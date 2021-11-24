Prime

The woman inventor behind those traffic safety robots

The humanoid robot in the roads of Lubumbashi, DRC. Photos | Severin Katambwa
 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • When Thérèse Kirongozi's brother died in a pedestrian accident, she noticed the number of road fatalities involving pedestrians - particularly amongst school-going children - was particularly high in her country. 
  • So she decided to "be the change". Her giant robots have become a feature of her city's streets and are credited with reducing road accidents across the country. Now she wants to install them far and wide.

By Rose Mumbi Ngoyi, bird

