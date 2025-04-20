Tree seedlings to green the Albertine region

Spread across half an acre of land in Masindi Municipality’s Central Division, in Masindi District, a tree nursery bed provides a vibrant oasis, teeming with life. Row upon row of diverse tree species stretches, their leaves rustling gently in the breeze.

From towering eucalyptus to sturdy fruit trees, each species has been carefully selected and nurtured to breathe life into this thriving ecosystem.

The mastermind of this flourishing nursery bed, named the JOS Climate Smart Intervention, is Olivia Nabukenya, who was driven by a deep understanding of the challenges faced by women, especially single mothers, in her community. “You need to have a passion for conservation and the technical knowledge of tree growing. Before I began this intervention, I obtained a diploma from Nyabyeya Forestry College,” she says.

Ms Olivia Nabukenya

The motivation

Hired to train a group of women under the Third Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (NUSAF 3), Nabukenya was disappointed that the women failed to sustain the business they had started.

“That disappointment motivated me to start a project that women can work with. Secondly, I looked at the challenges single mothers go through. When jobs for caregivers, housekeepers, and maids are advertised, no one wants to employ a woman with a child,” she explains.

Because of the social stigma and financial hardships associated with single motherhood, in most cases, these women put aside their children and apply for jobs. “At the nursery bed, women come to work with their children. I have 10 workers and 20 casual labourers. Most of them are single mothers and teenage mothers,” Nabukenya says.

The nursery bed has over 40 species of trees, including wood trees, cash crops such as coffee and cocoa, fruit trees, and agroforestry trees.

“Initially, we placed a lot of emphasis on growing the wood trees like eucalyptus. However, we later discovered that this was causing domestic violence in homes. When the tree is growing, it is the woman’s tree,” she explains.

When the woman cuts down the tree to sell as firewood or charcoal, her husband will demand ownership over the money she makes.

“The husband would say the tree is his because it grew on his land. So, to overcome that violence, we encourage women to grow fruit trees, like jackfruit and orange trees,” Nabukenya says.

In this way, the woman will only harvest the fruits as opposed to cutting down the tree. The nursery bed also has wood tree seedlings to counter the effects of climate change.

“Women can no longer move from place to place like their mothers did, looking for firewood. Because of the long distances they walk looking for firewood, some girls are defiled while others miss school,” Nabukenya asserts.

The wood tree seedlings that people can plant in their homes serve the dual purpose of providing firewood and conserving the environment.

“We also have seedlings of agroforestry trees which farmers can plant to intercrop in their gardens. Even in a bad season, someone who has intercropped will get a decent harvest than someone who planted his crops on bare land. This is because some plants need the shade from the trees to grow,” the conservationist says.

Nabukenya is also venturing into beekeeping and value-addition. She is making oil from the rosemary plant. Rosemary oil has been known to ease stress, prevent hair loss, relieve pain and inflammation, and improve circulation. Started as a community-based organisation in 2015, the tree nursery has grown into a business venture with several women benefiting directly and indirectly.

Beatrice Ajikiya, a resident of Kabango trading centre, is one of the beneficiaries. Now the secretary general of Kabango Group under the JOS Climate Smart Intervention, she says her group has 48 members.

“We were given Shs13 million and each member got a share of that money. Some invested it in poultry, piggery, or land projects. I bought 17 chicks, each at Shs10,000. I later sold the grown hens at Shs30,000 each,” she says.

However, the nursery bed faces competition from unscrupulous sellers who prioritise short-term gains over sustainability.

“We look for quality seeds and sell a seedling at Shs500 because we take the time to remove the undesirable qualities from the seed. However, someone selling seedlings by the roadside will sell one at Shs200. A farmer who is not serious about quality control will go for the cheaper seeds,” Nabukenya laments.

Understand benefits Another challenge is that some people do not know the benefits of certain types of tree species such as the Prunus Africana, whose bark and leaves are known treatments for various medical conditions.

“We sell to those who come here to buy one seedling, 100 seedlings, and those who buy in bulk. Usually, the latter hand you a bush on which to plant the trees. After three years, you give them a forest,” Nabukenya says. She also works in collaboration with conservation partners such as the Environmental Conservation Trust of Uganda (ECOTRUST).

“I have a forest where I grow trees for carbon. Last year, I got Shs2 million from my trees. They pay me for the ecosystem service my trees are playing. Besides, we grow the trees organically, without spraying them with chemicals,” she asserts.

“When people want to restore wetlands, this nursery bed is their first point of call. We have now expanded to business and own another tree nursery bed in Kiryandongo district,” Nabukenya says. She urges the government to support her efforts to turn the Albertine region into a green belt, given that commercial oil exploration is soon commencing.

How to run a tree nursery bed business

Commercial tree nursery beds can be a profitable venture, particularly when managed effectively and focused on high-demand species.

While the initial investment and ongoing costs can be significant, the potential for high returns from selling seedlings, particularly of fast-growing or valuable species, can make tree nurseries a lucrative business.

Factors contributing to profitability

High demand for seedlings: Many regions have a strong demand for trees for reforestation, community projects, or commercial planting.

Fast-growing species: Trees that mature quickly, like eucalyptus, allow for a more rapid turnaround in seedling production and sales.

Strategic location: Access to water sources, good soil, and proximity to potential buyers are crucial for success.

Effective management: Proper seedling care, including watering, fertilization, and pest control, is essential for producing high-quality plants that sell well.

Marketing and sales: Establishing a strong customer base through networking, community outreach, and online platforms can significantly boost sales.

Challenges to consider

Initial investment: Setting up nursery beds requires significant upfront costs for materials, labor, and infrastructure.

Ongoing expenses: Continuous costs include water, fertilizers, pesticides, and labor.

Market fluctuations: Demand for certain tree species can vary depending on market trends and regional conditions.

Competition: Other nurseries and alternative planting methods can impact market share.

Pest and disease control: Effective pest and disease management is crucial for maintaining seedling health and quality.

Strategies for maximising profitability:

Research and selection of high-demand species: Focus on trees that are in high demand in your area or for specific purposes.

Efficient production methods: Optimise seedling production techniques to reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Diversification: Offer a range of tree species and sizes to cater to different customer needs.

Quality control: Ensure that seedlings are healthy and of high quality to attract buyers and build a reputation.

Networking and marketing: Build relationships with nurseries, community groups, and potential customers.

In conclusion, while tree nurseries require careful planning and management, they can be a profitable venture for those who understand the local market, produce high-quality seedlings, and effectively market their products.

