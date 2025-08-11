Uganda off track towards 2030 HIV elimination targets

For long, Uganda’s response to the fight against HIV/Aids has relied heavily on external funding. Until 2023, foreign financing had risen to 80 percent for HIV programmes.

The largest funder, the United States’ President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR), has contributed more than $5 billion (approximately Shs17.8 trillion) to Uganda's HIV prevention, care, and treatment programmes since its inception.

According to the Uganda Aids Commission (UAC), the government only funded 14 percent of the total 2023 annual budget, leaving a 22 percent gap equivalent to $185 million (Shs662.6 billion).

PEPFAR’s investment supports various initiatives, including providing antiretroviral therapy (ART) to HIV-positive individuals, prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) programmes, and HIV testing and counselling services. These initiatives have been a key factor towards the United Nations’ 95-95-95 2025 goals.

According to Dr Vincent Bagambe, the director of planning and strategic information at UAC, Uganda has been on the right path.

“As of the end of 2024, the number of people living with HIV in Uganda was 1,500,000. We are also making steady progress towards achieving the 95-95-95 target, especially among adults. However, gaps remain for children and to some extent, for men,” he says.

Dr Bagambe explains that the HIV prevalence in Uganda has declined significantly.

“In the 1990s, we recorded over 18 percent HIV prevalence in the age group of 15 to 49 years, which is the sexually active group. Currently, the prevalence is estimated to be at 4.9 percent in the same age group,” he notes.

The challenges

Uganda has reached the second 95 target (95 percent of those diagnosed with HIV are on treatment) and is close to achieving the first (95 percent of people living with HIV know their status) and third (95 percent of those on treatment have suppressed viral load) targets.

However, declining financial support since 2017 has severely dented the progress. The epidemic, according to UAC, still has a female face, with the majority of people living with HIV in Uganda being women (930,000) compared to boys and men at 570,0000.

This is coupled with a silent transmission in children. There are 70,000 children, between the ages of 0 and 14 years, living with HIV. More than 150,000 people in the 15-24 age group are living positively, and those between 10-19 years have begun to experience sexual activity.

“This prevalence is higher in women compared to men, with a national average of 4.9 percent. On the other hand, the national average for men is 3.4 percent,” Dr Bagambe explains.

With donor support, Uganda has been able to keep track of such critical data. For instance, in May this year, William Popp, the United States ambassador to Uganda, announced a $30 million (Shs37 billion) partnership fund with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to support the Ministry of Health, Makerere University School of Public Health, and partners to conduct the Uganda Population-based HIV Impact Assessment 2024-25.

Global shift to funding cuts

A report from the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and Aids (UNAIDS) detailing the risk to millions of lives due to funding cuts quotes Ms Winnie Byanyima, the UNAIDS executive director, urging countries, especially those that have, over time, relied on external funding, to urgently step up and transform their HIV responses.

“This is not just a funding gap. It is a ticking time bomb. We have seen services vanish overnight. Health workers have been sent home. And people, especially children and key populations, are being pushed out of care,” Ms Byanyima is quoted as saying.

Even before the large-scale service disruptions, the reported data for 2024 shows that 9.2 million people living with HIV did not access life-saving treatment services. Among those were 620,000 children between the ages of 0 and 14 years. This contributed to 75,000 Aids-related deaths among children.

In 2024, 630,000 people died from Aids-related causes, 61 percent of them in sub-Saharan Africa. More than 210,000 adolescent girls and young women aged 15-24 years acquired HIV in 2024 - an average of 570 new infections every day.

Jacqueline Makokha, the UNAIDS Country Coordinator, says data on children is still missing. She urges parents to know their status and that of their children so that they can receive the lifesaving treatment.

“Also, men continue to lag. Globally, 84 percent of them knew they were HIV positive, 73 percent were on treatment, and 69 percent had achieved viral suppression. Our message is that please accelerate efforts to eliminate PMTCT,” she says.

Her concerns are valid because statistics from UAC confirm that we have yet to reach the elimination stage.

“We still see 37,000 new HIV infections, of which 4,700 are children who acquire HIV from their mothers. PMTCT was once close to 20,000. But in the course of 15 years, we have reduced it to 5,000. That is an achievement, although a lot still needs to be done,” Dr Bagambe says.

He adds that the nation is witnessing high rates of new HIV infections among pregnant and breastfeeding women.

“The rate of transmission is high when someone has newly acquired HIV; therefore, we need to protect women who come for antenatal. If they are found to be HIV-negative, they need to be given prevention skills so that they do not get infected when they are carrying a baby,” he explains.

Dr Bagambe also notes that the dropout of care for mothers who are already on treatment, is affecting Uganda’s efforts to attain the elimination stage.

“When they become pregnant, they stop taking their medication. That creates a window of opportunity for the virus to crossover from the mother to the baby. Also, the elusive six percent of people living with HIV who are unaware of their status continue to put at risk the lives of other people and the progress of the fight,” he says.

Despite a generalised HIV pandemic, pockets of concentration of prevalence are in cities, municipalities, traditional highways, and in locations around waterbodies.



A call for solidarity

The 2025 Global Aids Update has an urgent call: the global HIV response cannot rely on domestic resources alone. The international community must come together to bridge the financing gap, support countries to close the remaining gaps in HIV prevention and treatment services, remove legal and social barriers, and empower communities to lead the way forward.

UNAIDS emphasises that every dollar invested in the HIV response not only saves lives, but also strengthens health systems and promotes broader development goals.

Since the start of the epidemic, 26.9 million deaths have been averted through treatment, and 4.4 million children have been protected from HIV infection through vertical transmission prevention.

“The funding landscape between 2010 and 2025 is not looking good. A total of $18.7 billion was mobilised for the HIV response in low and middle-income countries. However, this is slowly going down. International HIV financing grew by 12 percent with domestic contribution rising,” Makokha says.

She hopes that this year, the number will grow. If countries meet the proposed domestic funding targets, the domestic share could rise from 52 percent in 2024 to two-thirds of the global resources needed by 2030.

“As UNAIDS, PEPFAR, and the Global Fund, we are encouraging countries to develop sustainable roadmaps and increase the amount of domestic resources going towards HIV,” Makokha explains.