Uganda needs a new national conversation – Prof Ssempebwa

In this edition of the Constitution@30 series, Law professor Frederick Ssempebwa, one of the members of the Justice Benjamin Odoki Commission that collected public views for the 1995 Constitution, reflects on Uganda’s constitutional journey. Our reporter, Anthony Wesaka, brings you an abridged version of the interview.

Why did the Odoki Commission include presidential term limits in the 1995 Constitution?

It was the demand of the majority of Ugandans. People hadn’t seen change and wanted a guarantee of a peaceful transition. While many did not use the technical term “limits,” they consistently said there must be a system where leaders do not overstay in power. For Members of Parliament, voters could remove them through elections. But for the President, people feared the weight of incumbency—State resources, security apparatus, and political dominance made it almost impossible to dislodge someone.

Even President Museveni himself, when consulted, repeated what he had often said: the problem of Africa was leaders who overstay in power. That is why we included term limits. Unfortunately, those limits were removed. Today, after nearly 40 years, we see the effects: one party merged with the State, Opposition parties too weak to compete, and an incumbency so entrenched that real change is nearly impossible. This is exactly why term limits mattered. If I could amend the Constitution today, I would entrench them—make it very difficult for anyone to tamper with them again.

Why was a presidential age cap also included?

The thinking was that in Africa, life expectancy was low, and leaders at 75 were often frail and unfit to govern. The aim was to avoid indignities like those we later saw in Zimbabwe, where President Robert Mugabe sometimes slept in Cabinet meetings. But if you have term limits, the age cap becomes less critical. A two-term president would naturally exit by 80 at most. That safeguard was enough. When term limits were removed, I consoled myself that at least the age cap remained. But once that too was removed, it left the presidency without guardrails. Personally, I was very unhappy.

What aspects of the Constitution have worked well?

The Judiciary has tried to maintain independence. Despite underfunding and interference, it has delivered rulings that check government excesses. But enforcement is the challenge. In land disputes, for example, Resident District Commissioners or security agencies sometimes override court decisions. That undermines public confidence. Still, the Judiciary is one of the few institutions that has occasionally resisted political pressure. It is proof that if properly funded and insulated, some constitutional organs can work.

Thirty years later, is the 1995 Constitution still relevant?

The framework is still good. The problem is the amendments that were pushed through without genuine public consent. Many of those changes weakened the original safeguards. But the deeper issue is constitutionalism. A Constitution on paper is not enough; it is the culture of respecting it that matters. You could bring the US Constitution to Uganda, but if leaders and citizens alike do not live by its spirit, it will not work. What we lack is the discipline to put the nation above personal survival. Without constitutionalism, even the best charter fails.

Why did the Constitution provide for UPDF representatives in Parliament?

This came from both fear and politics. Many Ugandans we consulted said: “We have suffered under the army; if you leave them outside politics, they may destabilise the country.” Including them was seen as a way of keeping the army inside the tent, aware of the problems of governance. But it was also a push from the NRM government. Soldiers were already present in decision-making. Formalising their role made it harder to separate the military from politics.

What do you think Uganda needs now?

We need a new national conversation, just like before 1995. Back then, civic education awakened people. They understood their rights and the country’s problems.

Today, there are wounds and grievances—northern Uganda’s war, Kasese killings, Buganda’s tensions, Kayunga’s clashes. These cannot just be wished away.

A national dialogue could heal, and from it may come a revised Constitution or at least a renewed consensus on how to live together. But the priority is not just a new document. It is how we choose to live as Ugandans: what kind of leadership we want, what values guide us, and how we treat one another. That is the conversation Uganda urgently needs.

How do you assess Parliament’s performance?

Parliament has been captured by the Executive. Whatever the government wants, it gets. Whether it is trying civilians in military courts, extending presidential tenure, or passing controversial laws, MPs usually comply. This is why I don’t have much faith in our Parliament. Under the current political culture, MPs serve the Executive more than the electorate.

If you met President Museveni today, what would you tell him?

I would urge him to restore term limits. Age is secondary; term limits are the true safeguard.

And I would be honest: things have gone wrong. The future of Uganda is at stake unless urgent reforms happen. Leaders must think of succession and institutions, not just personal power.

Would you tell him you are disappointed with his leadership?

Yes, I would. Respectfully but firmly, I would say things have gone terribly wrong. I would explain where, and I would suggest what could still be corrected—because as long as he remains in power, he carries the responsibility.

Who is to blame more—the President or Parliament?

I blame Parliament. The President can propose, but MPs have a duty to the people. They are not elected to please him but to represent the public interest. If Parliament had stood firm, many damaging amendments would not have gone through. The responsibility lies with them.

Key takeaways

Term limits: Were included in 1995 Constitution to prevent indefinite rule. Their removal has entrenched incumbency.

Age cap: Initially set at 75 to prevent frail leadership, later scrapped alongside term limits.

Judiciary: Still shows independence, but undermined by underfunding and interference.

Army in Parliament:Included to prevent coups, but entrenched military influence in politics.

Constitutionalism: The biggest missing link—Uganda has a Constitution, but not a culture of respecting it.

National dialogue: Urgently needed to heal divisions and chart a shared future.



