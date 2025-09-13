Trade as a weapon: How global order is squeezing Africa

Imagine a football match where one team comes prepared—11 players, one coach, one game plan—while the other walks onto the pitch as scattered individuals, each chasing the ball alone. The result is predictable: the coordinated side dominates, not necessarily because every player is better, but because they act as one.

This is the story of global trade today. The United States, the European Union (EU), and China pursue coherent strategies to shield and advance their industries, while Africa too often, responds piecemeal—acting as individual states rather than as a united bloc.

Trade in the 21st Century, as this publication has established, is no longer about comparative advantage or the neat efficiencies of textbook economics. It has become a contest of strategy, security, and survival. Nations now ask harder questions that go to the heart of power: Who controls the raw materials that feed global industries? Who owns the factories that transform them? Who holds the patents that secure technological advantage? And, ultimately, who writes the rules others must obey?

The answers to these questions determine not only who prospers in the global economy, but also who commands leverage in diplomacy, technology, and security. For the major powers, trade is no longer a neutral exchange but an extension of national security.

Washington deploys export controls to choke rivals’ access to advanced technologies while pouring subsidies into domestic manufacturing.

Brussels uses environmental regulation to tilt markets toward its producers, penalising competitors unable to meet its carbon standards. Beijing combines State financing, subsidies, and the Belt and Road Initiative to secure minerals abroad and shield its industries at home.

In each case, commerce has fused with geopolitics, turning trade into a battlefield where nations fight not for efficiency but for dominance and resilience.

Africa, meanwhile, remains trapped between vision and implementation, struggling to adapt to a world where the rules have shifted. Uganda is an vivid example: it exports raw coffee beans that earn farmers a fraction of the global value chain, while Europe and Asia dominate the lucrative roasting, branding, and retail markets.

What role has America’s subsidised nationalism played?

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022, was hailed by Washington as the most ambitious climate legislation in US history. It earmarked more than $370 billion in subsidies, tax credits, and incentives for clean energy, electric vehicles, and domestic manufacturing. American officials framed it as a once-in-a-generation commitment to fighting climate change while creating green jobs. But, to much of the world, the IRA looked like protectionism reborn.

European car makers complained that the generous subsidies were pulling investment across the Atlantic, with factories that might have been built in Europe now heading to the US. Asian partners saw it as an attempt to tilt the playing field in electric vehicles and batteries. For Africa, the fear was different: leaders worried that the subsidies would cement their role as suppliers of cobalt and lithium, while the high-value green industries clustered in the West.

Uganda sits in this bind. The country has begun attracting attention for its lithium reserves in southwestern districts, per the Energy ministry’s statistical and geological data.

Cobalt mined in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) flows through regional supply chains Uganda is part of. Yet without processing plants or large-scale battery factories, Uganda risks being locked into the bottom rung of the green economy, exporting raw materials while the real wealth is captured in the factories of Ohio or Bavaria, the Natural Resource Governance Institute, a global think-tank in governance of natural resources in different countries, fears.

In truth, the IRA was not a sudden break but a reminder of what America has always done. The US talks about free markets, but it has long used the government to build industries. After World War II, the Marshall Plan pumped money into Europe to create markets for American goods. In the 1960s, government research funding through DARPA helped invent the Internet and laid the foundations for Silicon Valley. Put simply, Washington has never left its economy entirely to the market—it has always guided and protected it.

“What you see in Washington today is not a departure, but a sharpening of a long-standing strategy: protect strategic industries, subsidise domestic champions, and ensure the geopolitical order favours your firms,” says Jane Nalunga, a finance, trade, and economics researcher with the Southern and Eastern Africa Trade Information and Negotiations Institute (SEATINI) Uganda. What is different today is the openness.

Washington no longer hides its hand; it openly declares that climate, jobs, and national security require subsidies. For countries like Uganda, the risk is clear: the celebrated green transition may become another cycle of dependency, where Africa supplies the inputs but misses out on the industries of the future.

What about Europe’s green protectionism?

The EU has chosen climate policy as its primary trade weapon. Its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), rolled out in 2023, penalises imports of carbon-intensive products such as steel, aluminium, cement, and fertilisers. Brussels insists the mechanism is about climate fairness: ‘Why should European industries bear the cost of decarbonisation while competitors abroad face no such constraints?’ Yet for African producers, CBAM looks like disguised protectionism.

Exporters in South Africa, Mozambique, and Egypt, where coal-based energy still dominates, face new costs that erode their competitiveness.

“Europe tells us to go green, but it does not give us the finance or technology to industrialise sustainably. Then it punishes us for producing with the tools we have. That is not climate justice; that is power politics,” says Edgar Odari, a Pan-African policy researcher based in Kenya.

Uganda, though not yet a major steel or aluminium exporter to Europe, sits at the edge of this storm. Its cement sector—one of the country’s largest energy consumers—is expanding, with firms like Hima and Tororo Cement seeking regional markets.

If Uganda were to push cement exports into the EU, CBAM would raise costs, making them uncompetitive against European producers who benefit from green subsidies and cleaner power grids. But cement is only part of the picture. Uganda’s most vulnerable export is coffee, the country’s leading foreign exchange earner.

In the 2024/2025 financial year, it produced 7.77 million bags valued at $2.22 billion (Shs7.7 trillion)—a record performance driven by a strong harvest and high international demand, according to official records from the Agriculture ministry. Yet this success is now overshadowed by the EU’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which takes effect.

The EUDR requires exporters to prove that production does not drive deforestation and to document compliance with human rights, labour rights, taxation, and customs standards. Crops covered include coffee, cocoa, tea, cotton, timber, chilli, and avocado. Vanilla and maize remain exempt, according to the International Trade Centre in Geneva.

For Uganda, compliance is costly and complex. Farmers must be registered, farmland mapped using digital tools, and all value chain players documented.

The total cost is estimated at over $20m (Shs69.7b), but only $4m (Shs14b) has been disbursed so far, according to the Agricultural ministry, a gap that has raised fears about Uganda’s ability to meet the deadline.

“We have covered about 70 percent of the coffee industry value chain so far regarding EUDR compliance,” explained Robert Byaruhanga, the chairman of the Uganda Coffee Exporters Association.

“Government’s previous estimates indicated 1.7 million coffee farmers in Uganda but we realized there are five million today. The minimum cost of compliance per farmer is $5 (Shs17,000), which would translate into $25m (Shs87b) for coffee alone. ABI Trust has provided $4m (Shs14b) so far. Finding the balance is a challenge that could be better shouldered by the private sector compared to government,” he added. Deus Nuwagaba, a senior manager at NUCAFE Uganda, stressed the urgency:

“More than 700,000 coffee farmers have been registered so far, and we are on track to capture the rest before the deadline. But the cost of certification is problematic. Who foots the bill? Is it [the] government or the private sector? The EU accounts for 70 percent of our coffee exports and we cannot afford to lose it.”

Uganda’s experience underscores the larger structural risk Africa faces under Europe’s climate regime. While the EU frames CBAM and EUDR as tools of fairness and sustainability, for exporters, they often feel like barriers that make industrialisation harder and agricultural trade costlier.

Is China the ultimate architect of state capitalism?

China has been explicit about the link between trade and power. Its “Made in China 2025” plan prioritised robotics, artificial intelligence, aerospace, and semiconductors. State banks extended cheap credit, subsidies flowed, and domestic markets were protected. The result was global disruption: Western solar manufacturers collapsed under Chinese overcapacity, while African textile factories folded as cheap imports flooded in.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) expanded this strategy abroad. Roads, ports, and railways were built across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, framed as development projects but serving the deeper purpose of securing supply chains and mineral access. In the DRC, Chinese firms dominate cobalt mining. In Guinea, they control bauxite. In East Africa, they have financed roads, dams, and industrial parks that tie local economies more closely to Chinese supply chains. Uganda illustrates this dynamic.

Chinese contractors built the 600-megawatt Karuma dam and financed the Isimba dam, alongside expressways around Kampala, projects that not only provide vital infrastructure but also create long-term dependencies. Debt obligations are heavy, and procurement rules are often structured to guarantee that Chinese firms win the contracts—essentially a system of ‘we lend you the money, but it flows back to us through our companies.’

Uganda gains power plants and roads, but China secures leverage and access to regional corridors. For Beijing, trade and infrastructure are tools of statecraft, designed to ensure control of tomorrow’s industries.For Uganda, the relationship is double-edged: infrastructure gaps are filled, but dependency deepens, leaving little space for domestic industrial capacity.

What about Africa’s visions?

Are there any gaps? Africa has not lacked ambition. The Lagos Plan of Action of 1980 called for self-reliance. The Abuja Treaty of 1991 envisioned regional blocs converging into a continental market. Agenda 2063 projects shared prosperity. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), launched in 2018, promises to be the world’s largest free trade area by number of countries.

“The vision is not lacking. Africa has laid out blueprints before: the Lagos Plan of Action, Agenda 2063, and the AfCFTA. These imagine a continent that trades more with itself, adds value to its resources, and negotiates as one,” says Nalunga. Yet the gulf between paper and practice remains vast.

“What is missing is implementation,” Nalunga warns.

“The AfCFTA has so far focused too narrowly on tariff cuts, while neglecting deeper issues of infrastructure, production, finance, and trade facilitation. Without these foundations, tariff liberalisation is like opening a shop with empty shelves—there is little to sell,” she adds.

Uganda illustrates the problem. Despite being a leading coffee exporter and a major cotton producer, most exports leave raw. Beans are roasted abroad, and lint cotton is spun in Asia before Uganda imports back finished garments at a premium. Infrastructure—roads, railways, power, finance—remains weak, leaving AfCFTA promises unrealised.

Can regional blocs be viewed as building blocks?

The East African Community (EAC) shows both promise and pitfalls. In theory, cotton from Uganda and Tanzania could supply Kenya’s spinning mills, which in turn feed garment factories in Rwanda.

“If harmonised, they could anchor regional value chains,” Nalunga notes.

In practice, Uganda exports lint to Asia, Rwanda imports garments from China, and Kenya’s mills sit idle. Coffee tells the same story: Uganda exports beans raw, Europe roasts and brands them, and Ugandans buy back expensive retail products. The picture is further complicated by Kenya’s separate Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the EU.

Signed on 18 December 2023 and in force since 1 July 2024, the deal was allowed under “variable geometry” because Kenya is the bloc’s only non-least developing country. It gives Kenyan exports immediate duty-free, quota-free access to Europe, while gradually opening Kenya to EU imports. Other EAC states can join later, but for now the pact breaks the bloc’s common external stance.

This matters. It splinters the EAC’s trade posture, reduces the incentive to bargain as a bloc, and creates uneven market access that may draw processing and investment toward Kenya to capture EU preferences—hollowing out regional value chains in textiles, coffee, and horticulture. It also complicates the Common External Tariff and rules of origin, raising risks of trade deflection, where goods enter Kenya under EU terms and leak into the wider customs union. Unless checks are tightened, the spirit of free movement is weakened.

EAC officials have already commissioned a study on the EPA’s impact for partner states, reflecting these worries. Regional economists have long cautioned that such bilateral or sub-regional EPAs can fracture regional cohesion and bargaining power. Without coordinated investment in processing, cross-border transport, and reliable energy—and without a unified external trade strategy—regional blocs risk staying mere corridors for raw exports instead of engines of industrialisation.

Can trade be seen through the lens of a security policy?

The shift from economics to security is clear. The US bans semiconductor exports to China. Europe threatens tariffs on Chinese EVs. Russia weaponises gas pipelines. China restricts rare earths. “Trade has become a battlefield of power. Supply chains are now seen as security assets, and access to markets is wielded as a weapon,” says Martin Luther Munu, a PhD candidate in economics at Maastricht University.

“For Africa, the consequences are immediate. Its minerals—cobalt, lithium, rare earths—are more valuable than ever, but they also risk making the continent a pawn in great power competition,” he adds. With 1.3 billion people and a GDP of more than $3 trillion, the AfCFTA is the largest trade pact since the WTO. Its promise is transformative: unify African markets, attract investment, and strengthen bargaining power. But progress is slow. Negotiations drag, rules of origin remain contested, and infrastructure deficits persist.

“If we don’t act as one, then we will always be acted upon,” Nalunga warns. “The AfCFTA could be Africa’s shield — or remain a paper tiger, celebrated in summits but invisible in ports and markets,” she adds. History makes one thing clear: trade was always war. The British Empire used tariffs and monopolies to entrench industries. The US industrialised behind protective walls. Japan’s post-war boom was guided by the state.

The myth of free markets, popularised in the 1980s, was always selective. Africa was told to liberalise under structural adjustment, even as the West protected its farmers and manufacturers. The result was deindustrialisation, shuttered factories, and growing dependency. Many African policy researchers in economics, trade, finance and sovereignty reached out for this article are now convinced that today’s weaponisation of trade is simply the mask removed.