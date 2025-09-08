The sad reality of teenage pregnancy

Teen pregnancy has severe health impacts on girls, with the leading causes of death and disability among Ugandan women 15 to 19 years old being complications of pregnancy, unsafe abortions, and childbirth. A 2024 study, published in the International Journal of Reproductive Medicine, titled, Pregnancy Outcomes Among Teenagers at a National Referral Hospital in Uganda, found that teenage pregnancy was associated with adverse maternal outcomes, which included obstructed labour (18 percent) and preterm labour (5.5 percent). Adverse faetal outcomes observed in the study population included low birth weight (83 percent), birth asphyxia (18 percent), and stillbirth (four percent).





However, even with these known complications, the Busoga region has the second-highest rate of teenage pregnancy at 28.4 percent, compared to the national average of 25 percent. A life interrupted: Christine’s story Christine* lives with her uncle’s family in Kadungu Village, Namasagali Sub-county, in Kamuli District. The 14-year-old mother of one found refuge here, with her mother’s brother, after her father threatened to kill her for bringing shame to the family name. Christine got pregnant last year, when she was 13 years old, in Primary Seven. The man who impregnated her enticed her with a snack. “My father used not to pay my school fees on time. So, in a week, we would study once or twice, and then we would be sent home. Whenever he would take some alcohol, he would beat us. I met the man who impregnated me at the well.





He enticed me by buying me chapatis since we used not to eat regular meals at home,” she says. As the tears flow fast down her cheeks, Christine narrates that sometimes, the man would buy her knickers and sanitary pads. When she told him she was pregnant, he disappeared. “I went to his home and informed his mother that I was pregnant, but they had no help to offer me. She said the family was poor and that they did not know where he was. He just abandoned his family and ran away,” she explains. Luckily, Christine’s father allowed her to continue with her education. She completed her Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and scored 19 points. However, he changed his mind and reportedly threatened to kill her. “After I wrote my last examination, I found my sister waiting for me outside the school gate. She cautioned me not to return home because our father had announced that he was going to beat me to death. My mother advised me to run to her brother’s home,” she says.





Community challenges and support

Sylvester Amukun, a member of the Village Health Team in Kadungu Zone B Village, says teenage pregnancy is rife in the area because of the fishermen at the landing site. “Most girls get pregnant at 13 because the fishermen entice them with money. Lake Victoria has brought problems to this community. Additionally, many children here drop out of school in Primary Seven because they do not understand the value of education. In this area, we do not have people who studied to a higher level and are successful, who can be role models to the youths,” he notes. The nearest secondary school is seven kilometres away on land. If one is to use a boat, the round-trip fare from one landing site to another is Shs2,000, an amount few people can afford to pay every day.





“People do not have the money to put their children in boarding schools, and sending a girl to walk the long route to school is like taking her through hell. She will walk on an empty stomach and meet fishermen who will offer to buy her snacks. She will meet boda boda riders who will offer her lifts but with selfish designs towards her life,” Amukun says. Christine’s uncle’s home, though, did not shield her from the stigma of teenage pregnancy, with the villagers ridiculing her whenever she walked to the well. “People laughed at me, saying I should abort the child. I felt so bad. Some of them openly said I would die in childbirth because I was very young. My father told people that I was not his child and that he did not know me.





I wanted to commit suicide. But it was my mother who encouraged me not to lose hope in life,” she says, the tears rolling down her face. In January of this year, the teenager’s mother sold a goat to pay for her to deliver at the health centre. She is among the lucky few who have delivered at a health facility. “I have never seen a girl from this village walking to the health centre for antenatal care. It is too far for them, and they do not have the transport fare to hire a boda boda. In fact, most of them give birth with the help of traditional birth attendants. This is dangerous because these girls are young and need professional care,” Amukun says. The village health team member adds that he has tried to reach out to Namasagali Health Centre III to carry out outreaches in the area.





“This is a hard-to-reach area, so they can only have two outreaches in a year. That is inadequate for a girl who needs antenatal services. Besides, most of the outreaches only offer immunisation services, not antenatal services,” he explains. Today, life is difficult for the mother and child. At her uncle’s home, Christine is an extra mouth to feed, a burden on a family of nine children. Often, she does not have soap to wash the baby’s clothes, and sometimes, she sleeps hungry. “Sometimes, my mother sends me some food, but she also has other children to look after. I am really suffering, but I am an example to the girls in my community.

When my child falls ill, I watch him until he gets better on his own. I do not have the transport fare to the health centre, yet it is seven kilometres away. It is not a walkable distance when one is carrying a sick child,” she laments. Christine’s mother promised to take her back to school but she is unemployed. Sometimes, the girl’s uncle shares with her the menial work he manages to get, like digging in other people’s gardens, so that she can get some money to buy necessities. Michael Kasadha, the police spokesperson for Busoga North Region, notes that Kamuli and Buyende districts account for the highest incidences of defilement and early pregnancies





Sensitisation





“Our young girls lack sexual reproductive health information (SRHI). They do not know what it means to begin their periods. They do not know about their health and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), because they have not been helped,” he says. Kasadha adds that many families do not report defilement because they fear the stigma and social taboos that will be attached to a family whose daughter became pregnant outside marriage. “They fear what society will say about them, instead of fearing how the pregnancy will impact their lives. When they keep quiet the perpetrator will defile another child because he is very sure the stigma will not allow them to report him to the police,” he notes.

The teenage mother hopes to go back to school to achieve her dream of becoming a nurse. “I can leave the child with his grandmother and go to school. I advise other girls to study hard instead of playing with boys. Boys can make you lose your dreams and goals in life,” she says. Amukun calls on non-governmental organisations to help parents and guardians in his village understand the value of keeping girls in school. “Most parents do not know that a girl needs sanitary pads. Menstruation is a taboo subject in many homes, to the extent that kiosks do not sell pads. Women use rags and kaveera. Sending a girl to Namasagali to buy sanitary pads is like sending them to hell,” he cautions. Teenage pregnancy is of significant concern in the country, with approximately one in four girls, aged 15-19, having had a child or are pregnant, a rate that is high when compared to other Sub-Saharan countries.

Adolescent pregnancy

Adolescent pregnancy is a global phenomenon with clearly known causes and serious health, social, and economic consequences. Adolescent pregnancy tends to be higher among those with less education or of low economic status. Further, there is slower progress in reducing adolescent first births amongst these and other vulnerable groups, leading to increasing inequity. Every year, an estimated 21 million girls aged 15–19 years in developing regions become pregnant and approximately 12 million of them give birth. In the WHO African Region, the estimated adolescent birth rate was 97 per 1000 adolescents in 2023 compared to 13.1 per 1000 adolescent girls in the European Region. Several factors contribute to adolescent pregnancies and births.

First, in many societies, girls are under pressure to marry and bear children. Child marriage places girls at increased risk of pregnancy because girls who are married very early typically have limited autonomy to influence decision-making about delaying childbearing and contraceptive use. Second, in many places, girls choose to become pregnant because they have limited educational, and employment prospects and motherhood is valued. Contraceptives are not easily accessible to adolescents in many places. Even when adolescents can obtain contraceptives, they may lack the agency or the resources to pay for them, knowledge on where to obtain them and how to correctly use them.

They may face stigma when trying to obtain contraceptives. Further, they are often at higher risk of discontinuing use due to side effects, and due to changing life circumstances and reproductive intentions. Child sexual abuse increases the risk of unintended pregnancies. A 2021 WHO report estimates that 120 million girls aged under 20 years were subjected to sexual violence by someone other than a partner. This abuse is deeply rooted in gender inequality. Strategies and interventions related to adolescent pregnancy have focused on pregnancy prevention. However, there is growing attention being paid to improving access to and quality of maternal care for pregnant and parenting adolescents. Source: World Health Organisation (WHO).





What they say

