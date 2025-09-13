Uganda's 1995 Constitution suffered death whilst still in infancy, legal experts say

On September 22, 1995, members of the Constituent Assembly (CA) came up with a preamble in the Constitution as one of the reminders of the dark past committed under the previous constitutions that shouldn’t be repeated going forward.

The preamble read: “We, the people of Uganda, recalling our history which has been characterised by political and constitutional instability; recognising our struggles against the forces of tyranny, oppression and exploitation; committed to building a better future by establishing a socio-economic and political order through a popular and durable national constitution based on the principles of unity, peace, democracy, freedom, social justice and progress;…”

It adds: “…Exercising our sovereign and inalienable right to determine the form of governance for our country, and having fully participated in the constitution-making process; Noting that a Constituent Assembly was established to represent us and to debate the draft constitution prepared by the Uganda Constitutional Commission and to adopt and enact a constitution for Uganda, do hereby, in and through this Constituent Assembly, solemnly adopt, enact and give to ourselves our posterity, this Constitution of the Republic of Uganda this 22nd day of September, in the year 1995.”

Former Chief Justice Benjamin Odoki, who was also the chairperson of the Commission, traversed the entire country in search of people’s views on how the new constitution should look like.

In his book titled The Search For a National Consensus, he revealed that in order to make the 1995 Constitution a unique one, several innovations were introduced. This included, among others, two presidential term limits.

The innovation, “new both to the constitutional orders of Uganda and Africa, as well as to countries outside Africa”, was rooted in, said Justice Odoki, “the introduction of a popularly elected President with constitutional limitations on the term of office and the exercise of the executive powers.”

Other innovations were: A statement of the vision of the constitution in the preamble; recognition of the sovereignty of the people as the source and repository of political power and authority and their right to choose their leaders; establishment of a strong independent Parliament with powers to provide checks and balances of the executive and also strengthening the independence of the Judiciary.

A section of legal experts, however, think the same 1995 Constitution is still not relevant, 30 years later.

“Some think it is still relevant, but on the sickbed. Even a sick man is relevant. It’s a very weakened, ignored, and besieged Constitution, but it’s still the only Constitution we have. It’s still conceptually the supreme law of the land, but it has been captured and abused by the military with the latest amendment of the UPDF Bill that completed the militarisation of the Ugandan state,” says human rights lawyer, Eron Kiiza.

“Each year, each abusive parliamentary legislation leaves it even weaker. The decay with the Constitution is also reflected in our decaying hospitals, public service, our emaciated Judiciary, our weak and rubber-stamp Parliament, the rising level of impunity, land grabbing and evictions,” he adds.

Equally, human rights lawyer, Dr Livingstone Ssewanyana, says the 1995 Constitution initially gave hope to the citizens regarding peace, stability, and democracy. These haven’t been fully realised in its past 30 years of existence. He cites the ongoing torture and disappearance of citizens as a dent to the preamble of the said Constitution.

“The Constitution has, to a large extent, been emasculated […] most of its safe guards have been eroded and undermined to the extent that we still face torture, enforced disappearance of people, hence the bill of rights hasn’t been observed,” Dr Ssewanyana opines.

“The age and term limits were removed, and there is now a lack of clarity on whether we shall ever have a peaceful transfer of power from one president to another.”

Dr Ssewanyana thinks the electoral processes haven’t been observed as the voice of the people isn’t respected, as the elections are never free and fair, and that the UPDF is instead perpetuating the torture of Ugandans, whom it's supposed to protect according to the Constitution.

Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago, a seasoned lawyer, is of the view that the moment Parliament amended and removed the two-term presidential limits from the Constitution, when it had just celebrated 10 years of existence, rendered it weak. “It was killed in its infancy when it was just 10 years old. The Constitution was abrogated in 2005, the moment they started to amend to remove the term limits,” says Mr Lukwago.

“There are provisions of the Constitution that constitute it, and once they are abrogated, it’s no more. The day they removed the term limits, that was the first bullet that went right into the heart of the Constitution,” he opines, adding that “the current constitution is a mere paper tiger as the same suffered a stillbirth.”

For Mr Peter Walubiri, a senior constitutional lawyer, there is no constitution, as the 1995 one has since been reduced to a mere piece of paper by Mr Museveni.

“So Mr Museveni is the constitution, not that piece of paper. When it serves him, he dangles it. He says, ‘I’ve done this under the Constitution.’ Ok, but we’ve had a whole Deputy Chief Justice appointed outside of the constitutional framework. Mr Richard Buteera just retired the other day. He was never recommended for appointment by the Judicial Service Commission, but somehow he worked, served,” counsel Walubiri observes.

He adds: “There is no constitution. Mr Museveni is the President, but he occasionally uses that piece of paper and says. Justice Benjamin Odoki retired; he served illegally for another two years without a constitutional authority. Why? Because there’s no constitution.”

Makerere University law don, Prof Christopher Mbazira, believes the Constitution is meant to stand the test of time and not to be amended casually. “Interestingly, our Constitution in 30 years hasn’t been amended many times, and one could say it has been a fairly stable constitution.

But unfortunately, things change when one looks at the nature of amendments because we have had amendments that have, in effect, overlooked our history, like age and term limits, and the mischief around those provisions was intended to deal with. It’s not so much about the number of amendments but the effect of those amendments,” he notes.

Prof Mbazira admits that some amendments have brought about positive results in the 30 years of the 1995 Constitution. He makes specific reference to the 2005 amendment that brought about Article 8A. The professor of law also avers that some of the state actors have disregarded the 1995 Constitution and gone on to act with impunity at the expense of other citizens.