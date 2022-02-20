Some of the suspects who were arrested after the Kasese killings display their wounds in the Jinja Magistrate’s Court on December 14, 2016. The suspects say they were tortured by security. PHOTO | ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Torture: We have learnt nothing from history

By  Frederic Musisi  &  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • In his February 13, 2021 address on the security situation in the country, following a spate of arbitrary abductions of NUP supporters by security operatives driving numberless vans, President Museveni rejected any comparison of his government to the “low-calibre”—Amin and Obote—regimes, saying his security apparatus are taught not to be part of the culture of violating people’s rights with impunity. One year later, the kidnap, torture and detention of writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija last month reawakened old demons as the spectre of torture returned to haunt the country, write Frederic Musisi & Derrick Wandera

Four months after seizing power in 1986, President Museveni’s National Resistance Army (NRA) government established a Commission of Inquiry to look into the cycle of violence that plagued the country since the post-colonial era.

