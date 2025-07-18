The woman who guards a tree on Bugala Island

At 84, Nnaalongo Prikeria Nampumwa is quite astute. She recalls events that happened a long time ago, although sometimes, the conversation wanders over several topics before she finally gets back to what she wanted to say. At times, she informs us that she will not answer a question, not because she does not know the answer, but because we are at a lower spiritual level than she is. Dressed in a brown and cream striped gomesi, she walks around barefoot. It seems like she last wore shoes a long time ago. The sound of barking dogs forms the background to the interview at her modern home in Mugoye Village, Mugoye Sub-county, in Kalangala District. In the Buganda Kingdom, the district is known as Ssesse County, one of the many counties in the kingdom.

For almost her entire life, Nampumwa has been the guardian of a tree called Omuti Ssesse, which traditionalists believe rules over all the 84 islands of Ssesse County. Omuti Ssesse is a mukebu tree, also known scientifically as Cordia Millenii. “The tree talks to me,” she says as she looks at us intently, her eyes clouded with age. She is probably trying to judge whether we will believe her or not. The interview probably hinges on our expressions as she says these words. “Where did you spend the night? Who did you spend the night with? Who did you sleep with? You should not have sex the night before you visit the tree. A woman on her period should not bother to come here as well,” she lays down the rules. Luckily, although we spent the night in one of the many lodges that dot Buggala Island, none of us had a sexual partner.

Nnaalongo Prikeria Nampumwa, the guardian of Omuti Ssesse, which watches over the 84 Ssesse Islands. PHOTO BY WILLIAM KINTU

“If you are lying to me, the tree will tell me whether you should come back or not. Recently, I noticed that some bad behaviour might have occurred near the tree because there was terrible thunder near the tree, but no rain. We have heard the thunder three times this week,” Nampumwa adds. The old woman informs us that she is collecting firewood to light up the altar at the tree site. She also plans to report the criminals to Jjajja Ssesse, the spirit that lives in the tree. “I will tell him that I do not have the power to discipline those people. He has the power, so I will send him to work on them. I am going to spend the night lighting the altar with my ‘people’. We are not witchdoctors; just guardians of the tree,” she adds. She does not want to tell us about the other ‘people’ she will be stroking fire at the altar with. When Nampumwa was just a girl, her relatives informed her about an altar which they claimed at the time was over 200 years old.

The altar is called Ekyoto kya Mugoye, and it is next to Omuti Ssesse. They encouraged her to light it, which she did with a matchbox, and then left the island for school. She says she had always noticed the tree because every night, there would be bees swarming around it in the moonlight. “I attended a school in Kisubi (along Entebbe Road), and then I was married off. However, Jjajja Ssesse was not happy that I had been married off. He wanted me to keep lighting the altar and guard the tree. He instructed me to leave the marriage. Since then, he has never allowed me to be with any man,” she says. The 84-year-old woman does not have children. She has given her life over to the spirit to use as he pleases. Being the guardian of Omuti Ssesse is the heritage of the women in her family. During her most productive years, the spirit did not allow her to work. She cannot leave the island either. “This tree is about 150 metres tall. My ancestors and the people of the islands used to perform rituals here. Some people still come here for blessings,” she explains.

Calabashes standing beneath Omuti Ssesse, which watches over the 84 Ssesse Islands. PHOTO BY WILLIAM KINTU

What the tree stands for

Omuti Ssesse stands proudly in an enclosure measuring 100 metres. Previously, though, the entire surrounding area, measuring 30 acres, belonged to the tree. However, mordernisation on Buggala brought land grabbers who, Nampumwa says, include the Uganda Prisons Service. As we approach the enclosure, Nampumwa cautions us to remove our shoes, as we are approaching sacred ground. “When you finish presenting your petition to Jjajja Ssesse, walk backwards to the perimeter fence. The spirit is not supposed to see your back. We put a fence here because some people used to come here to have sex next to the tree,” she explains. There is a prison outside the enclosure for offenders. However, it is not in use in current times.

We ask for permission to film the tree, and she agrees, but cautions that we will be lucky if we see the tree in the video footage. If we are not lucky, we will see blank spaces. As we start to film, she prays for us. “Jjajja Ssebo, abazukulu bazze okukulaba. Obeyolekanga. (Spirit of the tree, your grandchildren have come to visit you. Reveal yourself to them),” she says. Several worshippers of the tree flock here to ask for blessings in their business endeavors and trips abroad. All you have to do is uphold the taboo of not having sex before you face the tree.

Once here, you walk to the tree and tell it your problems. “After talking to the tree, some people leave an offering of money. I do not touch that money. That money has ‘owners’ who come from Bunyama Island to pick it up. One time, a certain man stole that money, but he almost died. I had to pray for him before he was healed,” Nampumwa explains. Although inhabited by humans, residents insist that Bunyama Island is a haven of spirits that appear seasonally in the form of rats. The rats come in different colours and species. When they do not receive offerings from the residents, they flood the island and eat up all the crops.

Christopher Lubuye, a resident of Kalangala LC1 Village, Zone B, Kalangala Town Council, during the interview. PHOTO BY WILLIAM KINTU

What the future holds

Nampumwa has accepted the fact that her end is near. She is worried, though, about what will happen to the tree when she joins her ancestors.

“There are people from my father’s family who will inherit the rituals when I die. But I am sure that they will make mistakes. Terrible mistakes,” she says.

She is reluctant to talk about why the mistakes will be made or how. However, she calls for the islanders to conserve Omuti Ssesse if their prayers are to be answered.

Other traditions on the islands

Christopher Lubuye, a resident of Kalangala LC1 Village, Zone B, Kalangala Town Council, says the different islands in Ssesse County have rules and taboos that govern them. However, nowadays, not many of these traditions are being upheld. “When someone is coming from the mainland, before they set foot on the islands, they should first take a drink of water from the lake. It was believed that this water would cure headaches and seasickness. Few people follow this tradition, though,” he says. It is also taboo for a bride to visit the island in her bridal wear. Brides were encouraged to change into different boats before the ride to the islands for a honeymoon.

“They were only allowed to rewear their bridal attire once they had safely stepped on land. There should be a signpost at the landing site to guide people on this behaviour,” Lubuye says. It is rumored that there is oil on Funve Island, and some residents attest to it. Although several district officials have tried to grab land on the island, which is privately owned by the Kabaka of Buganda, Lubuye says they have failed to do so because of the many taboos. There are also rare species of trees in the district, such as the Nagomola and Omunaaba trees. These trees cannot be used for cooking. One is encouraged not to carry a piece of wood from these trees into their cars or businesses because they invite bad luck. It is believed that if one uses Omunaaba for cooking, lightning will strike their home.

“We are not allowed to urinate in Kibanga Forest because if you do, your private parts will disappear when you are asleep. You can only regain your private parts after you perform rituals on Bubembe Island - the women’s island,” Lubuye says. Bubembe Island hosts the main temple of Mukasa, one of the most important and widely worshiped gods (balubaale) in Buganda folklore. Mukasa is the guardian of Lake Victoria, in which the 84 islands of Ssesse County fall. These traditions and taboos have helped to preserve trees on the Ssesse Islands.





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;