and balancing the body’s electrolytes. Yet even with reduced costs, the need for regular sessions makes it unaffordable for most ordinary Ugandans.

The importance of early detection

While anyone can be affected by kidney disease, certain groups are particularly vulnerable. Dr Reham identifies patients with high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and HIV as high-risk. These individuals should regularly check their kidney function, undergo ultrasound scans, and conduct urine analysis to catch early signs of damage.

Unfortunately, most patients show up when irreversible damage has already occurred. Up to stage four, the disease can be managed through medication and lifestyle changes. Beyond that, dialysis or a transplant becomes necessary.

Dr Reham explains that there are three treatment options once a patient reaches stage five of chronic kidney disease. Hemodialysis is the most common, requiring patients to visit a dialysis unit several times a week. During each visit, their blood is cleaned and returned to the body, a process that takes three to four hours.

The second option is peritoneal dialysis, which filters blood using the lining of the abdomen. The third and most permanent solution is kidney transplantation, which involves surgically replacing the failed kidney with a healthy one from a donor.

Why many are diagnosed too late

According to Dr Reham, the problem often lies in delayed diagnosis. Most patients only seek medical attention when symptoms such as fatigue, swelling, or changes in urination become unbearable, by which point significant damage has occurred.

She stresses the importance of early testing, especially for those with chronic illnesses. With timely intervention, kidney function can be preserved or even restored. For example, early-stage kidney damage in diabetic patients can sometimes be reversed with proper management.

She warns against self-medication, especially the use of painkillers and antibiotics without prescriptions, as these can also harm the kidneys. People are advised to avoid the habit of walking into pharmacies for quick fixes. Even those who feel healthy should check their blood pressure occasionally.

If neither dialysis method is effective, transplantation is considered the final option. This involves finding a matching donor, who must first be screened for compatibility and potential health risks. The patient must also be carefully prepared with medication to minimise the risk of transplant rejection and ensure the new kidney functions optimally.

A final plea for awareness

Dr Reham’s advice is simple but urgent. Anyone with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, or HIV should have their kidney function checked regularly. Those found to be in the clear should continue monitoring every six months. If signs of damage are detected early, treatment can start immediately, potentially saving the kidneys from further decline.

She also urges people to be cautious with medications. Common over-the-counter drugs may seem harmless, but could cause long-term kidney damage if abused.

Her message to caretakers and patients alike is clear: do not wait for visible symptoms. Do not assume good health means good kidney function. Kidney disease is a silent killer, and awareness, early detection, and responsible health choices remain the best defence.



Stages of Chronic Kidney Disease

Stage 1: This is the mildest form, where kidney function is normal or slightly increased (GFR ≥90 ml/min) but with signs of kidney damage such as protein in the urine or structural abnormalities.

Stage 2: Kidney function remains mildly reduced (GFR 60–89 ml/min). Like in Stage 1, there may be no visible symptoms, but lab tests will reveal early signs of damage. Patients are encouraged to manage blood pressure, control blood sugar, and avoid nephrotoxic substances.

Stage 3: This stage is divided into 3a (GFR 45–59 ml/min) and 3b (GFR 30–44 ml/min). Kidney function is moderately reduced, and symptoms like fatigue, swelling, and changes in urination may start to appear. At this stage, patients require more frequent monitoring and possibly medication to manage complications such as anaemia or bone disease.

Stage 4: With a GFR of 15–29 ml/min, kidney function is severely reduced. Symptoms become more evident and may include nausea, fluid retention, and high blood pressure. Preparation for kidney replacement therapy—dialysis or transplant—often begins during this stage.

Stage 5 (End-Stage Renal Disease): GFR falls below 15 ml/min, indicating kidney failure. At this stage, the kidneys can no longer sustain the body’s needs, and dialysis or a kidney transplant becomes necessary to survive.